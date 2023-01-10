Best decks in the Genshin TCG, Genius Invokation

Genshin Impact has finally introduced Genius Invokation, a brand new in-game TCG that is going to take you hours to make the most of. But hey, if you want another cheeky way to collect, strategize, and battle your way through Genshin Impact, this is it. It worked for The Witcher 3, right?

In this guide we’ll be breaking down the best decks you can use in Genius Invokation to beat the countless challenges awaiting you in Teyvat, in addition to a few different gameplay styles and concepts for you to experiment with.

So for the best decks in Genshin Impact’s Genius Invokation, just take a look below.

Ayaka, Chongyun, and Xingqiu – Genshin TCG

Freeze decks like this one are very powerful, as they can disable enemy cards, disrupting your opponent’s game plan. This particular deck packs quite a bunch, having the potential to destroy two character cards in a single turn.

Kamisato Ayaka Ayaka comes with a powerful passive ability that imbues her standard attack with Cryo power after a switch. In combination with Xingqiu's Elemental Burst you can freeze enemies in one hit. Chongyun Chongyun can infuse the attacks of other characters with Cryo power, making him perfect to keep up a streak of freezes. Xingqiu Bringing the needed Hydro element to the table, Xingqiu is critical to this deck's success. If you lose him, you won't be able to freeze anything anymore. Other cards in the deck Besides Ayaka, Chongyun, and Xingqiu, this deck needs the following cards: 2x Kanten Senmyou Blessing

2x Strategize

2x Changing Shifts

2x The Bestest Travel Companion

1x Send Off1x Starsigns

1x Leave it to Me!

2x Paimon

1x Katheryne

2x Liben

2x Chang the Ninth

2x Liu Su

1x Jade Chamber

2x Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice

2x Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice

1x Parametric Transformer

1x NRE

2x Minty Meat Rolls

1x Mondstadt Hash Brown

Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Fatui Pyro Agent – Genshin TCG

This deck excels at dealing single-target damage, having enormous power to clear character cards off the board in quick succession thanks to the powerful Melt reaction.

Kamisato Ayaka Ayaka's passive ability is perfect for follow-up attacks after Yoimiya's turn, making them the potent combo driving this deck. Yoimiya Active Yoimiya's Elemental Burst as quickly as possible to infuse her standard attacks with Pyro damage. Fatui Pyro Agent The Fatui Pyro Agent primarily mops up character cards that have been damaged by your Ayamiya combo. Other cards in the deck Besides Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Fatui Pyro Agent, this deck needs the following cards: 2x Gambler’s Earrings

1x Strategize

2x Changing Shifts

1x Send Off

2x Calx’s Arts

2x Starsigns

2x Leave it to Me!

2x Paimon

2x Liben

2x Liu Su

2x Elemental Resonance: Woven Flames

2x Elemental Resonance: Fervent Flames

2x Parametric Transformer

2x NRE

2x Minty Meat Rolls

1x Lotus Flower Crisp

2x Northern Smoked Chicken

Xiangling, Fischl, and Mona – Genshin TCG

This deck focuses on triggering a wide variety of elemental reactions and still does damage even at the end of a turn. This keeps up the pressure on the opponent and gives you a lot of flexibility.

Xiangling Xiangling summons Guoba to the battlefield for some additional Pyro damage, while her Elemental Burst synergizes well with the attacks of other characters. Fischl Summoning Oz for some additional damage and packing a potent Elemental Burst, Fischl brings a lot to the table. Mona Light shielding capacities and a Hydro summon are worth a lot in this deck, as it unlocks a few additional elemental reactions. Other cards in this deck Besides Xiangling, Fischl and Mona, this deck needs the following cards: 1x Witch’s Scorching Hat

1x Heart of Depth

1x Thunder Summoner’s Crown

1x Magic Guide

1x Raven Bow

1x White Tassel

2x Prophecy of Submersion

2x Crossfire

2x Changing Shifts

2x The Bestest Travel Companion!

1x Leave it to me!

1x When the Crane returned

1x Starsigns

1x Calx’s Art

1x Strategize

1x Dawn Winery

1x Mondstadt Hash Brown

1x Timaeus

1x Katheryne

1x Paimon

2x Timmie

2x Liben

2x Chang the Ninth

Fischl, Collei, and Keqing – Genshin TCG

This deck focuses on triggering the Quicken reaction to deal constant damage. It is capable of completing many challenges in the game fairly quickly, as long as you are reasonably lucky with the cards and dice.

Fischl Once again, Fischl's companion Oz is very useful in this deck, as his end-of-turn attack can trigger additional reactions. Collei Just like Fischl, Collei brings a summon to the board in the form of her Elemental Burst. In combination with Oz, this can cause quite a lot of damage. Keqing Keqing is perfect to trigger additional Quicken reactions during a turn, taking advantage of the bonus damage from this effect. Other cards in this deck Besides Fischl, Collei and Keqing, this deck needs the following cards: 1x Laurel Coronet

1x Thunder Summoner’s Crown

1x Thundering Fury

1x Sacrificial Bow

1x Aquila Favonia

2x Stellar Predator

1x Thundering Penance

1x Floral Sidewinder

2x Strategize

2x The Bestest Travel Companion!

2x Elemental Resonance: Woven Thunder

1x Elemental Resonance: High Voltage

1x Toss-Up

2x Mondstadt Hash Brown

1x Favonius Cathedral

1x Dawn Winery

1x Liyue Harbour Wharf

1x Knights of Favonius Library

1x Jade Chamber

1x Katheryne

1x Wagner

2x Timmie

2x Liben

Ayaka, Mona, and Ganyu – Genshin TCG

This deck is the counterpart to Freeze teams from the regular game: Mona applies the Hydro effect to opponents, Ayaka and Ganyu freeze them with their Cryo attacks. This allows you to control the tempo of the game and prevent your own cards from taking damage.

Kamisato Ayaka Yes, it's Ayaka again. Yes, it's about her amazing passive ability again. For Freeze teams, that just makes her the perfect character. Mona Mona is excellent at applying the Hydro effect thanks to her standard attack as well as her summon. Her shielding is another bonus. Ganyu Ganyu is absolutely devastating and provides many options during her turn: She can create a shield, cause Cryo damage to several characters, and get a powerful summon on the board with her Elemental Burst. Other cards in this deck Besides Ayaka, Mona and Ganyu, this deck needs the following cards: 1x Wine-Stained Tricorne

1x Broken Rime’s Echo

1x Blizzard Strayer

1x Heart of Depth

1x Sacrificial Sword

2x Kanten Senmyou Blessing

2x Prophecy of Submersion

2x Strategize

2x The Bestest Travel Companion!

2x When the Crane returned

2x Leave it to me!

2x Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice

1x Paimon

2x Dawn Winery

2x Liyue Harbor Wharf

2x Timmie

2x Liben

2x Liu Su

In general, cards like Dawn Winery or Katheryne, or combos like Shift Change plus Leave it to me! are exceedingly important in the game, allowing you to switch characters without ending your turn and thus trigger strong elemental reactions according to plan.

Also prominent in most decks are cards that give you more control over the dice – even the best-laid plans can get derailed by a bad roll of the dice, after all. Re-rolling or converting useless dice to omni dice remedies this.

To get character cards, you need to invite the playable character to the Cat’s Tail via the board in the tavern and defeat them in a duel. The rest of the cards you can get from Prince’s card store and from adventure challenges in the big cities.

You can check our overviews of the best support cards and the best event cards in Genius Invokation for additional information on how to fill out your decks. We also have a character card tier list in case you need a bit of inspiration for deck building.