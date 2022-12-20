How to play Star Wars' Imperial March in Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 is stuffed full of challenges, but one of the most interesting of the bunch is the Imperial Mausoleum puzzle. Once you manage to climb to the top of the church you’ll find three bells, and you’ll need to activate them in a specific order. More precisely, you need to play the first few notes from Star Wars’ iconic Imperial March.

If you’re not very musically inclined or you just don’t want to slap bells about for a while, we have the solutions you need. In this guide we’ll be breaking down how to play the Imperial March and solve the Imperial Mausoleum puzzle in Goat Simulator 3.

Use the force to play a march, Imperial Mausoleum – Goat Simulator 3

Once you locate the church, head around the right side to find a ladder you can use to climb up onto the roof. Once on the roof, head for the steeple and get inside to find the three church bells. The largest bell makes the lowest sound, and the smallest bell makes the highest sound. If that doesn’t mean anything to you, just ring the bells in this order: Middle bell x3

Large bell x1

Small bell x1

Middle bell x1

Large bell x1

Small bell x1

Middle bell x1

Once you’ve rung the bells in the correct order the mausoleum door will open up, revealing a Star Wars-themed prize. Collect it and you can keep moving on with the game.