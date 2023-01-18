Every Genshin Impact character's age, weapon, bio and more

Skip to main content
Genshin Impact characters: ages, heights, birthdays, and bios

Everything you need to know about Genshin Impact's playable cast
Everything you need to know about Genshin Impact's playable cast

Genshin Impact is a hugely popular game for PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices, sporting over 50 unique characters to collect and battle with. As long as you don’t get too sucked in by the game’s gacha mechanics, it’s a strong open-world action RPG that will see you playing through a long and detailed story for hours. With the amount of content available and the dedication of the most hardcore players, it’s more akin to an MMO now.

To battle you’ll need a party of four characters, and you’ll pick up characters quickly at first, but eventually you’ll need to build specific teams, and to do that, you’ll need to pick the right elemental skills and support units to beef up your battle strategies. For everything you need to know on how to execute that, just take a look through our full list of Genshin Impact characters below, complete with ages, heights, birthdays, elements, and more.

Every Genshin Impact character

Bios for each and every playable Genshin Impact character

The Traveler is the game’s playable protagonist, and at the beginning of the game you’ll select between male and female incarnations, with the sibling not chosen kidnapped by a mysterious void. The other sibling will be thrown into Teyvat and tasked with rescuing their trapped twin.

Genshin Impact character ages, birthdays, heights, and more

NameAgeBirthdayHeightWeaponElement

The Traveler (Aether, Lumine)


15~

?

5’1″-5’4″

Sword

Anemo, Geo, Electro, Dendro

Albedo

18

September 13

5’4″

Sword

Geo

Alhaitham

25-27

February 11

5'91"

Sword

Dendro

Aloy

18-19

April 4

5’1″

Bow

Cryo

Amber

18

August 10

5’1″

Bow

Pyro

Arataki Itto

?

June 1

5'91"

Claymore

Geo

Ayaka Kamisato

18-20

September 28

5’2″

Sword

Cryo

Ayato Kamisato

22-24

March 26

5'9"

Sword

Barbara Pegg

16-17

July 5

5’1″

Catalyst

Hydro

Beidou

22-27

February 14

 5’6″

Claymore

Electro

Bennett

16 

February 29

5’1″

Sword

Pyro

Candace

?

May 3

5’5″

Polearm

Hydro

Chongyun

17 

September 7

5’3″

Claymore

Cryo

Collei

18-19 

May 8

5’1″

Bow

Dendro

Cyno

18-20

June 23

5'3"

Polearm

Electro

Diluc Ragnvindr

22 

April 30

5’10″

Claymore

Pyro

Diona Kätzlein

10-12 

January 18

4’5″

Bow

Cryo

Dori

<16

December 21

4’6″

Claymore

Electro

Eula Lawrence

18-19

October 25

5’6″

Claymore

Cryo

Fischl von Luftschloss Narfidort (Amy)

16 

May 27

5’1″

Bow

Electro

Ganyu

3,000+

December 2

5’3″

Bow

Cryo

Gorou

16-18

May 18

5'5"

Bow

Geo

Hu Tao

19 

July 15

5’1″

Polearm

Pyro

Jean Gunnhildr

20-21

March 14

5’6″

Sword

Anemo

Kaeya Alberich

22 

November 30

5’10″

Sword

Cryo

Kazuha Kaedehara

?

October 29

5’2″

Sword

Anemo

Keqing


17 

November 20

5’2″

Sword

Electro

Klee

8-10

July 27

4’5"

Catalyst

Pyro

Kuki Shinobu

16-18

July 27

5'2"

Sword

Kokomi Sangonomiya

?

February 22

5’2"

Catalyst

Hydro

Layla

25~

December 19

5'2"

Sword

Cryo

Lisa Minci

32 

June 9

5’6″

Catalyst

Electro

Mona Megistus

19 

August 31

5’3″

Catalyst

Nahida (Lesser Lord Kusanali)

500+

October 27

4’4″

Catalyst

Dendro

Ningguang

25-26

August 26

5’6″

Catalyst

Geo

Noelle

15 

March 21

5’3″

Claymore

Geo

Qiqi

8

March 3

4’5″

Sword

Cryo

Raiden Shogun (Ei Raiden)

?

June 26

5’6″

Polearm

Electro

Razor

16 

September 9

5’4″

Claymore

Electro

Rosaria

24-25

January 24

5’6″

Polearm

Cryo

Sara Kujou

?

July 14

5’6″

Bow

Electro

Sayu

 8-10

October 19

4’5″

Claymore

Anemo

Shenhe

30+

March 10

5’5″

Polearm

Cryo

Shikanoin Heizou

20 

April 24

5’4″

Catalyst

Anemo

Sucrose

18 

November 26

5’2″

Catalyst

Anemo

Tartaglia (Childe)

20-21

July 20

6’1″

Bow

Hydro

Thoma

17-24

January 9

5’11″

Polearm

Pyro

Tighnari

25 

December 28

5’4″

Bow

Dendro

Venti (Barbatos)

2,500+

June 16

5’1″

Bow

Anemo

Xiangling Mao

14 

November 2

5’1″

Polearm

Pyro

Xiao (Alatus)

2,000+

April 17

5’3″

Polearm

Anemo

Xingqiu

16-17

October 9

5’3″

Sword

Hydro

Xinyan

16-17

October 16

5’2″

Claymore

Pyro

Yae Miko

500~

June 27

5’5″

Catalyst

Electro

Yanfei

?

July 28

5’2″

Catalyst

Pyro

Yaoyao

8-10

March 6

4’5"

Polearm

Dendro

Yelan

?

April 20

5’5″

Bow

Hydro

Yoimiya Naganohara

?

June 21

5’2″

Bow

Pyro

Yun Jin

20+

May 21

5’1″

Polearm

Geo

Zhongli (Morax)

6,000+

December 31

6’1″

Polearm

Geo

