All Honkai: Star Rail characters
Honkai: Star Rail, the newest adventure from the makers of Genshin Impact, is finally out and has a brilliant cast of characters in store for you. You may recognize some of them from prior Honkai titles, as HoYoverse always likes to include a few fan favorites to reinforce the parallel universe theme the studio’s games have going on, but there are plenty of fresh additions, too.
You build teams of four characters in Honkai: Star Rail to go on your trailblazing expeditions, combining their Paths and Damage Types to build an effective crew. Each figure has their own unique backstory and personality, which you’ll learn more about as you adventure with them.
You gain some characters for free by simply playing through the story and engaging with the game’s modes, but most of them are only available through the title’s gacha system – this is similar to the one in Genshin Impact. While that means it’s pretty fair by gacha standards, it requires you to rely on your luck to get the characters you want despite possibly investing real money into the game. It’s completely possible to play the game entirely for free, though, and obtaining in-game currency simply by playing or taking advantage of redemption codes will net you a good amount of characters eventually.
Here are all Honkai: Star Rail characters with their Paths, Damage Types, and English VAs.
Honkai: Star Rail – all characters
Name
English VA
Path
Damage Type
Rarity
Nihility
Lightning
5-Star
Erudition
Physical
5-Star
Destruction
Lightning
4-Star
Harmony
Fire
4-Star
Preservation
Imaginary
5-Star
Abundance
Lightning
5-Star
Nihility
Wind
5-Star
Destruction
Wind
5-Star
Harmony
Wind
5-Star
Destruction
Physical
5-Star
Hunt
Wind
4-Star
Hunt
Imaginary
5-Star
Preservation
Quantum
5-Star
Abundance
Fire
4-Star
Preservation
Ice
5-Star
Nihility
Fire
4-Star
Harmony
Physical
4-Star
Erudition
Ice
4-Star
Erudition
Fire
5-Star
Felecia Angelle
Destruction
Fire
4-Star
Courtney Lin
Abundance
Wind
5-Star
Nicholas Leung
Destruction
Imaginary
5-Star
Destruction
Ice
5-Star
Erudition
Lightning
5-Star
Nihility
Lightning
5-Star
Nihility
Physical
4-Star
Abundance
Imaginary
5-Star
Abundance
Quantum
4-Star
Preservation
Ice
4-Star
Destruction
Ice
4-Star
Abundance
Physical
4-Star
Nihility
Ice
4-Star
Erudition
Quantum
4-Star
Alice Himora
Harmony
Physical
5-Star
Harmony
Ice
5-Star
Nihility
Wind
4-Star
Hunt
Quantum
5-Star
Erudition
Lightning
4-Star
Nihility
Quantum
5-Star
Harmony
Quantum
5-Star
Hunt
Physical
4-Star
Harmony
Lightning
4-Star
Hunt
Fire
5-Star
Female: Rachael Chau
Destruction, Preservation, Imaginary
Physical, Fire, Imaginary
5-Star
Nihility
Imaginary
5-Star
Destruction
Quantum
4-Star
Hunt
Ice
5-Star
Harmony
Imaginary
4-Star
Acheron
- Faction: Self-Annihilators
Acheron, whose real name is Raiden Bosenmori Mei, is a mysterious warrior with a dark and storied past that led her to become an Emanator of Nihility.
Argenti
- Faction: Knights of Beauty
Argenti is a Knight of Beauty who travels the universe on a quest to find the lost Aeon of Beauty, Idrila.
Arlan
- Faction: Herta Space Station
Arlan is the Chief of Security on Herta Space Station and can often be found playing with Peppy, Asta's pet dog.
Asta
- Faction: Herta Space Station
Asta is the Chief Scientist on Herta Space Station and oversees the facility. Her family is a major shareholder of the Interastral Peace Corporation (IPC), making her extremely rich.
Aventurine
- Faction: Interastral Peace Corporation
Aventurine is a member of the Ten Stonehearts of the IPC's Strategic Investment Department. He's an avid gambler who never agrees to a deal that isn't to his advantage.
Bailu
- Faction: Xianzhou Luofu
Bailu, a talented apothecary, has been thrown into the position of being the High Elder of the Vidyadhara on the Xianzhou Luofu, although all she wants is the freedom to laze around.
Black Swan
- Faction: Garden of Recollection
Black Swan is a Memokeeper in service of Fuli, the Aeon of Remembrance. She travels the universe to archive precious memories.
Blade
- Faction: Stellaron Hunters
Formerly a member of the High Cloud Quintet of the Xianzhou Luofu, Blade is a fallen warrior struck by Mara. He joined the Stellaron Hunters after their leader, Elio, promised him the death he's yearning for.
Bronya
- Faction: Belobog
Bronya is the adopted daughter of the former Supreme Guardian of Belobog and inherited the role after her mother's death.
Clara
- Faction: None
Clara is a sweet girl with great talent as a robot mechanic. With her protector, Svarog, at her side, she oversees the Robot Settlement in the underground below Belobog.
Dan Heng
- Faction: Astral Express
Dan Heng, a silent and earnest man, became a member of the Astral Express crew in order to escape the past of his former incarnation, Imbibitor Lunae.
Dr. Ratio
- Faction: Intelligentsia Guild
Veritas Ratio is a leading member of the Intelligentsia Guild and closely associated with the IPC. After failing to qualify for the Genius Society, he aims to bring education to every world.
Fu Xuan
- Faction: Xianzhou Luofu
Fu Xuan controls the Matrix of Prescience on the Luofu, allowing her to glimpse into the future. She's ambitious for higher positions still and wants to replace Jing Yuan as general of the Cloud Knights.
Gallagher
- Faction: History Fictionologists
Gallagher is a barkeeper on Penacony belonging to the Bloodhound Family – or so it seems at first. His real identity is much more complicated than that.
Gepard
- Faction: Belobog
Gepard Landau is the Captain of the Silvermane Guards in Belobog, a stalwart and loyal defender of the city. He's the younger brother of Serval and older brother of Lynx.
Guinaifen
- Faction: None
Guinaifen is an outworlder living on the Xianzhou Luofu, where she's become a famous street artist and streamer. She's best friends with Sushang.
Hanya
- Faction: Xianzhou Luofu
Hanya is one of the Judges of the Ten Lords Commission on the Xianzhou Luofu and records the deeds of all criminals to determine their punishment. She's the sister of Xueyi.
Herta
- Faction: Genius Society
Herta is Member #83 of the Genius Society and nominal leader of Herta Space Station. Her current research revolves around the Simulated Universe project, which is supposed to deliver answers on the nature of the Aeons. Her partners on the project are Screwllum, Ruan Mei, and Stephen Lloyd.
Himeko
- Faction: Astral Express
Himeko found the adandoned Astral Express when she was younger and went on to repair it, becoming its Chief Navigator and a guiding star for the crew she assembled. Her hobby is to brew coffee that's entirely too strong for anyone.
Hook
- Faction: The Moles
Hook is the leader of The Moles, a group of children from Boulder Town in Belobog's underground. She's mischievous without end, but has a good heart.
Huohuo
- Faction: Xianzhou Luofu
Huohuo is the youngest judge of the Ten Lords Commission and specializes in exorcisms, despite fearing the supernatural. She's assisted by the Heliobus Mr. Tail, who's been sealed into her tail.
Imbibitor Lunae
- Faction: Astral Express
Dan Heng's previous incarnation, Imbibitor Lunae, was Bailu's predecessor and another member of the High Cloud Quintet. He was, however, exiled for treason.
Jingliu
- Faction: None
Jingliu was once the Xianzhou Luofu's Sword Champion, chief mentor to Jing Yuan, and a member of the High Cloud Quintet. However, she was contaminated by the Mara and fell from grace.
Jing Yuan
- Faction: Xianzhou Luofu
General Jing Yuan commands the Xianzhou Luofu's Cloud Knights and is Jingliu's former pupil. As a member of the High Cloud Quintet he was good friends with Blade and Imbibitor Lunae and was the one sent to eliminate Jingliu after her fall. He currently trains Yanqing as his apprentice.
Kafka
- Faction: Stellaron Hunters
Kafka is a notorious member of the Stellaron Hunters and can control people with her Spirit Whisper. Incapable of feeling fear, she joined Elio's organization in order to finally understand this emotion.
Luka
- Faction: Wildfire
Luka is the martial arts champion of Boulder Town in Belobog's underground, where he assists Wildfire in keeping the peace. He's also an honorary member of The Moles, often playing with the kids.
Luocha
- Faction: None
Luocha is a mysterious traveler carrying a casket everywhere he goes.
Lynx
- Faction: Belobog
Lynx is the youngest of the three Landau siblings. She's an explorer who researches Jarilo-VI's icy ecosystems.
