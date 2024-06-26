Fortnite: Enter the Nitrodrome story quest guide
The next wave of story quests is here for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, and really “Enter the Nitrodrome” is a misleading title, as it will immediately give you tasks to do outside of it. Still, it continues the build this season to Hope and Jones’ quest to take out Megalo Don, as we attempt to gather more of the mysterious Pandora Gems.
Enter the Nitrodrome
This one is as straightforward as it gets, just head to the Nitrodrome POI and wait for further instructions.
Steal a boss medallion or hijack a boss vehicle
The NPC bosses in Chapter 5 Season 3 aren’t stationary like in previous seasons, as they now drive around in modded-out vehicles – sometimes with a full entourage in tow. It makes them trickier to take out unless you bring explosives or a modded vehicle of your own. Either way, you can complete this quest by either killing the boss and entering their vehicle, or blowing up the vehicle and killing the boss to get a medallion.
Jump through a flaming hoop while boosting in a vehicle
There are flaming hoops all over the map, especially around the Wasteland, and a lot of them are set up in optimal locations for a cool boost jump. The Nitrodrome is the best place to go, as there’s one on either side of that location with an easy ramp-up to them.
Collect the Pandora Gem at the Nitrodrome
The Pandora Gem can be found easily from the Nitrodrome if you follow the blue exclamation mark. If you’re having trouble, come at the building from the southwest side and go down the stairs.
Deliver the Pandora Gem to Hope
Just like the last set of quests, you end it by visiting Hope in Sandy Steppes to deliver the next gem.