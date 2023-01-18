Every Genshin Impact character's age, weapon, bio and more

Genshin Impact characters: ages, heights, birthdays, and bios
Genshin Impact is a hugely popular game for PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices, sporting over 50 unique characters to collect and battle with. As long as you don’t get too sucked in by the game’s gacha mechanics, it’s a strong open-world action RPG that will see you playing through a long and detailed story for hours. With the amount of content available and the dedication of the most hardcore players, it’s more akin to an MMO now.
To battle you’ll need a party of four characters, and you’ll pick up characters quickly at first, but eventually you’ll need to build specific teams, and to do that, you’ll need to pick the right elemental skills and support units to beef up your battle strategies. For everything you need to know on how to execute that, just take a look through our full list of Genshin Impact characters below, complete with ages, heights, birthdays, elements, and more.
Every Genshin Impact character
|Name
|Age
|Birthday
|Height
|Weapon
|Element
The Traveler (Aether, Lumine)
15~
?
5’1″-5’4″
Sword
Anemo, Geo, Electro, Dendro
Albedo
18
September 13
5’4″
Sword
Geo
Alhaitham
25-27
February 11
5'91"
Sword
Dendro
Aloy
18-19
April 4
5’1″
Bow
Cryo
Amber
18
August 10
5’1″
Bow
Pyro
Arataki Itto
?
June 1
5'91"
Claymore
Geo
Ayaka Kamisato
18-20
September 28
5’2″
Sword
Cryo
Ayato Kamisato
22-24
March 26
5'9"
Sword
Barbara Pegg
16-17
July 5
5’1″
Catalyst
Hydro
Beidou
22-27
February 14
5’6″
Claymore
Electro
Bennett
16
February 29
5’1″
Sword
Pyro
Candace
?
May 3
5’5″
Polearm
Hydro
Chongyun
17
September 7
5’3″
Claymore
Cryo
Collei
18-19
May 8
5’1″
Bow
Dendro
Cyno
18-20
June 23
5'3"
Polearm
Electro
Diluc Ragnvindr
22
April 30
5’10″
Claymore
Pyro
Diona Kätzlein
10-12
January 18
4’5″
Bow
Cryo
Dori
<16
December 21
4’6″
Claymore
Electro
Eula Lawrence
18-19
October 25
5’6″
Claymore
Cryo
Fischl von Luftschloss Narfidort (Amy)
16
May 27
5’1″
Bow
Electro
Ganyu
3,000+
December 2
5’3″
Bow
Cryo
Gorou
16-18
May 18
5'5"
Bow
Geo
Hu Tao
19
July 15
5’1″
Polearm
Pyro
Jean Gunnhildr
20-21
March 14
5’6″
Sword
Anemo
Kaeya Alberich
22
November 30
5’10″
Sword
Cryo
Kazuha Kaedehara
?
October 29
5’2″
Sword
Anemo
Keqing
17
November 20
5’2″
Sword
Electro
Klee
8-10
July 27
4’5"
Catalyst
Pyro
Kuki Shinobu
16-18
July 27
5'2"
Sword
Kokomi Sangonomiya
?
February 22
5’2"
Catalyst
Hydro
Layla
25~
December 19
5'2"
Sword
Cryo
Lisa Minci
32
June 9
5’6″
Catalyst
Electro
Mona Megistus
19
August 31
5’3″
Catalyst
Nahida (Lesser Lord Kusanali)
500+
October 27
4’4″
Catalyst
Dendro
Ningguang
25-26
August 26
5’6″
Catalyst
Geo
Noelle
15
March 21
5’3″
Claymore
Geo
Qiqi
8
March 3
4’5″
Sword
Cryo
Raiden Shogun (Ei Raiden)
?
June 26
5’6″
Polearm
Electro
Razor
16
September 9
5’4″
Claymore
Electro
Rosaria
24-25
January 24
5’6″
Polearm
Cryo
Sara Kujou
?
July 14
5’6″
Bow
Electro
Sayu
8-10
October 19
4’5″
Claymore
Anemo
Shenhe
30+
March 10
5’5″
Polearm
Cryo
Shikanoin Heizou
20
April 24
5’4″
Catalyst
Anemo
Sucrose
18
November 26
5’2″
Catalyst
Anemo
Tartaglia (Childe)
20-21
July 20
6’1″
Bow
Hydro
Thoma
17-24
January 9
5’11″
Polearm
Pyro
Tighnari
25
December 28
5’4″
Bow
Dendro
Venti (Barbatos)
2,500+
June 16
5’1″
Bow
Anemo
Xiangling Mao
14
November 2
5’1″
Polearm
Pyro
Xiao (Alatus)
2,000+
April 17
5’3″
Polearm
Anemo
Xingqiu
16-17
October 9
5’3″
Sword
Hydro
Xinyan
16-17
October 16
5’2″
Claymore
Pyro
Yae Miko
500~
June 27
5’5″
Catalyst
Electro
Yanfei
?
July 28
5’2″
Catalyst
Pyro
Yaoyao
8-10
March 6
4’5"
Polearm
Dendro
Yelan
?
April 20
5’5″
Bow
Hydro
Yoimiya Naganohara
?
June 21
5’2″
Bow
Pyro
Yun Jin
20+
May 21
5’1″
Polearm
Geo
Zhongli (Morax)
6,000+
December 31
6’1″
Polearm
Geo