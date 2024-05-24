Genshin Impact update 4.7: release date, events, and quests
Genshin Impact 4.7, An Everlasting Dream Intertwined, is shaping up to be a massive update for the open-world RPG from HoYoverse: Three exciting characters are joining the line-up, the main story is continuing with some bombshell lore drops appearing to be inbound, and new endgame content is arriving in the form of a fresh permanent combat mode.
Table of Contents
Oh, and if that wasn’t enough then we need to mention the Original Resin cap being increased and the first Natlan teaser arriving.
Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact update 4.7 including its release date, all events, and quests.
Genshin Impact 4.7 – release date
Genshin Impact update 4.7 is set to be released on June 5, 2024. You can check out the trailer for the new version below and find the Genshin Impact 4.7 banners via the link.
Genshin Impact 4.7 – quests
Update 4.7 for Genshin Impact will have three big quests to offer:
- Archon Quest: Bedtime Story
- Clorinde Story Quest: Rapperia Chapter: Act 1
- Sigewinne Story Quest: Nereides Chapter Act 1
Players can learn more about the two upcoming characters Clorinde and Sigewinne in their own Story Quests, but the main dish of the update is most certainly the continuation of the main story line with the new Archon Quest, Bedtime Story.
Naturally, it features the return of mysterious warrior Dainsleif – but the trailer revealed so much more: The Loom of Fate has been completed, which means that we can find out more regarding Caribert, and it looks like the Traveler and the Abyss Sibling will have a face-to-face meeting.
Did HoYoverse intentionally play this emotional animated short after revealing that? Yes. You can rewatch it below:
Genshin Impact 4.7 – Imaginarium Theater
Imaginarium Theater will be available to players on Adventure Rank 35 or higher starting in July 2024. It’s joining the Spiral Abyss as Genshin Impact’s second permanent endgame mode and will bring fresh challenges and rewards on a monthly basis. Imaginarium Theater will refresh on the first day of each month, while Spiral Abyss will refresh on the 16th day of each month in the future, as opposed to the first and 16th day. In return, Spiral Abyss’ rewards will be increased.
Aside from the ever useful Primogems, Imaginarium Theater will reward players with new character poses that can be used in photo mode.
Though focused on combat as well, Imaginarium Theater mixes things up by requiring you to build teams fulfilling certain conditions, such as limiting participation to characters of specific elements. To help players with a limited number of characters out, the game will provide six preset units to bolster their teams and introduce the Support Character feature from Honkai: Star Rail, allowing you to call upon characters from people on your friend list. There will also be a small number of wildcard slots for characters than can defy the set restrictions.
Genshin Impact 4.7 – events
Genshin Impact 4.7 will feature five different events:
- Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation – a combination of the tower defense and creature battler modes of previous patches; rewards include Primogems and an exclusive 4-Star bow called Cloudforged.
- Endless Forms Most Martial – a combat event with special win conditions, such as defeating enemies with specific reactions; rewards include Primogems and talent materials.
- Spino Doubleblaster – a balloon shooter event; rewards include Primogems.
- Record of Reflective Writing – a platforming event challenging you to collect coins and fight enemies while the level is continuously being bombarded; rewards include Primogems.
- Ley Line Overflow – the classic event to stock up on Mora and XP materials.
Finally, version 4.7 will bring a substantial Genius Invokation TCG update with more cards and new NPC opponents to play against in the open world.