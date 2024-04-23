Honkai: Star Rail – Firefly confirmed for update 2.3
Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 is going to have a two-for-one character sale. Well, not really – but kind of: Firefly is going to join the playable roster in update 2.3 as a 5-Star character of The Destruction dealing Fire Damage. That doesn’t exactly sound like Firefly, does it? That’s because she’ll be able to don her armor in combat and become Sam, the feared Stellaron Hunter, giving players essentially two different characters in one go.
Firefly being inside Sam’s armor is one of the big reveals from the end of version 2.1’s story – and it’s a good thing, too, as many people had believed her to be dead after what happened in 2.0.
Firefly is brought to life by two voice talents with Analesa Fisher playing Firefly and Adin Rudd voicing Sam.
Here’s what the official tidbit about Firefly has to say:
“‘Fireflies are such magical creatures, aren't they? They may throw themselves at a flame or suddenly grow old, but every night before that, they will shine brighter than the stars.’ A member of the Stellaron Hunters and a young girl clad in a mechanical armor ‘SAM.’ Born as a weapon, she's afflicted with the agony of Entropy Loss Syndrome due to genetic modification. She joined the Stellaron Hunters in search of the meaning of life, relentlessly pursuing ways to defy fate.”
It appears as if Firefly told us the truth about her illness back in version 2.0, when we were with her on that balcony, watching the shooting stars. As such, it’s no surprise that she’d join us as an ally as we look for the Watchmaker’s Legacy on Penacony – she must have hope that it can somehow change her fate and get rid of the Entropy Loss Syndrome plaguing her.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 is set to go live towards the middle of June 2024, since update 2.2 with Robin and Boothill is up next – for all the information regarding that, you should check out the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 livestream coming up this Friday.