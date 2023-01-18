How long will Fortnite servers be offline?

Today is Fortnite update day, and not just any update, the second major update of Chapter 4 Season 1. It’s an exciting time for any fan, but it means the game is going to be offline for a little while, as everything is installed. We’ll let you know why Fortnite is down, and when it’s expected to go live again with the new patch.

This patch is a day late, which has caused many people to wonder where the Fortnite weekly challenges are, but they’ll be coming later today, after the update.

Why are Fortnite servers down?

Fortnite server downtime is a regular occurance for these major updates.

As with all regular Fortnite updates, the servers go down so the team can install the new updates and make sure everything is running smoothly on the servers. The new content can’t be installed while so many players are still online and trying to play games, so the team switches them off for a couple of hours to get the job done.

The servers today went offline at 1am PT/4am ET/9am GMT.

How long is Fortnite downtime today?

Fortnite will be back online in a couple of hours.

When everything is running smoothly, the Fortnite servers are only down for two or three hours. I can vary slightly depending on how much content is in the update, but it’s reasonable to assume that Fortnite servers will be back up by 4am PT/7am ET/12pm GMT.

Depending on how the process goes, there may be delays in this process or they could even come back online earlier. The best place to check is Fortnite Status on Twitter, as they’ll make a post about any delays, or notify you once the servers are back online with Fortnite 23.20.

Once everything’s up and running again, make sure to check back here, and we’ll have the full Fortnite 23.20 patch notes.