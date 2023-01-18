Genshin Impact Alhaitham build and materials guide

Elemental Mastery is the key to the best Genshin Impact Alhaitham build, which maximizes the damage output of the first ever swordsman to wield Dendro power. Finally becoming a playable character in Genshin Impact’s update 3.4 after helping players through their adventures in Sumeru, the Akademiya’s Scribe is poised to become a strong damage dealer on your team.

Thanks to his passive ability, Mysteries Laid Bare, Elemental Mastery boosts Alhaitham’s ability damage, which this build will use to unlock his potential as a strong DPS character. Aside from that, Alhaitham creates floating Chisel-Light Mirrors with his Elemental Skill. These infuse his standard attacks with Dendro energy, which can be used to trigger devastating reactions.

His Elemental Burst, Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena, traps enemies in a box of light with Chisel-Light Mirrors bouncing off the walls, damaging anything imprisoned inside. The more mirrors Alhaitham has, the better his damage output will be. Keeping their numbers up is therefore going to be one of the keys to use this character to his fullest.

Best Alhaitham weapons – Genshin Impact

When it comes to weapons for Alhaitham, Genshin Impact makes things easy for us: Light of Foliar Incision, a 5-star sword, is accompanying Alhaitham in update 3.4 as his signature tool.

The weapon boosts the Critical Hit Rate – that’s always great for characters using their standard attacks – and grants the Foliar Incision effect when standard attacks deal elemental damage. Alhaitham’s attacks do exactly that due to his Chisel-Light Mirrors. Foliar Incision boosts the damage of normal attacks and Elemental Skills by 120% of the wielder’s Elemental Mastery.

Here are the best weapons for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact:

Light of Foliar Incision (5-star sword)

(5-star sword) Mistsplitter Reforged (5-star sword)

(5-star sword) Freedom-Sworn (5-star sword)

(5-star sword) Sapwood Blade (4-star sword)

(4-star sword) Xiphos’ Moonlight (4-star sword)

(4-star sword) Iron Sting (4-star sword)

Best Alhaitham artifacts – Genshin Impact

The best artifact set for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact mainly depends on the team you’re running him in. You’ll want a full set of Deepwood Memories or Gilded Dreams, as they provide you with ample Elemental Mastery and Dendro synergy.

If there is no other character on Alhaitham’s team that wears Deepwood Memories, you’ll want to use it on Alhaitham. If you have a character with that set on his team, however, you’ll want him to wear Gilded Dreams to maximize his own damage output.

In any case, you’ll want the following stat distribution on the best artifacts for Alhaitham:

Flower : HP (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Attack %, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage (secondary stats)

: HP (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Attack %, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage (secondary stats) Plume : Attack (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Attack %, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage (secondary stats)

: Attack (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Attack %, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage (secondary stats) Sands : Elemental Mastery (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Attack %, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage (secondary stats)

: Elemental Mastery (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Attack %, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage (secondary stats) Goblet : Dendro Damage % (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Attack %, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage (secondary stats)

: Dendro Damage % (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Attack %, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage (secondary stats) Circlet: Critical Hit Rate or Critical Damage (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Attack %, Critical Hit Rate or Critical Damage, Energy Recharge (secondary stats)

Best Althaitham teams – Genshin Impact

You’ll want to use Alhaitham as your on-field DPS in Hyperbloom and Spread teams, which means that you need to support him with strong off-field characters.

Alhaitham (Main DPS), Yelan (Sub DPS), Nahida (Support), Kuki Shinobu (Support)

Alhaitham spends most of his time actively fighting, so you’ll want to manage his Chisel-Light Mirrors as well as you can. Yelan is here to provide Hydro application through her abilities and enable Alhaitham to trigger reactions. Nahida supports the team with additional Elemental Mastery and Dendro damage through her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. Kuki Shinobu is the team’s main healer, but also provides Electro application for additional reactions.

You can slot different characters in and out of this composition, while maintaining its core principles. Xingqiu, Barbara, or Sangonomiya Kokomi are excellent replacements as off-field Hydro appliers, Yae Miko or Fischl can do the same with Electro. Dori is a great option for Electro application and healing.

Any character that provides Elemental Mastery to the team is a good replacement for Nahida, so you could consider Kaedehara Kazuha or Albedo in this spot. Alternatively, Collei provides Dendro Resonance and could wear Deepwood Memories in Alhaitham’s stead, freeing him up to take Gilded Dreams.

Alhaitham ascension materials – Genshin Impact

You’ll want to quickly raise Alhaitham’s level when you pull him, which means that you need to farm his ascension materials. You’ll also require some material to upgrade his talents.

Here’s what you need to get Alhaitham to level 90:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1

x1 Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9

x9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9

x9 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6

x6 Faded Red Satin x18

x18 Trimmed Red Silk x30

x30 Rich Red Brocade x36

x36 Sand Grease Pupa x168

x168 Pseudo-Stamens x46

x46 Mora x420,000

You can easily farm Emeralds by fighting the Dendro Hypostasis or the Jadeplume Terrorshroom in Sumeru. Red Satin, Red Silk, and Red Brocade are dropped by Eremite opponents you find in Sumeru. The best way to earn Mora is by farming Blossoms of Wealth.

Sand Grease Pupa is a new material found in the Desert of Hadramaveth, so be sure to grab as much of it as you can while exploring this area. Pseudo-Stamens, another new material, drops from Setekh Wenut, the boss found in said Desert of Hadramaveth.

Here’s what you need to upgrade all of Alhaitham’s talents:

Faded Red Satin x6

x6 Trimmed Red Silk x22

x22 Rich Red Brocade x31

x31 Teachings of Ingenuity x3

x3 Guide to Ingenuity x21

x21 Philosophies of Ingenuity x38

x38 Mirror of Mushin x6

x6 Crown of Insight x1

x1 Mora x1,653,000

Yeah, you’ve got to rob more Eremites. You’ll also need to check the Steeple of Ignorance domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays to farm Scrolls of Ingenuity. Mirror of Mushin is a boss material dropped from Shouki No Kami in Sumeru.

Finally, the Crown of Insight is a frequent reward in timed events, so be sure to always grab that. You can also get them by leveling up the trees in Dragonspine, Inazuma, and Sumeru, or the Lumenstone in the Chasm.