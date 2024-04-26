Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 banners – Robin and Boothill debut
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 is fast approaching and will bring the climax of the ongoing story in Penacony – there are plenty of plotlines and mysteries to be wrapped up and solved. Part of the pile is the fate of Robin, who’s been presumed dead throughout version 2.1 by most characters, but was then indicated to be alive by Sparkle and Aventurine – and given that she’s coming as a playable character, we can guess what the truth is.
There is also the mysterious space cowboy Boothill, a Galaxy Ranger on the hunt for Acheron. He seems to know what a threat she presents, so it’s interesting that he’s still so confident in his abilities to defeat her – is he that strong? Players planning on pulling for him certainly hope so.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 character and Light Cone banners.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 banners: Phase 1
Starting on May 8, 2024, with update 2.2’s release, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:
- Robin (5-Star character, Physical, The Harmony), March 7th (4-Star character, Ice, The Preservation), Hanya (4-Star character, Physical, The Harmony), and Xueyi (4-Star character, Quantum, The Destruction).
- Topaz (5-Star character, Fire, The Hunt), March 7th (4-Star character, Ice, The Preservation), Hanya (4-Star character, Physical, The Harmony), and Xueyi (4-Star character, Quantum, The Destruction).
- Flowing Nightglow (5-Star Light Cone, The Harmony) and three 4-Star Light Cones.
- Worrisome, Blissful (5-Star Light Cone, The Hunt) and three 4-Star Light Cones.
Robin
Robin is a new Support character, who can massively boost the damage dealt by her team with her vocal skills. And yes – Robin is literally going to sing full-fledged songs during battle, which is pretty awesome. Aside from buffing her team’s offensive capabilities, Robin is able to give them an immediate extra turn with her Ultimate and add some of her own attacks to those made by allies.
Topaz
Topaz is a powerful follow-up attacker, who can act as a team’s Main DPS or Sub DPS. Since she doesn’t only dish out solid damage by herself, but can also buff follow-up attack damage by other characters, she’s perfect to complement a team focused around this mechanic. If you got the free Dr. Ratio a while back and are looking for someone to accompany him, Topaz is a very strong choice.
March 7th
March 7th is a solid and readily available shielder that can carry you very far, be it in the story or in the Simulated Universe. Thanks to her shield cleansing negative effects, she can fight against any debuffs inflicted by enemies. She’s also great in combination with characters like Clara, as her shield provides a subtle taunt effect, drawing enemy attacks to it.
Hanya
Hanya is able to boost a team’s Skill Point generation in addition to providing offensive buffs, making her a strong substitute for Sparkle on teams that eat a lot of Skill Points.
Xueyi
Xueyi is another character focusing on follow-up attacks, automatically unleashing a barrage of them after enemies have been inflicted with Weakness Break a set number of times. Her own Ultimate ignores the Weakness Type of enemies, allowing her to remain versatile and adapt to different conditions.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 banners: Phase 2
Phase 2 will begin on May 29, 2024, and run for three weeks from that point on. You’ll be able to get the following characters in this time period:
- Boothill (5-Star character, Physical, The Hunt), Pela (4-Star character, Ice, The Nihility), Luka (4-Star character, Physical, The Nihility), and Hook (4-Star character, Fire, The Destruction).
- Fu Xuan (5-Star character, Quantum, The Preservation), Pela (4-Star character, Ice, The Nihility), Luka (4-Star character, Physical, The Nihility), and Hook (4-Star character, Fire, The Destruction).
- Sailing Towards A Second Life (5-Star Light Cone, The Hunt) and three 4-Star Light Cones.
- She Already Shut Her Eyes (5-Star Light Cone, The Preservation) and three 4-Star Light Cones.
Boothill
Boothill is a classic Main DPS and his kit really brings the cowboy vibes to life: He can force an enemy into a duel, taunting them and increasing the damage they receive from his attacks – on the other hand, Boothill also takes more damage from that enemy and less from everyone else. In a duel, Boothill locks into a target until it’s destroyed and gets to use his Enhanced Attack. His Ultimate can also apply the Physical Weakness Type to an enemy, making it easier for him to break them.
Fu Xuan
Fu Xuan is a powerful sustainer, who can absorb incoming damage and keep her allies healthy. She also increases their HP and Critical Hit Rate, providing both defensive and offensive buffs, and has a bit of a heal for herself and her allies built in as well. In case the damage on Fu Xuan becomes too much, she has an ace up her sleeve – she can heal herself back up to almost full HP in one go.
Pela
Pela is a powerful debuffer and can inflict Defense penalties on the entire enemy team. This makes her a versatile pick for many compositions.
Luka
Luka inflicts Bleed on enemies, boosting his own damage against such targets. He’s a strong character to add to DoT teams.
Hook
Hook is a damage dealer excelling at inflicting and exploiting the Burn effect. However, she’s not strong enough to compete with most other characters of this category.