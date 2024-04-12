Honkai: Star Rail – Aventurine build and ascension guide
It’s all or nothing with the best Honkai: Star Rail Aventurine build – this 5-Star character following The Preservation and dealing Imaginary Damage has gambling inscribed in his genes. What’s a boon for you is that his effectiveness on the battlefield is basically guaranteed and any ‘gamba’ is essentially just the cherry on top.
Aventurine’s Skill, Cornerstone Deluxe, provides all allies with a shield based on his Defense for three turns. Repeating the Skill boosts the shields’ strength by up to 200%. Thanks to his Talent, Shot Loaded Right, shielded allies gain Effect Resistance and Aventurine himself gets resistant to Crowd Control debuffs. What’s more, every time Aventurine or shielded allies get attacked, he gains a stack of Blind Bet. Once he’s reached seven stacks, he’ll consume them to unleash a bouncing follow-up attack against all enemies, dealing Imaginary Damage based on his Defense.
It’s important to note that one of his Traces allows Aventurine to gain Blind Bet whenever an ally makes a follow-up attack and enables him to stack shields on everyone automatically when his own follow-up attack is triggered – needless to say, he works incredibly well with the likes of Dr. Ratio and Topaz.
Aventurine’s Ultimate, Roulette Shark, allows him to gain a random number of Blind Bet stacks between one and seven – that’s his gambling addiction shining through. It also inflicts Unnerved on a single enemy for three turns, which increases the Critical Damage allies cause against that target. Aventurine also deals Imaginary Damage based on his Defense to that enemy.
You can squeeze even more performance from this already amazing character through his Eidolons, which are obtained by pulling additional copies. Eidolon 1 provides a massive bonus to Critical Damage dealt by allies with his shield on them and automatically shields everyone when using his Ultimate. Eidolon 2 reduces the target’s All-Type Resistance after a Basic Attack. Eidolon 4 boosts Aventurine’s Defense after his follow-up attack is triggered and increases the move’s hit count. Finally, Eidolon 6 boosts Aventurine’s own damage massively for each shielded ally on the field.
Honkai: Star Rail – Aventurine: best Light Cones
Aventurine will want a Light Cone that boosts his Defense – and anything on top of that is luxury. His signature Light Cone, Inherently Unjust Destiny, naturally offers the most luxurious package for him. Not only does it boost his Defense, it increases his Critical Hit Damage when he shields an ally and allows him to inflict a damage-multiplying debuff on enemies when using a follow-up attack against them.
Best Light Cones for Aventurine:
- Inherently Unjust Destiny (5-Star)
- Moment of Victory (5-Star)
- Concert for Two (4-Star)
- This is Me! (4-Star)
- Destiny’s Threads Interwoven (4-Star)
- Day One of My New Life (4-Star)
- Trend of the Universal Market (4-Star)
Honkai: Star Rail – Aventurine: best Relics
Just as with his Light Cone, his Relics should boost Aventurine’s Defense – it’s his most crucial stat, since his offensive as well as shielding capabilities depend on it. In addition, Speed, Critical Damage – your bouncing follow-up will eventually land a critical hit – and defensive stats such as Effect Resistance are your priorities. Strictly speaking, you won’t even need Effect Resistance as a sub-stat, since Aventurine’s Traces provide enough of it to trigger Broken Keel anyway.
Best Relic Sets for Aventurine:
- Knight of Purity Palace (4) – +15% Defense; +20% strength for shields created by the wearer.
Best Planar Ornaments for Aventurine:
- Broken Keel (2) – +10% Effect Resistance; +10% Critical Hit Damage for all allies when the wearer’s Effect Resistance is 30% or higher.
Prioritize the following Relic and Planar Ornament stats for Aventurine:
- Head – HP (Primary), Defense %, Speed, Critical Hit Damage %, Critical Hit Rate %
- Hands – Attack (Primary), Defense %, Speed, Critical Hit Damage %, Critical Hit Rate %
- Body – Defense % (Primary), Speed, Critical Hit Damage %, Critical Hit Rate %, Effect Resistance % or Defense
- Feet – Speed (Primary), Defense %, Critical Hit Damage %, Critical Hit Rate %, Effect Resistance % or Defense
- Planar Sphere – Imaginary Damage % (Primary), Defense %, Speed, Critical Hit Damage %, Critical Hit Rate %
- Link Rope – Defense % (Primary), Speed, Critical Hit Damage %, Critical Hit Rate %, Effect Resistance % or Defense
Honkai: Star Rail – Aventurine: best teams
Aventurine is the most busted shielder in the game up to this point – apologies, Fu Xuan and Gepard. He’s a fantastic sustain for any team and will make those Preservation runs in the Simulated Universe even more bonkers.
- Dr. Ratio (Main DPS), Topaz (Sub DPS), Ruan Mei (Support), Aventurine (Support)
As mentioned above, Aventurine is even better in a follow-up attack composition thanks to one of his Traces – which gives us the very lore-friendly team-up between him, Ratio, and Topaz. They are already a great duo thanks to their own synergy and Aventurine perfectly complements them as a defensive unit. Add any support to this composition – Ruan Mei, Bronya, Tingyun, or anyone else that comes to mind – and you’ve got a deadly party going.
He might also be a great partner for Herta in Pure Fiction, thanks to the same qualities.
Honkai: Star Rail – Aventurine: ascension materials
Here’s everything you need to know to get Aventurine ascended to the maximum level and upgrade all of his talents.
Aventurine requires the following ascension materials to get to level 80 in addition to the necessary XP:
- Credits x308,000
- Tatters of Thought x15
- Fragments of Impression x15
- Shards of Desire x15
- Suppressing Edict x65
You can collect Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, and Shards of Desire from enemies on Penacony as well as the Simulated Universe. You can create or exchange them through the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express, too. Tatters of Thought is one of the base materials you can easily farm through the Daily Assignments to your characters, making for a steady income of the material. Suppressing Edicts are dropped by the Stagnant Shadow in the Artisanship Commission or gained through the exchange of similarly rare materials. The best source of Credits are the Golden Calyxes found on Jarilo-IV, the Xianzhou Luofu, and Penacony.
Aventurine requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x3,000,000
- Tatters of Thought x41
- Fragments of Impression x56
- Shards of Desire x58
- Scattered Stardust x18
- Crystal Meteorites x69
- Divine Amber x139
- Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Scattered Stardust and its upgraded versions can be farmed in the Crimson Calyx at Clock Studios Theme Park on Penacony. As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express or use Tears of Dreams as a substitute.
Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster is a boss material only gained from the Echo of War (Seclusion Zone) domain, while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.