Honkai: Star Rail – Firefly confirmed for update 2.3

Doubling as Sam

Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 is going to have a two-for-one character sale. Well, not really – but kind of: Firefly is going to join the playable roster in update 2.3 as a 5-Star character of The Destruction  dealing Fire Damage. That doesn’t exactly sound like Firefly, does it? That’s because she’ll be able to don her armor in combat and become Sam, the feared Stellaron Hunter, giving players essentially two different characters in one go.

Firefly being inside Sam’s armor is one of the big reveals from the end of version 2.1’s story – and it’s a good thing, too, as many people had believed her to be dead after what happened in 2.0.

Firefly is brought to life by two voice talents with Analesa Fisher playing Firefly and Adin Rudd voicing Sam.

Here’s what the official tidbit about Firefly has to say:

“‘Fireflies are such magical creatures, aren't they? They may throw themselves at a flame or suddenly grow old, but every night before that, they will shine brighter than the stars.’ A member of the Stellaron Hunters and a young girl clad in a mechanical armor ‘SAM.’ Born as a weapon, she's afflicted with the agony of Entropy Loss Syndrome due to genetic modification. She joined the Stellaron Hunters in search of the meaning of life, relentlessly pursuing ways to defy fate.”

It appears as if Firefly told us the truth about her illness back in version 2.0, when we were with her on that balcony, watching the shooting stars. As such, it’s no surprise that she’d join us as an ally as we look for the Watchmaker’s Legacy on Penacony – she must have hope that it can somehow change her fate and get rid of the Entropy Loss Syndrome plaguing her.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 is set to go live towards the middle of June 2024, since update 2.2 with Robin and Boothill is up next – for all the information regarding that, you should check out the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 livestream coming up this Friday.

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg