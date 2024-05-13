Video Games

Pokémon Go codes: all offers in May 2024

All active Pokémon Go codes and how to redeem them

Marco Wutz

If you’re looking for a simple way to get some free items or even Research Tasks in Pokémon Go, then promo codes are your answer. These are released pretty rarely, but when they are you can get your hands on some cool gear to customize your avatar and make you stand out from the crowd.

Table of Contents

  1. Active Pokémon Go promo codes – May 2024
  2. Pokémon Go Prime Gaming rewards
  3. How to redeem promo codes in Pokémon Go

Other codes may simply provide a few consumables, but even those can come in handy from time to time. Rural players especially will appreciate every little bit that can help, as they often lack access to a steady supply of Poké Balls and other essentials to continue playing.

Here are all active Pokémon Go promo codes in May 2024 and how to redeem them.

Active Pokémon Go promo codes – May 2024

  • FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON – Fendi Hoodie x1 (expires on Jan. 4, 2025)

Pokémon Go Prime Gaming rewards

You can get free Pokémon Go promo codes if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber by navigating to the Prime Gaming page for the game and clicking ‘Get in-game content’. Afterwards, you'll be shown your personal promo code, which you can redeem in the usual way detailed below.

Here's the Prime Gaming reward for Pokémon Go in May 2024:

  • Poffin x1, Max Potion x1 (available until June 14, 2024)

How to redeem promo codes in Pokémon Go

The method for redeeming codes has been unified across operating systems, as both Android and iOS users now have to redeem codes via the Pokémon Go web store.

Redeem promo code on the web (Android and iOS)

  1. Go to the Pokémon Go web store.
  2. Log in with your trainer account.
  3. Enter your promo code in the text box and click ‘Redeem’.

If you're logged into Pokémon Go with your Apple ID, you need to link it to a different login provider first.

