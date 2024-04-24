Honkai: Star Rail – Jade will arrive in update 2.3
Another member of the Ten Stonehearts of the Interastral Peace Corporation will join the roster of playable Honkai: Star Rail characters in update 2.3 – Jade. She’ll be the third owner of one of the mighty Cornerstones to be playable after Topaz and Aventurine.
Jade will be a 5-Star character dealing Quantum Damage and following the Erudition, so she’ll specialize in taking down entire waves of enemies at once.
She was introduced to players during version 2.1, playing a critical role in Aventurine’s backstory and, seemingly, current events: After Aventurine’s “death” was confirmed, Jade and Topaz seem to have begun some sort of attack on Penacony in order to reclaim the planet for the IPC – Jade, whose voice could be heard over a black screen, seems to have activated her Cornerstone. We have to wait for update 2.2 to see how that plays out.
Jade’s voice talent is Faye Mata, who has roles like Konosuba’s Aqua and Fate’s Astolfo under her belt.
Her official description states:
“‘Wealth is the recipe to happiness. Giving it to those who desire happiness is making the best use of it. In this way, my job also brings people happiness. Anyone can receive this blessing... They only have to pay an equivalent price.’
“A senior manager in the IPC Strategic Investment Department and one of the Ten Stonehearts. Her Cornerstone is ‘Jade of Credit.’ A cold and elegant moneylender, she is skilled at understanding the human heart, with a personal hobby called ‘Bonajade Exchange.’ She's willing to wait patiently for high-value acquisitions and adept at extracting value from seemingly destitute clients.”
Jade will arrive in the same update as Firefly, though both will have to be patient before taking the stage, as Robin and Boothill’s debuts in update 2.2 are up first. We’ll find out more about them in the upcoming version 2.2 livestream.