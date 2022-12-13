Genius Invokation is a brand new TCG that been introduced in Genshin Impact, the free-to-play RPG that just keeps growing. Turn away for a month or two, and Genshin Impact will expand with new characters, quests, areas, and more, and now an entire trading card game is playable within the game itself.

We’ve already outlined the best Genshin TCG decks you should be using, but in this guide we’re going deeper into the character cards. You can earn character cards by dueling characters at the Cat’s Tail tavern, and these are the ones you should be focusing on first.

Genius Invokation Character Card Tier List S-Tier Characters – Genshin TCG These cards do it all. Or, at least, several things at once. These cards aren’t just situational, they’re adaptable, and just might help you out of a tough situation. These are the strongest character cards to build your decks around in Genshin Impact’s Genius Invokation TCG. Kamisato Ayaka – strong passive and easy completion of Cryo reactions.

Ganyu – superior area damage and shield penetration.

Mona – easier character switches and constant Hydro application.

Keqing – increased card draw and outstanding ultimate.

Xiangling – constant passive Pyro application.

Fatui Pyro Agent – strong passive and cheap ultimate. A-Tier Characters – Genshin TCG Another strong set of characters in A-Tier. These are also pretty adaptable and useful, but not quite as much as the ones listed above. Obviously. Xingqiu – reduces incoming damage and provides Hydro infusion for allies.

Bennett – cheap ultimate with healing and damage boost.

Chongyun – provides Cryo infusion for allies.

Yoimiya – powerful ultimate for one-turn kill combos.

Fischl – excellent summon for Electro reactions.

Collei – very good summon for Dendro reactions, only easily available Dendro card.

Noelle – reduces incoming damage and powerful ultimate.

Maguu Kenki – high flexibility thanks to Anemo and Cryo powers. B-Tier Characters – Genshin TCG HoYoverse Each of the cards in B-Tier are still incredibly useful in the right circumstances, but setting up those circumstances might be more hassle than they’re worth. Diluc – strong Pyro damage against single targets with ultimate high cost.

Kaeya – ultimate is only effective on switches, though very useful.

Rhodeia Of Loch – summons are strong, but there is an RNG factor.

Sucrose – useful ultimate with Anemo powers.

Ningguang – reduces incoming damage, can pierce elemental shields.

Razor – solid, but overshadowed option in the Electro element.

Jadeplume Terrorshroom – long build-up time for powerful strikes.

Cyno – long build-up time and high energy cost for his powerful attacks. C-Tier Characters – Genshin TCG And now we find ourselves at the bottom of the list. These character cards are just not as powerful as the ones listed above. If you can set up the perfect situation these cards can perform, but if your opponent has anything to change your plans around, they become close to useless. Best avoided unless you’re building a hyper-specific deck. Barbara – constant but low healing.

Diona – low healing for high cost.

Jean – fantastic, but very expensive ultimate.

Mirror Maiden – overshadowed in the Hydro element.

Stoneskin Lawachurl – no elemental damage.

Keep in mind that Genius Invokation is still a new game mode, and the meta is developing day after day. Many of these cards may have their abilities updated, and new cards will certainly be added in the future. While this tier list should help you get started with building decks and battling characters, keep in mind that if you develop a very specific strategy or playstyle, a card’s usefulness to you might be very different to its placement on this list.