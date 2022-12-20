How to find and catch Bigfoot in Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 Bigfoot Sighted: where to find Bigfoot
Goat Simulator 3 has dozens of challenges to complete, but few of them are as mysterious as Bigfoot. Bigfoot is an urban legend, a supposed “missing link” between man and ape, that can be found wandering forests. The same is true in Goat Simulator 3, too, as if you look hard enough, you can locate Bigfoot in the forests here.
As proof, there’s a cage and some Bigfoot hunters. If you manage to catch a creature with incredibly large feet and put it into the cage, you can complete this challenge. For everything you need to find Bigfoot in Goat Simulator 3, just look through our guide below.
How to find and catch Bigfoot – Goat Simulator 3
Once you’ve started the challenge at the Bigfoot cage in the middle of the forest, you just need to find the creature itself. Luckily, this is a pretty simple task.
From the cage, head Northwest into the woods, just up a small nearby hill, and you’ll be able to find a small camp, with a woman sleeping on a bench. Do you see what we see?
Yep, that woman, innocent though she may be, has incredibly large feet. Hey, it’s not our fault that it turned out like this, but things must be done.
Her big feet means that she counts as the legendary creature Bigfoot, and you can grab her with that incredible goat tongue in order to drag her back to the Bigfoot cage.
Place her inside, and the Bigfoot Sighted challenge will be complete. As simple as that.