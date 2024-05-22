Genshin Impact 4.7 will increase daily Resin capacity
HoYoverse revealed a few improvements that will be made to Genshin Impact in update 4.7 for the open-world RPG and one of them is quite huge: Your capacity to store Original Resin will be increased from 160 to 200.
While an additional 40 Resin doesn’t sound like that much and probably won’t lead to you being able to do that much more farming, this change is actually quite substantial – since the new cap is larger than the amount of Resin that’s regenerated in 24 hours (which is 180 Resin), you will no longer have to worry about “wasting” some of the precious material by not being able to log in and use some of it two times a day. Now, it will be enough to log in once a day and use all your Resin to be efficient. That should be a weight off the shoulders of any perfectionists out there.
There is no reserve system like in Honkai: Star Rail just yet, but it’s definitely a start for Genshin Impact in terms of catching up with its space sibling.
This is not the only quality-of-life improvement coming to Genshin Impact 4.7. In addition to the increased Resin cap, players will be able to store more ingredients, character XP materials, artifact enhancement materials, and ores in their inventories.
- Ingredient storage cap: 2,000 increased to 9,999
- Character XP material storage cap: 9,999 increased to 99,999
- Artifact enhancement material storage cap: 9,999 increased to 99,999
- Forging ores storage cap: 9,999 increased to 99,999
And what would an anime story like Genshin Impact’s be without the power of friendship? In 4.7, players will be able to add up to 100 friends with which they can explore Teyvat or share their Serenitea Pots.
Finally, update 4.7 will introduce a new feature that will help players find the best possible artifact pieces for certain characters from their inventories. When using the “Fast Equip” feature and its “Custom Configuration” option, players can now choose the “Recommended Stats” filter. This’ll automatically fill in the recommended sets and attributes for the chosen character based on data from all active players in the game, helping users to get a solid build going.
For more information on the upcoming update, check out the Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream.