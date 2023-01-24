Every chapter in Fire Emblem: Engage

Fire Emblem: Engage may only have a single story route, but it’s still an incredibly meaty game that could easily take more than 30 hours to clear through the main story missions alone. The tactical battles, unit management, and support relationships all add up, and depending on how long you want to spend min-maxing your team and fighting optional battles, you could be in this game for the long haul.

But of course, more important than all of that, is just making sure you’re well prepared for the tough battles ahead, and the best way to do that is by ensuring you have everything you need before the final battle, and of course it helps if you know when the final battle is coming.

In this guide we’re listing all of the chapters in Fire Emblem: Engage, not counting optional skirmishes or Paralogues, meaning you could spend much longer in the game than just fighting through these chapters. Take a look below for everything you need to know, and if you're struggling, take a peek at our Fire Emblem: Engage tips.

How long to beat Fire Emblem: Engage

You won't fight these bigger enemies for a while.

Fire Emblem: Engage will take roughly 30 hours to finish the mainline story, assuming you don’t spend too much time min-maxing characters and play a few optional Paralogue chapters and skirmishes. Of course, if you intend to see and do as much as possible, it’ll take considerably longer.

How many chapters are in Fire Emblem: Engage

Emblems are the new core mechanic in Engage.

In total there are 27 mainline chapters in Fire Emblem: Engage, including the short Prologue chapter. Depending on your battle settings and how much you like to indulge in dialogue and tactics, each chapter can take anywhere between 30 minutes to just over an hour.

Here’s a full list of chapters in Fire Emblem: Engage, courtesy of the Fire Emblem fandom wiki.

Prologue: The Emblems

Chapter 1: Awake at Last

Chapter 2: Queen Lumera

Chapter 3: Hostilities

Chapter 4: A Land in Bloom

Chapter 5: Retaking the Castle

Chapter 6: The Stolen Ring

Chapter 7: Dark Emblem

Chapter 8: The Kingdom of Might

Chapter 9: A Clash of Forces

Chapter 10: The Fell Dragon Sombron

Chapter 11: Retreat

Chapter 12: The Sentinels

Chapter 13: Heroes of the Oasis

Chapter 14: The Battle for Solm

Chapter 15: Dancer in the Ruins

Chapter 16: Seashore Travels

Chapter 17: Serenity in Ruin

Chapter 18: The Cold Voyage

Chapter 19: The Dead Town

Chapter 20: The Kingless Castle

Chapter 21: The Return

Chapter 22: The Fell & the Divine

Chapter 23: The Four Hounds

Chapter 24: Recollections

Chapter 25: The Final Guardian

Chapter 26: The Last Engage

How many Paralogues are in Fire Emblem: Engage

The Divine Dragon has their faithful followers.

Paralogues are optional chapters, and most of them are there to enhance the bond level you can share with your Emblems. These are worth taking on for the buffs max bond levels provide, but they’re also a fair bit tougher than the mainline stages, especially when you first unlock them.

There are 15 Paralogues in the base game, and you can find a full list below.

Paralogue 1: Budding Talent

Paralogue 2: Mysterious Merchant

Paralogue 3: The Exalt

Paralogue 4: The Lady of the Plains

Paralogue 5: The Radiant Hero

Paralogue 6: The Instructor

Paralogue 7: The Crux of Fate

Paralogue 8: The Azure Twin

Paralogue 9: The Holy Knight

Paralogue 10: The Sage Lord

Paralogue 11: The Dawn Maiden

Paralogue 12: The Young Lion

Paralogue 13: The Caring Princess

Paralogue 14: The Hero-King

Paralogue 15: The Connector

Other Paralogues in Fire Emblem: Engage

Emblems allow access to powerful attacks.

Finally, Fire Emblem: Engage does have an expansion pass, and will get DLC content in the future, adding more Paralogue chapters. If you bought the expansion pass at launch, you’ll instantly get access to new Emblems and a new Divine Paralogue, with more to be added soon.