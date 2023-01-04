The most expensive Pokémon cards in history

Everyone has a stack of Pokémon cards hidden away in their childhood bedroom, but not everybody has a card that’s worth several thousand dollars in that collection. To be frank, in this list of the 10 rarest and most expensive Pokémon cards, the odds that you own any of them are slim. Still, we can hope, right?

In this list we’re running through the peak of Pokémon card collecting. Owning even one of these cards in mint condition makes your collection worth more than pretty much all of your friends, which is the most important thing. Just scroll through our list below for some of the most expensive examples from the wide range of Pokémon Trading Card Game collectibles.

1999 Pokemon Base Set Shadowless 1st Edition Holo Blastoise

Value: $30,600

Blastoise will always get overshadowed by Charizard despite both being iconic box art Pokémon, emblazoning the front of the Red & Blue games, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore it. $30k is nothing to sneeze at, and this card is worth every penny for the most particular of collectors.

1999 Pokemon Base Set Shadowless 1st Edition Holo Thick Stamp Chansey

Value: $34,800

We love Chansey, every party’s best healer. Many of the early Chansey cards are slightly damaged thanks to a manufacturing issue, meaning those mint-condition cards are practically priceless. Or $34k.

2005 Pokemon EX Deoxys Gold Star Holo Rayquaza

Value: $35,400

This beautiful card emblazoned with the legendary Rayquaza is a Gold Star card, which means it was rare even when those packs were new. Now, years later? Finding a mint-condition card is like finding gold dust.

2010 Pokemon Japanese Design Promo 4th Grade Winner Illusion's Zoroark

Value: $40,800

The prices are starting to soar now, and this card was exclusively given to winners of an illustration contest to celebrate the release of the Ruler of Illusions: Zoroark movie. 100 cards were printed for each of the six winners, which is a very hard limit, meaning there aren’t many cards in existence, and even fewer people own the whole set.

2004 Pokemon EX Team Rocket Returns Holo Torchic Gold Star

Value: $43,200

Another Gold Star card, and only 300 or so of these Torchic cards have been graded, making it highly sought after. Making them even rarer, only 17 of those 300 have been determined to be mint-condition.

1999 Pokemon Japanese Promo Tropical Mega Battle Tropical Wind Trophy Card

Value: $43,200

This card is gorgeous, and it’s another incredibly limited rarity. It was a participation award in a 1999 TCG tournament in Honolulu, and only 50 of the world’s best players were invited. This isn’t the kind of card you’ll happen across in an old collection, unless you know someone who was very good at card games in the late ‘90s.

2000 Pokemon Topps Chrome Series 1 Tekno Charizard

Value: $60,000

What a price jump! This is a Topps Chrome card, which makes it unlike most of the other cards on this list, but one collector shelled out $60k for this beauty. They can sometimes appear on ebay and other auction sites at lower prices, so if you’re a collector you should set up some listing alerts.

1998 Pokemon Japanese Promo Tamamushi University Prize Magikarp

Value: $78,000

It’s Magikarp! And yep, you guessed it, the value is attributed to how absurdly rare this one is. This card was only given out as a reward for winning a battle during the Tamamushi University Hyper Test. You need to have some incredibly strong connections or deep pockets to add this to your collection.

2000 Pokemon Neo Genesis 1st Edition Holo Lugia

Value: $144,300

Everyone loves Lugia, so it's no surprise that this card is on the pricey side. Cards from this particular Neo Genesis set have been classed as very hard to grade due to a number of printing errors during their early runs.Only about 40 of these cards have ever been graded, with a mint condition card being sold for $144,000 in May 2021.

1998 Pokemon Commission Presentation Galaxy Star Holo Blastoise

Value: $360,000

This is one of the rarest cards ever sold as it was never officially released to the public, and thus there are only two in existence.These cards were originally made by Wizards of the Coast - creators of Magic: The Gathering - as part of their bid to win the rights to produce the English version of the Pokémon TCG. While it's been confirmed that two exist, only one has ever been seen out in the wild. In January 2021, this card was sold for a whopping $360,000.

1999 Pokemon Base Set Shadowless 1st Edition Holo Charizard

Value: $420,000

This is the card that everyone swears was in their collection somewhere once, but is now lost to time. If you happen to have a mint-condition 1st Edition Charizard card in your collection, then you might as well save it for retirement at this point.

Pikachu-Holo Illustrator

Value: $6,000,000

The peak of Pokémon card collecting. It depicts an adorable little Pikachu doodling other Pokémon cards. Beautiful. This was a prize in an art competition back in the ‘90s, and there are fewer than 20 in existence. Prices for this card have been climbing over time, peaking recently at $6,000,000. Possibly worth it for one of the only – if not the only – mint-condition versions of this card.