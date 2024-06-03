Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 livestream – start times and where to watch
We are officially saying “Farewell, Penacony” in the Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 special program as the epic story arc at the Planet of Festivities is being wrapped up. Initially described as a mere epilogue to the events spanning versions 2.0 to 2.2, some hints from 2.1 and 2.2 indicate that things won’t be as simple as that – after all, the IPC are still trying to take over the planet.
Table of Contents
One of the chief actors behind this, Jade, is an upcoming Honkai: Star Rail character and will be present in the special program in the form of her English VA, Faye Mata, alongside the voices of Acheron (Allegra Clarke) and Firefly (Analesa Fisher). As is tradition, the IPC’s own Owlbert is hosting the show.
Here’s where and when you can catch the Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 livestream.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 livestream: start time
The Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 livestream will take place on June 7, 2024, at 4:30am PT. Here is what that means for your timezone:
- 4:30am PT
- 6:30am CT
- 7:30am ET
- 12:30pm BST
- 1:30pm CEST
- 5pm IST
- 7:30pm CST
- 8:30pm KST/JST
- 9:30pm AEST
- 11:30pm NZST
Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 livestream: where to watch
You can watch the Honkai: Star Rail special program on Twitch or YouTube simultaneously, with the VOD being available on YouTube later on in case you can’t watch it live. We’ve embedded the YouTube stream below for your convenience.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 livestream: what to expect
The artwork for the special program may indicate a relaxing summer vacation being up on the agenda next, but we can probably dismiss that as a red herring: As we’ve learned at the end of version 2.2, Jade and Topaz are about to initiate the IPC’s takeover of Penacony with the power of Jade’s Cornerstone. There are loose ends to wrap up with figures like Acheron and Firefly as well – what will the Emanator of Nihility do next and what does Firefly’s final “death” look like? Is she going to leave the identity of Stellaron Hunter Sam behind and join the Astral Express?
Of course, we may also establish the Astral Express’ next stop on the galactic map, so there are plenty of important decisions to be made.