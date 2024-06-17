Minecraft: how to get every Music Disc
Minecraft’s music discs are some of the rarest items in the game, as the methods to find most of them are quite obscure, so managing to collect all 19 is an impressive feat. To do so you’ll have to put yourself in harm's way by diving through Minecraft’s most dangerous structures and spending a lot of time trying to bait Skeletons and Creepers into the right position.
We’ll explain how to get every disc in Minecraft so you can play whatever music you want in your jukebox.
Table of Contents
How to find Minecraft Music Discs
Most modern discs in Minecraft are a reward of some sort for looting chests in various structures like Ancient Cities and Trial Chambers. However, if you’re a Minecraft veteran, then you’ll likely know of another method to get most of the discs in the game.
If you can force a Skeleton to kill a Creeper through any method, the Creeper is guaranteed to drop a disc. There is a pool of 12 possible discs it can drop at random, so it’s not reliable if you’re looking for one disc in particular, but it can help you quickly build up a collection.
13
13 is one of the most common discs in the game, as it spawns in so many places. Here are the different ways to get this disc:
- 1 of 12 discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper
- 21.5% chance to appear in a Monster Spawner Room chest
- 16.1% chance to appear in an Ancient City chest
- 21.8% chance to appear in a Woodland Mansion chest
Cat
Cat is another disc that’s very easy to find, and it plays a delightful tune when you use it on a Jukebox. Here’s how to get it:
- 1 of 12 discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper
- 21.5% chance to appear in a Monster Spawner Room chest
- 16.1% chance to appear in an Ancient City chest
- 21.8% chance to appear in a Woodland Mansion chest
Blocks
Blocks is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper.
Chirp
Chirp is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper.
Far
Far is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper.
Mall
Mall is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper.
Mellohi
Mellohi is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper. However, if you’re playing on Bedrock Edition, then this disc also has an 18.9% chance to appear in a Buried Treasure Chest.
Stal
Stal is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper.
Strad
Strad is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper.
Ward
Ward is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper.
11
11 is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper.
Wait
Wait is 1 of the 12 random discs dropped when a Skeleton kills a Creeper. However, if you’re playing on Bedrock Edition, then this disc also has an 18.9% chance to appear in a Buried Treasure Chest.
Pigstep
Added in 1.16, this disc can only be found in Bastion Remnant chests, with a 5.6% chance of appearing.
Otherside
Added in 1.18, here are the ways to find this disc:
- 3.1% chance to appear in a Monster Spawner Room chest
- 8.4% chance to appear in an Ancient City chest
- 2.5% chance to appear in a Stronghold chest
5
Added in 1.19, to get 5, you have to craft 9 Disc Fragments together in a Crafting Table. These fragments have a 29.8% chance to spawn in Ancient City chests, with up to 3 able to spawn in one chest.
Relic
Added in 1.20, Relic has an 8.3% to be dug up from Suspicious Gravel in a Trail Ruins when you use a brush on it.
Precipice
Added in 1.21, Precipice has a 3.6% chance to drop from a regular Vault in a Trial Chamber. Here's how to find a Trial Chamber in Minecraft if you need help.
Creator
Added in 1.21, Creator has a 7.5% chance to drop from an Ominous Vault in a Trial Chamber.
Creator (Music Box)
Added in 1.21, this variation on the Creator disc has a 0.8% chance to drop from Decorated Pots that spawn in the corridors of Trial Chambers.