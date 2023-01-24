Every chapter in Fire Emblem: Engage

Full Fire Emblem Engage chapter list
Fire Emblem: Engage may only have a single story route, but it’s still an incredibly meaty game that could easily take more than 30 hours to clear through the main story missions alone. The tactical battles, unit management, and support relationships all add up, and depending on how long you want to spend min-maxing your team and fighting optional battles, you could be in this game for the long haul.
But of course, more important than all of that, is just making sure you’re well prepared for the tough battles ahead, and the best way to do that is by ensuring you have everything you need before the final battle, and of course it helps if you know when the final battle is coming.
In this guide we’re listing all of the chapters in Fire Emblem: Engage, not counting optional skirmishes or Paralogues, meaning you could spend much longer in the game than just fighting through these chapters. Take a look below for everything you need to know, and if you're struggling, take a peek at our Fire Emblem: Engage tips.
How long to beat Fire Emblem: Engage
Fire Emblem: Engage will take roughly 30 hours to finish the mainline story, assuming you don’t spend too much time min-maxing characters and play a few optional Paralogue chapters and skirmishes. Of course, if you intend to see and do as much as possible, it’ll take considerably longer.
How many chapters are in Fire Emblem: Engage
In total there are 27 mainline chapters in Fire Emblem: Engage, including the short Prologue chapter. Depending on your battle settings and how much you like to indulge in dialogue and tactics, each chapter can take anywhere between 30 minutes to just over an hour.
Here’s a full list of chapters in Fire Emblem: Engage, courtesy of the Fire Emblem fandom wiki.
- Prologue: The Emblems
- Chapter 1: Awake at Last
- Chapter 2: Queen Lumera
- Chapter 3: Hostilities
- Chapter 4: A Land in Bloom
- Chapter 5: Retaking the Castle
- Chapter 6: The Stolen Ring
- Chapter 7: Dark Emblem
- Chapter 8: The Kingdom of Might
- Chapter 9: A Clash of Forces
- Chapter 10: The Fell Dragon Sombron
- Chapter 11: Retreat
- Chapter 12: The Sentinels
- Chapter 13: Heroes of the Oasis
- Chapter 14: The Battle for Solm
- Chapter 15: Dancer in the Ruins
- Chapter 16: Seashore Travels
- Chapter 17: Serenity in Ruin
- Chapter 18: The Cold Voyage
- Chapter 19: The Dead Town
- Chapter 20: The Kingless Castle
- Chapter 21: The Return
- Chapter 22: The Fell & the Divine
- Chapter 23: The Four Hounds
- Chapter 24: Recollections
- Chapter 25: The Final Guardian
- Chapter 26: The Last Engage
How many Paralogues are in Fire Emblem: Engage
Paralogues are optional chapters, and most of them are there to enhance the bond level you can share with your Emblems. These are worth taking on for the buffs max bond levels provide, but they’re also a fair bit tougher than the mainline stages, especially when you first unlock them.
There are 15 Paralogues in the base game, and you can find a full list below.
- Paralogue 1: Budding Talent
- Paralogue 2: Mysterious Merchant
- Paralogue 3: The Exalt
- Paralogue 4: The Lady of the Plains
- Paralogue 5: The Radiant Hero
- Paralogue 6: The Instructor
- Paralogue 7: The Crux of Fate
- Paralogue 8: The Azure Twin
- Paralogue 9: The Holy Knight
- Paralogue 10: The Sage Lord
- Paralogue 11: The Dawn Maiden
- Paralogue 12: The Young Lion
- Paralogue 13: The Caring Princess
- Paralogue 14: The Hero-King
- Paralogue 15: The Connector
Other Paralogues in Fire Emblem: Engage
Finally, Fire Emblem: Engage does have an expansion pass, and will get DLC content in the future, adding more Paralogue chapters. If you bought the expansion pass at launch, you’ll instantly get access to new Emblems and a new Divine Paralogue, with more to be added soon.
- The Ancestor