Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 achievements guide
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is a short game, and that makes achievement hunting really easy. There are a total of 11 achievements in the game for a combined total of 1000 gamerscore on Xbox consoles. The same goes for the PC (Steam) version of the game.
Out of the eleven, seven of them can be unlocked just by playing through and finishing the story, which should take around 6-8 hours. The three remaining achievements require some extra work, as those are related to collectibles and other things.
There are two types of collectibles in Hellblade 2 - Lorestangir and Hidden Faces. Lorestangir are pillars that, when focused on, reveal more about the world of the game. The Hidden faces unlock secret paths that also, ultimately, do something similar. Finding the Lorestangir and unlocking all secret paths through hidden faces takes a bit of work, but it’s not impossible.
The two other achievements require opening the photo mode and launching any chapter with an alternate narrator, which can be done after finishing the game.
Every achievement in Hellblade 2
Here are all the achievements available in the game:
- Worth a Thousand Words - Open photo mode
- The Next Sign - Survive the shipwreck and capture the Bjarg slavemaster
- The Man in the Middle - Rescue the stranger from the draugar ritual
- The Hidden World - Find the entrance to the realm of the Hiddenfolk
- Returned to Earth - Speak Ingunn’s name, and release Illtauga from her rage
- The Storm Calmed - Speak Saegirr’s name, and end Sjavarrisi’s isolation
- A Guiding Light - Guide your followers through the forest to reach Borgavarki
- End the Tyranny - Expose the Godi’s lies and end the tyranny.
- Seeing Things Differently - Launch any chapter with an alternate narrator
- Tales of Midgard - Collect all Lorestangir
- Glimpses of the Gods - Reveal secret paths behind hidden faces
Hellblade 2 is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and is also available on Xbox Game Pass. It's a step up from the original Senua's Sacrifice in the graphical department, but doesn't offer anything more as stated in our Hellblade 2 review.