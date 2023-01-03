Launch yourself all over Fortnite's map with Kinetic Ore

Kinetic Ore is a strange substance on the new map for Fortnite Chapter 4. These purple glowing rocks are big enough for you to stand on, and that’s because you should. If you set things up right you can launch yourself great distances in a flash, but you need to know where to find them first. We’ll show you where they most commonly spawn and how to use them in a hurry.

If you want to know more about Fortnite Chapter 4's new features, check out our guide on how to find Sky Jellies.

Kinetic Ore locations – Fortnite

Kinetic Ore is most commonly found at POIs around the map.

Every POI has a chance to spawn Kinetic Ore around the place in Chapter 4, but the one place you should go to guarantee spawns is Shattered Slabs. This is a large POI on the west of the map, at the bottom of the autumnal biome.

How to use Kinetic Ore to Travel Distance – Fortnite

Fortnite's Kinetic Ore only takes one tap to activate.

To launch a Kinetic Ore you’ll need to get out your pickaxe or gun and strike the ore on the opposite side to the direction you wish to travel. A purple beam of light will then shoot out from the ore indicating the direction it will travel. You’ll have a few seconds once that’s set up to hop on top of the ore, then just wait for it to fling itself into the stratosphere, as long as you don’t move you’ll be able to ride it as far as you want.