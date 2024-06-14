Fortnite: all Ride the Lightning locations
Ride the Lightning is one of the new weapons added in the Fortnite v30.10 update to line up with the Metallica collaboration. It’s a powerful weapon that lets you and your squad dash through the air, covering great distance, before coming crashing down on any enemies who might be beneath you.
It’s not easy to find though, as it only spawns at certain locations, and there’s only one you can find per spawn point. We’ll show you every location where Ride the Lightning spawns in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 so you can get your hands on this awesome weapon.
Ride the Lightning locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3
While there are 19 possible locations Ride the Lightning can spawn, it seems like not all 19 will be active every match. Instead, only eight will actually give you a Ride the Lightning when you go there. The map above, provided by Fortnite.gg, shows every possible spawn location, but here’s a full list as well:
- Rebel’s Roost
- The small island north of Lavish Lair
- Lavish Lair
- Southwest of Classy Courts, around the train station
- On the mountain southeast of Classy Courts
- On the coast due west of The Underworld
- Near the bridge east of The Underworld
- Reckless Railways
- Grand Glacier
- Restored Reels
- Pleasant Piazza
- Nitrodrome
- In the northwest of the Olympus region, in the railway tunnel
- Mount Olympus
- In the beach house on the southwest of the map, in the grassy region
- In the train station north of Sandy Steppes
- Brutal Beachhead
- On a clifftop at the landmark north of Redline Rig
- On the end of the pier on the small peninsula at the southernmost point of the map