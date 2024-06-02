Genshin Impact Sethos build and materials guide
Master the Temple of Silence’s secrets with the best Genshin Impact Sethos build and become worthy of your inheritance. A 4-Star character fighting with an Electro Vision and a bow, Sethos is specialized as a damage dealer.
Table of Contents
His pivotal mechanic is his Charged Attack, which has two Charge Levels, allowing it to deal more damage and pierce enemies. One of his Passive Skills reduces the time needed to get Sethos’ shots charged up by consuming Elemental Energy, while another increases the damage these piercing shots deal based on his Elemental Mastery.
Sethos’ Elemental Skill, Ancient Rite: The Thundering Sands, allows him to create distance between himself and the enemy, dealing Electro Damage in the area and restoring Energy if Electro-related reactions are triggered by the attack.
His Elemental Burst, Secret Rite: Twilight Shadowpiercer, converts Sethos’ Normal Attacks into piercing attacks with increased damage based on his Elemental Mastery, which count as Charged Attacks.
Best Sethos weapons – Genshin Impact
Sethos’ most powerful attacks – his piercing shots – scale with Elemental Mastery, making this a crucial stat for him, and can make Critical Hits. Hunter’s Path is a weapon making use of both of these aspects, providing Critical Hit Rate, a bonus to elemental damage, and a temporary boost to Charged Attack damage based on Elemental Mastery. This package will greatly enhance his overall DPS.
Here are the best weapons for Sethos in Genshin Impact:
- Hunter's Path (5-Star bow)
- The First Great Magic (5-Star bow)
- Scion of the Blazing Sun (4-Star bow)
- Cloudforged (4-Star bow)
- Ibis Piercer (4-Star bow)
Best Sethos artifacts – Genshin Impact
You have three powerful options when it comes to equipping Sethos. Wanderer’s Troupe and Gilded Dreams are both fantastic generalist options for him to use, providing him with additional Elemental Mastery on top of other offensive boons. If you plan on running Sethos within a Dendro composition, then Flower Of Paradise Lost is the most potent option, though it loses its value outside of that specific framework.
Though Elemental Mastery and Critical stats are the focus, don’t forget about stacking Energy Recharge, since Sethos requires a lot of Energy to quickly charge up his piercing shots and get his Elemental Burst going.
You’ll want the following stat distribution on Sethos’s artifacts:
- Flower: HP (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge %, Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate (secondary stats)
- Plume: Attack (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge %, Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate (secondary stats)
- Sands: Elemental Mastery (main stat), Energy Recharge %, Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Attack % (secondary stats)
- Goblet: Electro Damage % (main stat), Energy Recharge %, Elemental Mastery, Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Attack % (secondary stats)
- Circlet: Energy Recharge % (main stat), Elemental Mastery, Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Attack % (secondary stats)
Best Sethos teams – Genshin Impact
Sethos is a solid budget Main DPS, who works with a wide range of reaction-based teams.
- Sethos (Main DPS), Fischl (Sub DPS), Nahida (Support), Baizhu (Support)
Sethos and an Electro Sub DPS like Fischl or Yae Miko create the necessary Electro effects to trigger reactions and can bolster the Main DPS’ Energy Recharge thanks to the Electro Resonance. Nahida and Baizhu contribute Dendro effects, Elemental Mastery buffs, and healing to the team. If you think you can survive without a sustain, replacing Baizhu with Kazuha will provide a boost to the team’s damage.
Sethos ascension materials – Genshin Impact
You’ll want to quickly raise Sethos’s level when you pull him, which means that you’ll need to farm her ascension materials. You’ll also require some material to upgrade his talents.
Here’s what you need to get Sethos to level 90:
- Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x1
- Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9
- Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9
- Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6
- Faded Red Satin x18
- Trimmed Red Silk x30
- Rich Red Brocade x36
- Trishiraite x168
- Cloudseam Scale x46
- Mora x2,092,530
Farming Vajrada Amethyst is pretty straightforward, as you can reliably get it from bosses like the Thunder Manifestation on Seirai Island, the Fontemer Unihorn in Fontaine, or the Electro Hypostasis in Mondstadt. Faded Red Satin and its derivatives are dropped by Eremites, so you need to scour Sumeru for them. Trishiraite is a stone found in Sumeru’s Temir Mountains. Cloudseam Scale is a boss material obtained from Solitary Suanni in Liyue. Mora can easily be farmed in Golden Ley Line Blossoms.
Here’s what you need to upgrade all of Sethos’ talents to their maximum level:
- Faded Red Satin x18
- Trimmed Red Silk x66
- Rich Red Brocade x93
- Teachings of Praxis x9
- Guide to Praxis x63
- Philosophies of Praxis x114
- Daka’s Bell x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- Mora x4,957,500
Check above for the already mentioned materials. Books of Praxis are available from the Steeple of Ignorance domain in Fontaine on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Daka’s Bell is a boss material from fighting Scaramouche. Crowns of Insight are available through time-limited events as well as regional reward tracks such as Inazuma’s Thunder Sakura, Sumeru’s Tree of Dreams, and Fontaine’s Fountain of Lucine.