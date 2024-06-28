Palworld: how to set up a dedicated Xbox server
One of the big features that has been promised since Palworld first entered early access is the ability for Xbox players to set up and connect to dedicated servers. With the recent Sakurajima update, this is now finally possible, but the process can be a little tricky if you’ve never done it before. To help you out, we’re going to explain how to set up a dedicated Palworld server for Xbox, and how to connect to it.
Table of Contents
How to set up a dedicated server for Palworld on Xbox
If you own Palworld on Steam, check under “tools” and you’ll find an item named “Palworld Dedicated Server”. Install this and launch it once so it sets up all the files correctly, then take the following steps:
- Select “Browse Local Files” for the Palworld server program on Steam and navigate to: “/Pal/Saved/Config/WindowsServer/PalWorldSettings.ini” and open it as a text document.
- Look for a section that says “AllowConnectPlatform = Steam” and change it to say “AllowConnectPlatform = Xbox”.
- Then look for the section that says “SeverName =” and add a unique name to your server to make it easier to find. Along this section, you can also add a password to the server under “ServerPassword” if you want.
- Save the document and once again launch “Palworld Dedicated Sever” from Steam, you will now be able to connect to it on Xbox.
How to connect to a dedicated server for Palworld on Xbox
With everything set up and the server running, joining it should be straightforward, just follow these steps:
- On Palworld’s main menu go to “Join Multiplayer Game”.
- Select “Community Severs”
- Enter your server’s name in the search bar.
- Select your server to connect.
If your server isn’t appearing, you may have to wait a few minutes for it to show up after launching. However, it’s always worth double-checking you followed the above steps correctly, just in case.