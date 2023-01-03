Skip to main content
Fortnite Kinetic Ore: how to find and use to Travel Distance

Fortnite Kinetic Ore: how to find and use to Travel Distance

Kinetic Ore in Fortnite can help you fly across the map with great speed, but you need to know where to find it

Kinetic Ore in Fortnite can help you fly across the map with great speed, but you need to know where to find it

Kinetic Ore is a strange substance on the new map for Fortnite Chapter 4. These purple glowing rocks are big enough for you to stand on, and that’s because you should. If you set things up right you can launch yourself great distances in a flash, but you need to know where to find them first. We’ll show you where they most commonly spawn and how to use them in a hurry.

If you want to know more about Fortnite Chapter 4's new features, check out our guide on how to find Sky Jellies.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kinetic Ore locations – Fortnite

Fortnite Kinetic Ore slab in Shattered Shards

Kinetic Ore is most commonly found at POIs around the map.

Every POI has a chance to spawn Kinetic Ore around the place in Chapter 4, but the one place you should go to guarantee spawns is Shattered Slabs. This is a large POI on the west of the map, at the bottom of the autumnal biome.

How to use Kinetic Ore to Travel Distance – Fortnite

Fortnite activated Kinetic Ore

Fortnite's Kinetic Ore only takes one tap to activate.

To launch a Kinetic Ore you’ll need to get out your pickaxe or gun and strike the ore on the opposite side to the direction you wish to travel. A purple beam of light will then shoot out from the ore indicating the direction it will travel. You’ll have a few seconds once that’s set up to hop on top of the ore, then just wait for it to fling itself into the stratosphere, as long as you don’t move you’ll be able to ride it as far as you want.

Fortnite Kinetic Ore
Guides

Launch yourself all over Fortnite's map with Kinetic Ore

By Ryan Woodrow
Minecraft New Year Celebration 2023 key art
Guides

Claim free rewards every day in the Minecraft New Year Celebration

By Ryan Woodrow
Fortnite Sky Jellies floating in a forest
Guides

How to find Sky Jellies every match in Fortnite

By Ryan Woodrow
A Pokémon Go Field Research package in the snow.
Guides

Pokémon Go: all Field Research Tasks in January 2023

By Marco Wutz
square-enix
News

Square Enix is still hellbent on “blockchain entertainment” and NFTs

By Marco Wutz
nintendo switch (1)
News

PS5 beats Xbox Series X|S in sales, Nintendo Switch bests both

By Marco Wutz
Xbox logo on a field of stars in the background.
Guides

Games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in 2023

By Marco Wutz
minecraft[1]
Guides

The best multiplayer games you can play with friends right now

By Dave Aubrey and Marco Wutz