March 7th
- Faction: Astral Express
Enclosed in ice and floating through space, the Astral Express picked up a girl without a name or any memories on one fateful 7th of March, giving birth to a new Nameless called March 7th. This quirky girl is good with a bow and loves photography, striving to never again forget a moment of her journey.
Misha
- Faction: Astral Express / Penacony
Misha is a memetic entity created by Mikhail Char Legwork, a former mechanic of the Astral Express. His story is a tragic one, but lives on in the Penacony he helped creating and saving.
Natasha
- Faction: Wildfire
Natasha is a doctor operating a clinic in Boulder Town as well as the actual leader of Wildfire, though she usually likes to remain outside of the spotlight.
Pela
- Faction: Belobog
Pela serves in Belobog's Silvermane Guards and is friends with the Landau siblings. She even plays in Serval's band.
Qingque
- Faction: Xianzhou Luofu
Qingque serves under Fu Xuan in the Divination Commission, but she'd love nothing more than being fired, which would give her more time to indulge in her gambling habit.
Robin
- Faction: The Family
Robin is a galactic idol and spreads the good word of The Harmony wherever she tours. Her and Sunday, her older brother, were adopted by a leading member of The Family when they were young.
Ruan Mei
- Faction: Genius Society
Ruan Mei is Member #81 of the Genius Society. She's refined, elegant, and delights in sweets, but her academic pursuits have given her a cold edge and lack of empathy. Specializing in biology, she's able to create artificial life and even entire planets. Though she's part of Herta's Simulated Universe group, her actual goal is to become an Aeon herself.
Sampo
- Faction: Masked Fools
Sampo is a notorious swindler and criminal from Belobog's underground, who's secretly a follower of The Elation and member of the Masked Fools.
Seele
- Faction: Wildfire
Seele is a hot-blooded warrior who grew up in Belobog's underground as an orphan and is Wildfire's ace fighter. Striving for a better future for all of Jarilo-VI, she's working closely with Bronya.
Serval
- Faction: Belobog
Serval is the oldest Landau sibling and owns a mechanical workshop in Belobog, where she's also a famous rock 'n roll musician.
Silver Wolf
- Faction: Stellaron Hunters
Silver Wolf is a notorious hacker from the planet Punklorde, who rivals Herta and Screwllum when it comes to their digital prowess and has mastered skill of altering reality itself. It's unclear why Silver Wolf has joined Elio and the Stellaron Hunters.
Sparkle
- Faction: Masked Fools
Sparkle sees the universe as a stage to perform on in the name of Elation. Though she loves being in the spotlight herself, she's content with manipulating events into a most amusing direction from the background.
Sushang
- Faction: Xianzhou Luofu
Sushang is a young Cloud Knight from a house with a long and proud military tradition. Though her parents' expectations weigh heavily on her, she's trying her best to become a great soldier and be a good friend to Guinaifen.
Tingyun
- Faction: Xianzhou Luofu
Tingyun is a trade ambassador on the Xianzhou Luofu, making her a clever and elegant diplomat.
Topaz
- Faction: Interastral Peace Corporation
Topaz is another member of the Ten Stonehearts and was entrusted with one of Diamond's Cornerstones. She loves exotic pets and can never be seen without Numby, her Warp Trotter.
Trailblazer
- Faction: Astral Express
The Trailblazer is a former Stellaron Hunter and apprentice to Kafka, who's had a Stellaron implanted into their body and been sent to join the Astral Express for some reason only Elio knows.
Welt
- Faction: Astral Express
Welt Yang alias Joachim Nokianvirtanen is a former animator who once saved Earth from certain destruction before joining the Astral Express for a new adventure.
Xueyi
- Faction: Xianzhou Luofu
Xueyi is Hanya's sister and lost her biological body while fighting a creature of The Abundance. As a reward for her services, the Ten Lords Commission transferred her soul into a mechanical body so that she may continue hunting down criminals and denizens of The Abundance.
Yanqing
- Faction: Xianzhou Luofu
Yanqing is a hot-blooded sword prodigy and apprentice to Jing Yuan. He's eager to prove himself by seeking battle at every opportunity.
Yukong
- Faction: Xianzhou Luofu
Yukong is a former starship pilot who's since been promoted to an important desk job on the Luofu, though she has to balance this responsibility with that of being a single mother, having adopted the daughter of a fallen comrade.
