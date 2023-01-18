Every Genshin Impact character's age, weapon, bio and more

Genshin Impact is a hugely popular game for PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices, sporting over 50 unique characters to collect and battle with. As long as you don’t get too sucked in by the game’s gacha mechanics, it’s a strong open-world action RPG that will see you playing through a long and detailed story for hours. With the amount of content available and the dedication of the most hardcore players, it’s more akin to an MMO now.

To battle you’ll need a party of four characters, and you’ll pick up characters quickly at first, but eventually you’ll need to build specific teams, and to do that, you’ll need to pick the right elemental skills and support units to beef up your battle strategies. For everything you need to know on how to execute that, just take a look through our full list of Genshin Impact characters below, complete with ages, heights, birthdays, elements, and more.