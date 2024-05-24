Video Games

Genshin Impact update 4.7: release date, events, and quests

An Everlasting Dream Intertwined promises a new endgame and story bombshells

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 4.7, An Everlasting Dream Intertwined, is shaping up to be a massive update for the open-world RPG from HoYoverse: Three exciting characters are joining the line-up, the main story is continuing with some bombshell lore drops appearing to be inbound, and new endgame content is arriving in the form of a fresh permanent combat mode.

Table of Contents

  1. Genshin Impact 4.7 – release date
  2. Genshin Impact 4.7 – quests
  3. Genshin Impact 4.7 – Imaginarium Theater
  4. Genshin Impact 4.7 – events

Oh, and if that wasn’t enough then we need to mention the Original Resin cap being increased and the first Natlan teaser arriving.

Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact update 4.7 including its release date, all events, and quests.

Genshin Impact 4.7 – release date

Genshin Impact update 4.7 is set to be released on June 5, 2024. You can check out the trailer for the new version below and find the Genshin Impact 4.7 banners via the link.

Genshin Impact 4.7 – quests

Update 4.7 for Genshin Impact will have three big quests to offer:

  • Archon Quest: Bedtime Story
  • Clorinde Story Quest: Rapperia Chapter: Act 1
  • Sigewinne Story Quest: Nereides Chapter Act 1

Players can learn more about the two upcoming characters Clorinde and Sigewinne in their own Story Quests, but the main dish of the update is most certainly the continuation of the main story line with the new Archon Quest, Bedtime Story.

Naturally, it features the return of mysterious warrior Dainsleif – but the trailer revealed so much more: The Loom of Fate has been completed, which means that we can find out more regarding Caribert, and it looks like the Traveler and the Abyss Sibling will have a face-to-face meeting.

Did HoYoverse intentionally play this emotional animated short after revealing that? Yes. You can rewatch it below:

Genshin Impact 4.7 – Imaginarium Theater

Imaginarium Theater will be available to players on Adventure Rank 35 or higher starting in July 2024. It’s joining the Spiral Abyss as Genshin Impact’s second permanent endgame mode and will bring fresh challenges and rewards on a monthly basis. Imaginarium Theater will refresh on the first day of each month, while Spiral Abyss will refresh on the 16th day of each month in the future, as opposed to the first and 16th day. In return, Spiral Abyss’ rewards will be increased.

Aside from the ever useful Primogems, Imaginarium Theater will reward players with new character poses that can be used in photo mode.

Though focused on combat as well, Imaginarium Theater mixes things up by requiring you to build teams fulfilling certain conditions, such as limiting participation to characters of specific elements. To help players with a limited number of characters out, the game will provide six preset units to bolster their teams and introduce the Support Character feature from Honkai: Star Rail, allowing you to call upon characters from people on your friend list. There will also be a small number of wildcard slots for characters than can defy the set restrictions.

Genshin Impact 4.7 – events

Genshin Impact 4.7 will feature five different events:

  • Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation – a combination of the tower defense and creature battler modes of previous patches; rewards include Primogems and an exclusive 4-Star bow called Cloudforged.
  • Endless Forms Most Martial – a combat event with special win conditions, such as defeating enemies with specific reactions; rewards include Primogems and talent materials.
  • Spino Doubleblaster – a balloon shooter event; rewards include Primogems.
  • Record of Reflective Writing – a platforming event challenging you to collect coins and fight enemies while the level is continuously being bombarded; rewards include Primogems.
  • Ley Line Overflow – the classic event to stock up on Mora and XP materials.
Genshin Impact Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation screenshot.
Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation combines the gameplay of two past events. / HoYoverse

Finally, version 4.7 will bring a substantial Genius Invokation TCG update with more cards and new NPC opponents to play against in the open world.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg