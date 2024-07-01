Video Games

Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater: How to unlock and all available poses

Chaotic endgame mode has arrived

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Imaginarium Theater is a brand-new endgame mode available in Genshin Impact that will make you wish your past self had invested more time into building up all those Level 1 characters in your arsenal. Unlike Spiral Abyss, for which you can precisely plan your team compositions, the fresh endgame mode is all about adapting on the fly and improvising with the tools you’re given.

Table of Con

  1. How to unlock Imaginarium Theater in Genshin Impact
  2. All Imaginarium Theater poses in Genshin Impact

Players who built deep rosters over time will be rewarded for it in this mode, giving them more powerful options to choose from as they dive deeper into their current Imaginarium Theater run.

Before challenging the new endgame, you first need to unlock it – and understand what there is to gain.

How to unlock Imaginarium Theater in Genshin Impact

Unlocking the new game mode is fairly straightforward. If you’ve reached the level requirement to access the mode, you’ll be issued a quest called “Unbegun, Unending Story” leading you back to Mondstadt. 

Thanks to this mission, you’ll be able to enter the restricted section of the library at the Knights of Favonius’ headquarters. Simply teleport to Mondstadt, enter the fortress, and take the door that’s newly opened inside the library.

After some dialog with Paimon and the Traveler, you’re basically done – use the book on the long table inside the room to start Imaginarium Theater.

All Imaginarium Theater poses in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact screenshot of Raiden Shogun's alternative photo pose.
Season 1 of Imaginarium Theater has six poses to offer. / HoYoverse

Aside from the juicy Primogem rewards and an assortment of valuable in-game items, the major prize to play Imaginarium Theater for is the array of poses available from Wolfy, the talking toy in the room. These are merely cosmetic, but anyone looking to spice up their photo tours through Teyvat will be very happy to get their hands on them.

To purchase these poses, you’ll need to complete a run with at least three Acts in Imaginarium Theater and earn Toy Medals. Talk to Wolfy afterwards and he’ll show you the poses he’s currently offering. Once you’ve made your choice, you can simply exchange Toy Medals for your desired cosmetics.

Here are the current Genshin Impact characters for which poses are available in Imaginarium Theater:

  • Xiangling
  • Noelle
  • Raiden Shogun
  • Kamisato Ayato
  • Jean
  • Chongyun

Poses will be available on a seasonal basis, so expect the current line-up to be swapped out for a different roster when Imaginarium Theater is next refreshed – but that’s no cause for concern: They’ll eventually return, so take your time and don’t stress yourself out.

Published |Modified
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides