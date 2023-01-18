Genshin Impact: all Sand Grease Pupa locations

Alhaitham needs Sand Grease Pupa to level up, this guide will help you find it. HoYoverse

Genshin Impact’s Sand Grease Pupa material was introduced with update 3.4 and is required to level up one of the game’s new characters, Alhaitham. If you pulled the 5-star Dendro character and want to use the best Genshin Impact Alhaitham build, you’ll need to upgrade the swordsman to level 90 pretty quickly. You’ll need no less than 168 Sand Grease Pupa to get that done, so it’s a good idea to know where to look for it. All Sand Grease Pupa locations are found in Genshin Impact’s newest area, the Desert of Hadramaveth.

Genshin Impact Sand Grease Pupa location map

The Desert of Hadramaveth is a vast new sub-region of Sumeru, almost doubling the size of the desert area west of the lush rainforests. It contains extensive cave networks and underground ruins, which is where you can find the large majority of Sand Grease Pupa locations.

Plentiful underground deposits are the best source of Sand Grease Pupa. HoYoverse

Luckily, the helpful Genshin Impact Interactive Map now supports underground mapping, so we can show you the resource-rich cave system hidden under the Sands of Al-Azif. Once you’ve found your way into these caves, you can easily farm a lot of Sand Grease Pupa.

The surface also has some deposits of this material. You can find them south and south east of The Sands of Three Canals, north of Wadi Al-Majuj, north of Safhe Shatranj, and south of the Passage of Ghouls.

The deposits in the east are all underground, but you can find Sand Grease Pupa on the surface in the western regions. HoYoverse

The most efficient farming route will take you through the caves under the Sands of Al-Azif, though. Be careful when exploring this region at first: Before you've finished a certain quest line in the area, the dangerous Setekh Wenut will try to eat you if you stand in one place for too long – and we don't want you to become new Sand Grease Pupa for others to pick up.