Overwatch 2: How to unlock Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen

Overwatch 2’s inaugural season is over, while Season 2 is up and running. If you haven’t purchased Season 1’s heroes Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen for 900 Overwatch Coins or unlocked them via the Season 1 Battle Pass, you can now do so completely for free by completing some challenges.

We’ll walk you through all the requirements to unlock Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2: How to unlock Kiriko

Kiriko is a Support based on Japanese folklore. Blizzard Entertainment

You can unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2 by completing seven challenges, which all revolve around winning games with Support heroes and mastering Kiriko’s abilities in the Practice Range.

Wins for Kiriko : Win 35 games queued as All Roles or playing Support heroes in Quick Play, Competitive, or No Limits.

: Win 35 games queued as All Roles or playing Support heroes in Quick Play, Competitive, or No Limits. Practice Kunai Crits : Get two critical hits with Kunai in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

: Get two critical hits with Kunai in the Practice Range as Kiriko. Practice Healing Ofuda : Heal 250 damage with Healing Ofuda in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

: Heal 250 damage with Healing Ofuda in the Practice Range as Kiriko. Practice Protection Suzu : Use Protection Suzu on two allied bots simultaneously in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

: Use Protection Suzu on two allied bots simultaneously in the Practice Range as Kiriko. Practice Swift Step : Use Swift Step through a wall to an allied bot in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

: Use Swift Step through a wall to an allied bot in the Practice Range as Kiriko. Practice Wall Climb : Use your passive, Wall Climb, in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

: Use your passive, Wall Climb, in the Practice Range as Kiriko. Practice Kitsune Rush: Buff two allied bots simultaneously with Kitsune Rush in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

Overwatch 2: How to unlock Sojourn

Sojourn brings big firepower to the battlefield. Blizzard Entertainment

Just like with Kiriko, you can unlock Sojourn in Overwatch 2 by successfully doing some challenges, though it’s only six in her case. You have to win a number of games while playing a DPS hero as well as practicing Sojourn’s skills.

Wins For Sojourn : Win 35 games queued as All Roles or playing Damage heroes in Quick Play, Competitive, or No Limits

: Win 35 games queued as All Roles or playing Damage heroes in Quick Play, Competitive, or No Limits Practice Railgun Primary Fire : Eliminate three bots with Railgun’s primary fire mode in the Practice Range as Sojourn.

: Eliminate three bots with Railgun’s primary fire mode in the Practice Range as Sojourn. Practice Railgun Secondary Fire : Eliminate two bots with Railgun’s secondary fire mode in the Practice Range as Sojourn.

: Eliminate two bots with Railgun’s secondary fire mode in the Practice Range as Sojourn. Practice Power Slide : Deal weapon damage during Power Slide in the Practice Range as Sojourn.

: Deal weapon damage during Power Slide in the Practice Range as Sojourn. Practice Disruptor Shot : Damage two bots with a single use of Disruptor Shot in the Practice Range as Sojourn.

: Damage two bots with a single use of Disruptor Shot in the Practice Range as Sojourn. Practice Overclock: Eliminate three bots with Overclock in the Practice Range as Sojourn.

Overwatch 2: How to unlock Junker Queen

Junker Queen's abs easily repel bullets. Blizzard Entertainment

Junker Queen follows the same formula to unlock her in Overwatch 2: Play and win as a Tank and get a grip on what Junker Queen can do on the battlefield.

Wins For Junker Queen : Win 35 games queued as All Roles or playing Tank heroes in Quick Play, Competitive, or No Limits.

: Win 35 games queued as All Roles or playing Tank heroes in Quick Play, Competitive, or No Limits. Practice Scattergun : Eliminate three bots with Scattergun in the Practice Range as Junker Queen.

: Eliminate three bots with Scattergun in the Practice Range as Junker Queen. Practice Commanding Shout : Buff two bots with a single use of Commanding Shout in the Practice Range as Junker Queen.

: Buff two bots with a single use of Commanding Shout in the Practice Range as Junker Queen. Practice Jagged Blade : Recall Jagged Blade while it’s still stuck in an enemy bot in the Practice Range as Junker Queen.

: Recall Jagged Blade while it’s still stuck in an enemy bot in the Practice Range as Junker Queen. Practice Carnage : Use Carnage on an enemy bot pulled to you with Jagged Blade in the Practice Range as Junker Queen.

: Use Carnage on an enemy bot pulled to you with Jagged Blade in the Practice Range as Junker Queen. Practice Adrenaline Rush : Heal yourself with Adrenaline Rush in the Practice Range as Junker Queen.

: Heal yourself with Adrenaline Rush in the Practice Range as Junker Queen. Practice Rampage: Damage two enemy bots with a single use of Rampage in the Practice Range as Junker Queen.

If you’re patient enough, you’ll also be able to unlock Season 2’s hero, Ramattra, through challenges after the season is over, which is likely going to be in February 2023.