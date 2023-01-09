Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gifts: All codes and how to redeem

Like their predecessors, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet include the possibility of claiming Mystery Gifts by entering codes. These bundles contain free items or even some rare Pokémon, so it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for them. This guide explains which Mystery Gift codes are available for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and how to redeem them in the game.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gifts: All Codes

As usual, in the post-release phase of the games, Mystery Gifts were only available as a bonus for purchasing or pre-ordering the game. Additional codes and opportunities quickly became available as part of promotions or celebrations, which should continue to be the case in the coming months.

Here are all known Mystery Gift codes for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet in January 2023:

Mystery Gift codes

MAKEWA2AMACH1NE - Comet Shard, Stardust, or Star Piece. (expires Jan 15, 2023)

- Comet Shard, Stardust, or Star Piece. (expires Jan 15, 2023) G0FR1ENDLYSH0P - Comet Shard, Stardust, or Star Piece. (expires Jan 15, 2023)

- Comet Shard, Stardust, or Star Piece. (expires Jan 15, 2023) ENJ0YG0URUMET - Comet Shard, Stardust, or Star Piece. (expires Jan 15, 2023)

- Comet Shard, Stardust, or Star Piece. (expires Jan 15, 2023) BEFASH10NLEADER - Comet Shard, Stardust, or Star Piece. (expires Jan 15, 2023)

- Comet Shard, Stardust, or Star Piece. (expires Jan 15, 2023) READY4RA1D - 20k League Points. (expires Jan 31, 2023)

- 20k League Points. (expires Jan 31, 2023) HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL - Sandwich ingredients. (expires Jan 31, 2023)

Other Mystery Gifts

(Get via Internet) Bonus for purchasing before February 28, 2023 - 1x Pikachu (Flying Tera Type).

- 1x Pikachu (Flying Tera Type). (Get with Code) Bonus for purchasing the digital version via Nintendo eShop before February 28, 2023 - Adventure set with 10x Potion, 5x Full Heal, 3x Revive, 3x Ether, 1x Rare Candy, and 1x Nugget.

- Adventure set with 10x Potion, 5x Full Heal, 3x Revive, 3x Ether, 1x Rare Candy, and 1x Nugget. (Get with Code) Bonus for purchasing the physical version or a physical double-pack - 200x Pokéball.

Usually you will receive your individual code through the email address attached to your Nintendo account.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gifts: How to redeem

Follow these steps to redeem a Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet:

Press the X button in the game to open the menu. Select the Poké Portal option on the right. Select the Mystery Gift option at the bottom. Select the method for redeeming the Mystery Gift. If you have a code for redemption, enter it to receive your reward.

The Mystery Gift option is at the bottom of the Poké Portal menu.

Some Mystery Gifts do not require a code. For example, this applies to the bonus for purchasing the game in any version before February 28, 2023 – in this case, just select ‘Get via Internet’ while having a working online connection and you can add that adorable flying Pikachu to your team.