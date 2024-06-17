Minecraft: how to get every Music Disc

Video Games

How to get every Music Disc in Minecraft

Ryan Woodrow

Minecraft’s music discs are some of the rarest items in the game, as the methods to find most of them are quite obscure, so managing to collect all 19 is an impressive feat. To do so you’ll have to put yourself in harm's way by diving through Minecraft’s most dangerous structures and spending a lot of time trying to bait Skeletons and Creepers into the right position.

We’ll explain how to get every disc in Minecraft so you can play whatever music you want in your jukebox.

How to find Minecraft Music Discs

Most modern discs in Minecraft are a reward of some sort for looting chests in various structures like Ancient Cities and Trial Chambers. However, if you’re a Minecraft veteran, then you’ll likely know of another method to get most of the discs in the game.

If you can force a Skeleton to kill a Creeper through any method, the Creeper is guaranteed to drop a disc. There is a pool of 12 possible discs it can drop at random, so it’s not reliable if you’re looking for one disc in particular, but it can help you quickly build up a collection.

13

Minecraft 13 Music Disc
13 Music Disc / Mojang

13 is one of the most common discs in the game, as it spawns in so many places. Here are the different ways to get this disc:

  • 1 of 12 discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper
  • 21.5% chance to appear in a Monster Spawner Room chest
  • 16.1% chance to appear in an Ancient City chest
  • 21.8% chance to appear in a Woodland Mansion chest

Cat

Minecraft Cat Music Disc
Cat Music Disc / Mojang

Cat is another disc that’s very easy to find, and it plays a delightful tune when you use it on a Jukebox. Here’s how to get it:

  • 1 of 12 discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper
  • 21.5% chance to appear in a Monster Spawner Room chest
  • 16.1% chance to appear in an Ancient City chest
  • 21.8% chance to appear in a Woodland Mansion chest

Blocks

Minecraft Blocks Music Disc
Blocks Music Disc / Mojang

Blocks is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper.

Chirp

Minecraft Chirp Music Disc
Chirp Music Disc / Mojang

Chirp is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper.

Far

Minecraft Far Music Disc
Far Music Disc / Mojang

Far is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper.

Mall

Minecraft Mall Music Disc
Mall Music Disc / Mojang

Mall is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper.

Mellohi

Minecraft Mellohi Music Disc
Mellohi Music Disc / Mojang

Mellohi is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper. However, if you’re playing on Bedrock Edition, then this disc also has an 18.9% chance to appear in a Buried Treasure Chest.

Stal

Minecraft Stal Music Disc
Stal Music Disc / Mojang

Stal is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper.

Strad

Minecraft Strad Music Disc
Strad Music Disc / Mojang

Strad is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper.

Ward

Minecraft Ward Music Disc
Ward Music Disc / Mojang

Ward is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper.

11

Minecraft 11 Music Disc
11 Music Disc / Mojang

11 is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper.

Wait

Minecraft Wait Music Disc
Wait Music Disc / Mojang

Wait is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper. However, if you’re playing on Bedrock Edition, then this disc also has an 18.9% chance to appear in a Buried Treasure Chest.

Pigstep

Minecraft Pigstep Music Disc
Pigstep Music Disc / Mojang

Added in 1.16, this disc can only be found in Bastion Remnant chests, with a 5.6% chance of appearing.

Otherside

Minecraft Otherside Music Disc
Otherside Music Disc / Mojang

Added in 1.18, here are the ways to find this disc:

  • 3.1% chance to appear in a Monster Spawner Room chest
  • 8.4% chance to appear in an Ancient City chest
  • 2.5% chance to appear in a Stronghold chest

5

Minecraft 5 Music Disc
5 Music Disc / Mojang

Added in 1.19, to get 5, you have to craft 9 Disc Fragments together in a Crafting Table. These fragments have a 29.8% chance to spawn in Ancient City chests, with up to 3 able to spawn in one chest.

Relic

Minecraft Relic Music Disc
Relic Music Disc / Mojang

Added in 1.20, Relic has an 8.3% to be dug up from Suspicious Gravel in a Trail Ruins when you use a brush on it.

Precipice

Minecraft Precipice Music Disc
Precipice Music Disc / Mojang

Added in 1.21, Precipice has a 3.6% chance to drop from a regular Vault in a Trial Chamber. Here's how to find a Trial Chamber in Minecraft if you need help.

Creator

Minecraft Creator Music Disc
Creator Music Disc / Mojang

Added in 1.21, Creator has a 7.5% chance to drop from an Ominous Vault in a Trial Chamber.

Creator (Music Box)

Minecraft Creator Music Box Music Disc
Creator (Music Box) Music Disc / Mojang

Added in 1.21, this variation on the Creator disc has a 0.8% chance to drop from Decorated Pots that spawn in the corridors of Trial Chambers.

