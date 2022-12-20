How to find and catch Bigfoot in Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 has dozens of challenges to complete, but few of them are as mysterious as Bigfoot. Bigfoot is an urban legend, a supposed “missing link” between man and ape, that can be found wandering forests. The same is true in Goat Simulator 3, too, as if you look hard enough, you can locate Bigfoot in the forests here.

As proof, there’s a cage and some Bigfoot hunters. If you manage to catch a creature with incredibly large feet and put it into the cage, you can complete this challenge. For everything you need to find Bigfoot in Goat Simulator 3, just look through our guide below.