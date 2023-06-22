Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: quickest method to get a shiny Gimmighoul

There was much rejoicing among Pokémon collectors during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct stream, as a special raid event started that gave you a chance of getting a shiny Gimmighoul in a Pokémon Scarlet & Violet tera raid. We had hoped these would be like the Sword & Shield raids, where there was a heightened chance of finding the shiny, but this was not the case.

The Gimmighoul raid has shiny odds of 1/4103, which is actually slightly worse than the game’s standard shiny odds of 1/4096. This means you’re highly unlikely to find one hunting out there yourself, but thankfully there are ways you can skewer your chances. We’ll show you ways that you can easily catch shiny Gimmighoul.

Shiny Gimmighoul easy method – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Shiny Gimmighoul raids are extremely rare.

While there is no way to increase your in-game odds of finding a shiny Gimmighoul, there are plenty of shiny hunting communities out there willing to lend a hand.

There are communities on Reddit like r/ShinyPokemon or Discord servers like Shiny Hunters Anonymous where people who are lucky enough to find shiny raids will post the codes so other people can join and catch their own Shiny Gimmighoul. You’ll often have to be very quick entering the link codes to get a spot though, so it’ll likely take a few tries.

Alternatively, you can try your hand at the in-game online raid systems. There are no guarantees, but if you see a 5-star raid posted on the in-game board, hop into it, as it could very well be shiny.

What does shiny Gimmighoul look like? – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

The difference between the two Gimmighoul forms is hard to spot. Nintendo

Shiny Gimmighoul is unfortunately not very different from the regular form, so spotting it can be rather difficult. The shiny form is simply a lighter shade of grey than the regular, as the chest doesn’t change color at all. It’s a rather disappointing shiny in a generation full of them. However, it’s still special, as there is currently no other way to get this particular shiny.