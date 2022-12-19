The best event cards in Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG

Skip to main content
Genshin Impact TCG: best event cards in Genius Invokation

A good deck needs good event cards, and these are the best in Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG
Genius Invokation is a brand new trading card game that you can play exclusively within Genshin Impact, and it has dozens of cards for your to collect and use in battle. But with great power comes great responsibility, and with a lot of cards comes a few tough choices on how to build your deck.

In order to create the best Genius Invokation deck possible in Genshin Impact, you need to ensure that you have a solid selection of event cards in your deck. Event cards can totally alter the flow of a game, and put the advantage in your favor. If you want to be prepared with the best event cards in the game, then you need the ones in this list.

Strategize

Remember Pot of Greed? It’s back, in Genshin form. Strategize costs a single die and allows you to draw two cards. Simple, straightforward, gets the job done.

Leave It to Me!

Switching characters costs a Combat Action, but with this card you can turn that into a Fast Action, freeing up your Combat Action. Good to help you quickly change strategies at the cost of a single die.

When the Crane Returned

This costs an elemental die, but provides an automatic character switch after your current character’s action. A bit like the U Turn attack from Pokémon, you can quickly let off a strike and then retreat.

Changing Shifts

With Changing Shifts we’ve got one last card for character switching, and this one makes your next Switch Character move completely free. Nice.

Quick Knit

This can bless any Summon on your team and give it an extra Usage, which means you can use it one more time. This can be massively useful if your deck focuses on a particular Summon’s ability to carry the rest of your strategy.

The Bestest Travel Companion!

Sacrifice two elementral dice and you get The Bestest Travel Companion herself, Paimon. This card gives you two omni dice, which is a decent trade if you don’t have the elemental dice you need.

Toss-Up

Another card that changes the luck of the dice, Toss-Up can reroll elemental die up to two times, if you need another element.

Starsigns

Your active character receives one Energy after using this card at the cost of two dice. It’s not cheap, but could potentially complete a master strategy in the right scenario.

Calx’s Arts

Another card that can grant you more Energy, but you need to take it from your standby characters. Again, good in the right situation, if you need the Energy to seal the battle.

Elemental Resonance

Each element has a responding Elemental Resonance card, and each element has its own effects. But as long as you have the right team compositions, then the Elemental Resonance cards that relate to your characters are basically essential. 

Just make sure your character card choices match what we’ve outlined in our breakdown of the best Genshin TCG decks and best character cards and you’ll do great in the battles ahead.

