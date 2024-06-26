Video Games

Fortnite: Enter the Nitrodrome story quest guide

How to complete Enter the Nitrodrome quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Ryan Woodrow

Brutal Beachhead
Brutal Beachhead / Epic Games

The next wave of story quests is here for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, and really “Enter the Nitrodrome” is a misleading title, as it will immediately give you tasks to do outside of it. Still, it continues the build this season to Hope and Jones’ quest to take out Megalo Don, as we attempt to gather more of the mysterious Pandora Gems.

Enter the Nitrodrome

Fortnite Nitrodome
Nitrodome / Epic Games

This one is as straightforward as it gets, just head to the Nitrodrome POI and wait for further instructions.

Steal a boss medallion or hijack a boss vehicle

The NPC bosses in Chapter 5 Season 3 aren’t stationary like in previous seasons, as they now drive around in modded-out vehicles – sometimes with a full entourage in tow. It makes them trickier to take out unless you bring explosives or a modded vehicle of your own. Either way, you can complete this quest by either killing the boss and entering their vehicle, or blowing up the vehicle and killing the boss to get a medallion.

Jump through a flaming hoop while boosting in a vehicle

There are flaming hoops all over the map, especially around the Wasteland, and a lot of them are set up in optimal locations for a cool boost jump. The Nitrodrome is the best place to go, as there’s one on either side of that location with an easy ramp-up to them.

Collect the Pandora Gem at the Nitrodrome

The Pandora Gem can be found easily from the Nitrodrome if you follow the blue exclamation mark. If you’re having trouble, come at the building from the southwest side and go down the stairs.

Deliver the Pandora Gem to Hope

Fortnite Hope and Jones
Hope and Jones / Epic Games

Just like the last set of quests, you end it by visiting Hope in Sandy Steppes to deliver the next gem.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides