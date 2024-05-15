Ghost of Tsushima PC port release times
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is the next PlayStation game to come to PC. The game, including its Iki Island expansion, will launch on PC with a brand new PlayStation overlay, allowing players to earn PSN trophies on PC. We're just one day away from Tsushima, and developer Nixxes Software has now shared the release times for the game.
Once you've figured out if Ghost of Tsushima will run on your PC with its modest system requirements, you can start pre-loading the game ahead of its release on Steam.
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut PC release times
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut will be released on PC on May 16, 2024. As with Hellblade 2's release later on, the game is releasing worldwide simultaneously. This means that players won't be able to try it early by switching their regions.
Here are the release times for Ghost of Tsushima:
- May 16, 8am PT
- May 16, 9am CT
- May 16, 11am ET
- May 16, 9am CST
- May 16, 4pm BST
- May 16, 5pm CEST
- May 16, 8:30pm IST
- May 16, 5pm SAST
- May 17, 12am JST
- May 17, 1am AEST
- May 17, 3am NZST
Here is the world map graphic showing all the release times for the game:
Nixxes Software also revealed that the game will be playable on Steam Deck, despite not being "Deck Verified" on the storefront. This is because the game's Legends multiplayer mode requires a PlayStation account which can only be linked through Windows. Fear not though, as the PSN login will only be required for the multiplayer mode.
PlayStation is expected to reveal more about its first-party slate in a rumored PlayStation showcase following changes in leadership, although a recent leak already points to God of War Ragnarok coming to PC imminently.