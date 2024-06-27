Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Amazon Fire TV
Microsoft and Amazon are teaming up to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Amazon’s Fire TV devices, and you don’t even need an Xbox to play. Microsoft made the announcement in a new Xbox Wire post and said all you need is an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and the Xbox app on your Fire device, though to start with, it only supports two Fire devices.
You’ll need a Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which costs $59.99, or a 2023 Fire TV Stick, which goes for $49.99. You also need a bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, though it doesn’t have to specifically be an Xbox controller. Between that, the stick, and the Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you’re still coming out a bit cheaper than if you purchased an Xbox Series S – and definitely cheaper than buying a Series X.
The library of games available to play through the Xbox app on Fire TV is the same as you get from Xbox Cloud Gaming on console. Pretty much every first-party Xbox game is available to play, including Hellblade 2, Halo Infinite, and almost every Bethesda RPG, along with EA and Ubisoft’s games – such as Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – thanks to the publishers’ partnership with Game Pass. Disney Dreamlight Valley, Control, Dead By Daylight, Forza Horizon 5, Yakuza: Like A Dragon – it’s an impressive collection.
That said, how well games play via the cloud depends on your internet speeds and connection stability, so bear that in mind.
Xbox said the partnership begins “soon,” but didn’t provide specific dates or mention whether it will support additional Fire TV devices in the future.