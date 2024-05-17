PSA: Honkai: Star Rail’s All About Boothill event is time-gated, so start playing now
The new All About Boothill event started in Honkai: Star Rail today and you should start playing it as soon as you can, because it’s a time-gated event that requires you to send out characters on a few daily assignments. Since some players are fond of waiting to play events in one go shortly before the end of a patch, they could experience an unwelcome surprise when they try this with All About Boothill, as they may run out of time if they start playing the event too late.
Don’t delay things for too long and start as soon as you are able – that will ensure that you can obtain all the Stellar Jades and other rewards from this event as well as pick up on all the lore being dropped as part of this mission.
Let’s not forget that version 2.2’s Trailblaze Mission ended with Boothill visiting Aventurine and pointing a gun at his head, interrogating the prominent IPC member on the whereabouts of the IPC’s Marketing Department Director, Oswaldo Schneider – a former Nameless and one of the people connected to the destruction of Aventurine’s homeworld and family. It looks like an arc revolving around the IPC may be coming up in the story, so it’s going to pay dividends to pay attention to any crumbs of Boothill lore coming our way.
All About Boothill uses the Daily Assignments mechanic, making you send out teams of your characters on timed missions to bring back resources and information. To start the event quest, visit a researcher called Geed on Herta Space Station and talk to her – she will ask you to assist the IPC in investigating a case of stolen goods from the space station, which is allegedly connected to Boothill.
Boothill will join the roster of playable Honkai: Star Rail characters on May 29, 2024, when the second half of version 2.2 begins and the character banners are swapped out.