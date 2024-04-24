Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail – Jade will arrive in update 2.3

The IPC is truly the hottest place to work at

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Another member of the Ten Stonehearts of the Interastral Peace Corporation will join the roster of playable Honkai: Star Rail characters in update 2.3 – Jade. She’ll be the third owner of one of the mighty Cornerstones to be playable after Topaz and Aventurine.

Jade will be a 5-Star character dealing Quantum Damage and following the Erudition, so she’ll specialize in taking down entire waves of enemies at once.

She was introduced to players during version 2.1, playing a critical role in Aventurine’s backstory and, seemingly, current events: After Aventurine’s “death” was confirmed, Jade and Topaz seem to have begun some sort of attack on Penacony in order to reclaim the planet for the IPC – Jade, whose voice could be heard over a black screen, seems to have activated her Cornerstone. We have to wait for update 2.2 to see how that plays out.

Jade’s voice talent is Faye Mata, who has roles like Konosuba’s Aqua and Fate’s Astolfo under her belt.

Her official description states:

“‘Wealth is the recipe to happiness. Giving it to those who desire happiness is making the best use of it. In this way, my job also brings people happiness. Anyone can receive this blessing... They only have to pay an equivalent price.’

“A senior manager in the IPC Strategic Investment Department and one of the Ten Stonehearts. Her Cornerstone is ‘Jade of Credit.’ A cold and elegant moneylender, she is skilled at understanding the human heart, with a personal hobby called ‘Bonajade Exchange.’ She's willing to wait patiently for high-value acquisitions and adept at extracting value from seemingly destitute clients.”

Jade will arrive in the same update as Firefly, though both will have to be patient before taking the stage, as Robin and Boothill’s debuts in update 2.2 are up first. We’ll find out more about them in the upcoming version 2.2 livestream.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg