Video Games

All Honkai: Star Rail characters

Check out all Honkai: Star Rail characters, their Paths, English VAs, and more

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail, the newest adventure from the makers of Genshin Impact, is finally out and has a brilliant cast of characters in store for you. You may recognize some of them from prior Honkai titles, as HoYoverse always likes to include a few fan favorites to reinforce the parallel universe theme the studio’s games have going on, but there are plenty of fresh additions, too.

You build teams of four characters in Honkai: Star Rail to go on your trailblazing expeditions, combining their Paths and Damage Types to build an effective crew. Each figure has their own unique backstory and personality, which you’ll learn more about as you adventure with them.

You gain some characters for free by simply playing through the story and engaging with the game’s modes, but most of them are only available through the title’s gacha system – this is similar to the one in Genshin Impact. While that means it’s pretty fair by gacha standards, it requires you to rely on your luck to get the characters you want despite possibly investing real money into the game. It’s completely possible to play the game entirely for free, though, and obtaining in-game currency simply by playing or taking advantage of redemption codes will net you a good amount of characters eventually.

Here are all Honkai: Star Rail characters with their Paths, Damage Types, and English VAs.

Honkai: Star Rail – all characters

Name

English VA

Path

Damage Type

Rarity

Acheron

Allegra Clark

Nihility

Lightning

5-Star

Argenti

Adam Michael Gold

Erudition

Physical

5-Star

Arlan

Dani Chambers

Destruction

Lightning

4-Star

Asta

Felecia Angelle

Harmony

Fire

4-Star

Aventurine

Camden Sutkowski

Preservation

Imaginary

5-Star

Bailu

Su Ling Chan

Abundance

Lightning

5-Star

Black Swan

Arryn Zech

Nihility

Wind

5-Star

Blade

Daman Mills

Destruction

Wind

5-Star

Bronya

Madeline Reiter

Harmony

Wind

5-Star

Clara

Emily Sun

Destruction

Physical

5-Star

Dan Heng

Nicholas Leung

Hunt

Wind

4-Star

Dr. Ratio

Jordan Paul Haro

Hunt

Imaginary

5-Star

Fu Xuan

Sarah Wiedenheft

Preservation

Quantum

5-Star

Gallagher

Erik Braa

Abundance

Fire

4-Star

Gepard

Bryson Baugus

Preservation

Ice

5-Star

Guinaifen

Morgan Lauré

Nihility

Fire

4-Star

Hanya

Suzie Yeung

Harmony

Physical

4-Star

Herta

Patty Mattson

Erudition

Ice

4-Star

Himeko

Cia Court

Erudition

Fire

5-Star

Hook

Felecia Angelle

Destruction

Fire

4-Star

Huohuo

Courtney Lin
Mr. Tail: Adam Michael Gold

Abundance

Wind

5-Star

Imbibitor Lunae

Nicholas Leung

Destruction

Imaginary

5-Star

Jingliu

AmaLee

Destruction

Ice

5-Star

Jing Yuan

Alejandro Saab

Erudition

Lightning

5-Star

Kafka

Cheryl Texiera

Nihility

Lightning

5-Star

Luka

Howard Wang

Nihility

Physical

4-Star

Luocha

Craig Lee Thomas

Abundance

Imaginary

5-Star

Lynx

Risa Mei

Abundance

Quantum

4-Star

March 7th

Skyler Davenport

Preservation

Ice

4-Star

Misha

Cat Protano

Destruction

Ice

4-Star

Natasha

Elizabeth Maxwell

Abundance

Physical

4-Star

Pela

Xanthe Huynh

Nihility

Ice

4-Star

Qingque

Bryn Apprill

Erudition

Quantum

4-Star

Robin

Alice Himora
Song Vocals: Chevy

Harmony

Physical

5-Star

Ruan Mei

Emi Lo

Harmony

Ice

5-Star

Sampo

Roger Rose

Nihility

Wind

4-Star

Seele

Molly Zhang

Hunt

Quantum

5-Star

Serval

Natalie Van Sistine

Erudition

Lightning

4-Star

Silver Wolf

Melissa Fahn

Nihility

Quantum

5-Star

Sparkle

Lizzie Freeman

Harmony

Quantum

5-Star

Sushang

Anjali Kunapaneni

Hunt

Physical

4-Star

Tingyun

Laci Morgan

Harmony

Lightning

4-Star

Topaz

Sam Slade

Hunt

Fire

5-Star

Trailblazer

Female: Rachael Chau
Male: Caleb Yen

Destruction, Preservation, Imaginary

Physical, Fire, Imaginary

5-Star

Welt

Corey Landis

Nihility

Imaginary

5-Star

Xueyi

Jenny Yokobori

Destruction

Quantum

4-Star

Yanqing

Amber May

Hunt

Ice

5-Star

Yukong

Dawn M. Bennett

Harmony

Imaginary

4-Star

Acheron

Honkai: Star Rail Acheron artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Acheron. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Self-Annihilators

Acheron, whose real name is Raiden Bosenmori Mei, is a mysterious warrior with a dark and storied past that led her to become an Emanator of Nihility.

Argenti

Honkai: Star Rail Argenti artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Argenti. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Knights of Beauty

Argenti is a Knight of Beauty who travels the universe on a quest to find the lost Aeon of Beauty, Idrila.

Arlan

Honkai: Star Rail Arlan artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Arlan. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Herta Space Station

Arlan is the Chief of Security on Herta Space Station and can often be found playing with Peppy, Asta's pet dog.

Asta

Honkai: Star Rail Asta artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Asta. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Herta Space Station

Asta is the Chief Scientist on Herta Space Station and oversees the facility. Her family is a major shareholder of the Interastral Peace Corporation (IPC), making her extremely rich.

Aventurine

Honkai: Star Rail Aventurine artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Aventurine. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Interastral Peace Corporation

Aventurine is a member of the Ten Stonehearts of the IPC's Strategic Investment Department. He's an avid gambler who never agrees to a deal that isn't to his advantage.

Bailu

Honkai: Star Rail Bailu artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Bailu. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

Bailu, a talented apothecary, has been thrown into the position of being the High Elder of the Vidyadhara on the Xianzhou Luofu, although all she wants is the freedom to laze around.

Black Swan

Honkai: Star Rail Black Swan artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Black Swan. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Garden of Recollection

Black Swan is a Memokeeper in service of Fuli, the Aeon of Remembrance. She travels the universe to archive precious memories.

Blade

Honkai: Star Rail Blade artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Blade. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Stellaron Hunters

Formerly a member of the High Cloud Quintet of the Xianzhou Luofu, Blade is a fallen warrior struck by Mara. He joined the Stellaron Hunters after their leader, Elio, promised him the death he's yearning for.

Bronya

Honkai: Star Rail Bronya artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Bronya. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Belobog

Bronya is the adopted daughter of the former Supreme Guardian of Belobog and inherited the role after her mother's death.

Clara

Honkai: Star Rail Clara artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Clara. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: None

Clara is a sweet girl with great talent as a robot mechanic. With her protector, Svarog, at her side, she oversees the Robot Settlement in the underground below Belobog.

Dan Heng

Honkai: Star Rail Dan Heng artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Dan Heng. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Astral Express

Dan Heng, a silent and earnest man, became a member of the Astral Express crew in order to escape the past of his former incarnation, Imbibitor Lunae.

Dr. Ratio

Honkai: Star Rail Dr. Ratio artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Dr. Ratio. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Intelligentsia Guild

Veritas Ratio is a leading member of the Intelligentsia Guild and closely associated with the IPC. After failing to qualify for the Genius Society, he aims to bring education to every world.

Fu Xuan

Honkai: Star Rail Fu Xuan artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Fu Xuan. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

Fu Xuan controls the Matrix of Prescience on the Luofu, allowing her to glimpse into the future. She's ambitious for higher positions still and wants to replace Jing Yuan as general of the Cloud Knights.

Gallagher

Honkai: Star Rail Gallagher artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Gallagher. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: History Fictionologists

Gallagher is a barkeeper on Penacony belonging to the Bloodhound Family – or so it seems at first. His real identity is much more complicated than that.

Gepard

Honkai: Star Rail Gepard artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Gepard. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Belobog

Gepard Landau is the Captain of the Silvermane Guards in Belobog, a stalwart and loyal defender of the city. He's the younger brother of Serval and older brother of Lynx.

Guinaifen

Honkai: Star Rail Guinaifen artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Guinaifen. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: None

Guinaifen is an outworlder living on the Xianzhou Luofu, where she's become a famous street artist and streamer. She's best friends with Sushang.

Hanya

Honkai: Star Rail Hanya artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Hanya. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

Hanya is one of the Judges of the Ten Lords Commission on the Xianzhou Luofu and records the deeds of all criminals to determine their punishment. She's the sister of Xueyi.

Herta

Honkai: Star Rail Herta artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Herta. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Genius Society

Herta is Member #83 of the Genius Society and nominal leader of Herta Space Station. Her current research revolves around the Simulated Universe project, which is supposed to deliver answers on the nature of the Aeons. Her partners on the project are Screwllum, Ruan Mei, and Stephen Lloyd.

Himeko

Honkai: Star Rail Himeko artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Himeko. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Astral Express

Himeko found the adandoned Astral Express when she was younger and went on to repair it, becoming its Chief Navigator and a guiding star for the crew she assembled. Her hobby is to brew coffee that's entirely too strong for anyone.

Hook

Honkai: Star Rail Hook artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Hook. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: The Moles

Hook is the leader of The Moles, a group of children from Boulder Town in Belobog's underground. She's mischievous without end, but has a good heart.

Huohuo

Honkai: Star Rail Huohuo artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Huohuo. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

Huohuo is the youngest judge of the Ten Lords Commission and specializes in exorcisms, despite fearing the supernatural. She's assisted by the Heliobus Mr. Tail, who's been sealed into her tail.

Imbibitor Lunae

Honkai: Star Rail Imbibitor Lunae artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Imbibitor Lunae. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Astral Express

Dan Heng's previous incarnation, Imbibitor Lunae, was Bailu's predecessor and another member of the High Cloud Quintet. He was, however, exiled for treason.

Jingliu

Honkai: Star Rail Jingliu artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Jingliu. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: None

Jingliu was once the Xianzhou Luofu's Sword Champion, chief mentor to Jing Yuan, and a member of the High Cloud Quintet. However, she was contaminated by the Mara and fell from grace.

Jing Yuan

Honkai: Star Rail Jing Yuan artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Jing Yuan. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

General Jing Yuan commands the Xianzhou Luofu's Cloud Knights and is Jingliu's former pupil. As a member of the High Cloud Quintet he was good friends with Blade and Imbibitor Lunae and was the one sent to eliminate Jingliu after her fall. He currently trains Yanqing as his apprentice.

Kafka

Honkai: Star Rail Kafka artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Kafka. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Stellaron Hunters

Kafka is a notorious member of the Stellaron Hunters and can control people with her Spirit Whisper. Incapable of feeling fear, she joined Elio's organization in order to finally understand this emotion.

Luka

Honkai: Star Rail Luka artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Luka. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Wildfire

Luka is the martial arts champion of Boulder Town in Belobog's underground, where he assists Wildfire in keeping the peace. He's also an honorary member of The Moles, often playing with the kids.

Luocha

Honkai: Star Rail Luocha artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Luocha. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: None

Luocha is a mysterious traveler carrying a casket everywhere he goes.

Lynx

Honkai: Star Rail Lynx artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Lynx. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Belobog

Lynx is the youngest of the three Landau siblings. She's an explorer who researches Jarilo-VI's icy ecosystems.

March 7th

Honkai: Star Rail March 7th artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's March 7th. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Astral Express

Enclosed in ice and floating through space, the Astral Express picked up a girl without a name or any memories on one fateful 7th of March, giving birth to a new Nameless called March 7th. This quirky girl is good with a bow and loves photography, striving to never again forget a moment of her journey.

Misha

Honkai: Star Rail Misha artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Misha. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Astral Express / Penacony

Misha is a memetic entity created by Mikhail Char Legwork, a former mechanic of the Astral Express. His story is a tragic one, but lives on in the Penacony he helped creating and saving.

Natasha

Honkai: Star Rail Natasha artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Natasha. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Wildfire

Natasha is a doctor operating a clinic in Boulder Town as well as the actual leader of Wildfire, though she usually likes to remain outside of the spotlight.

Pela

Honkai: Star Rail Pela artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Pela. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Belobog

Pela serves in Belobog's Silvermane Guards and is friends with the Landau siblings. She even plays in Serval's band.

Qingque

Honkai: Star Rail Qingque artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Qingque. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

Qingque serves under Fu Xuan in the Divination Commission, but she'd love nothing more than being fired, which would give her more time to indulge in her gambling habit.

Robin

Honkai: Star Rail Robin artwork on space background.
Honkai: Star Rail's Robin. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: The Family

Robin is a galactic idol and spreads the good word of The Harmony wherever she tours. Her and Sunday, her older brother, were adopted by a leading member of The Family when they were young.

Ruan Mei

  • Faction: Genius Society

Ruan Mei is Member #81 of the Genius Society. She's refined, elegant, and delights in sweets, but her academic pursuits have given her a cold edge and lack of empathy. Specializing in biology, she's able to create artificial life and even entire planets. Though she's part of Herta's Simulated Universe group, her actual goal is to become an Aeon herself.

Sampo

Honkai: Star Rail Sampo artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Sampo. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Masked Fools

Sampo is a notorious swindler and criminal from Belobog's underground, who's secretly a follower of The Elation and member of the Masked Fools.

Seele

Honkai: Star Rail Seele artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Seele. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Wildfire

Seele is a hot-blooded warrior who grew up in Belobog's underground as an orphan and is Wildfire's ace fighter. Striving for a better future for all of Jarilo-VI, she's working closely with Bronya.

Serval

Honkai: Star Rail Serval artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Serval. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Belobog

Serval is the oldest Landau sibling and owns a mechanical workshop in Belobog, where she's also a famous rock 'n roll musician.

Silver Wolf

Honkai: Star Rail Silver Wolf artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Silver Wolf. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Stellaron Hunters

Silver Wolf is a notorious hacker from the planet Punklorde, who rivals Herta and Screwllum when it comes to their digital prowess and has mastered skill of altering reality itself. It's unclear why Silver Wolf has joined Elio and the Stellaron Hunters.

Sparkle

Honkai: Star Rail Sparkle artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Sparkle. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Masked Fools

Sparkle sees the universe as a stage to perform on in the name of Elation. Though she loves being in the spotlight herself, she's content with manipulating events into a most amusing direction from the background.

Sushang

Honkai: Star Rail Sushang artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Sushang. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

Sushang is a young Cloud Knight from a house with a long and proud military tradition. Though her parents' expectations weigh heavily on her, she's trying her best to become a great soldier and be a good friend to Guinaifen.

Tingyun

Honkai: Star Rail Tingyun artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Tingyun. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

Tingyun is a trade ambassador on the Xianzhou Luofu, making her a clever and elegant diplomat.

Topaz

Honkai: Star Rail Topaz artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Topaz. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Interastral Peace Corporation

Topaz is another member of the Ten Stonehearts and was entrusted with one of Diamond's Cornerstones. She loves exotic pets and can never be seen without Numby, her Warp Trotter.

Trailblazer

Honkai: Star Rail Trailblazer artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Trailblazer. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Astral Express

The Trailblazer is a former Stellaron Hunter and apprentice to Kafka, who's had a Stellaron implanted into their body and been sent to join the Astral Express for some reason only Elio knows.

Welt

Honkai: Star Rail Welt artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Welt. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Astral Express

Welt Yang alias Joachim Nokianvirtanen is a former animator who once saved Earth from certain destruction before joining the Astral Express for a new adventure.

Xueyi

Honkai: Star Rail Xueyi artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Xueyi. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

Xueyi is Hanya's sister and lost her biological body while fighting a creature of The Abundance. As a reward for her services, the Ten Lords Commission transferred her soul into a mechanical body so that she may continue hunting down criminals and denizens of The Abundance.

Yanqing

Honkai: Star Rail Yanqing artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Yanqing. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

Yanqing is a hot-blooded sword prodigy and apprentice to Jing Yuan. He's eager to prove himself by seeking battle at every opportunity.

Yukong

Honkai: Star Rail Yukong artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Yukong. / HoYoverse
  • Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

Yukong is a former starship pilot who's since been promoted to an important desk job on the Luofu, though she has to balance this responsibility with that of being a single mother, having adopted the daughter of a fallen comrade.

Make sure to check out our Honkai: Star Rail character tier list to find out how strong each of these figures is and glimpse into the future with our list of upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg