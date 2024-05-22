Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 collectibles – all hidden face locations
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 utilizes Unreal Engine 5 to produce some gorgeous levels with an incredible amount of geometric density. It also uses that environmental density to hide some of its collectibles in the form of hidden faces and Lorestangir pillars. Almost all of these faces can be found off the beaten path, and some are quite tricky to find as they blend so well with the environment.
Walking up to the faces and focusing on them reveals a hidden path, with audio logs that reveal more about the history of that land and its people. Hellblade 2 contains 17 Hidden Faces, though not all are divided equally among its six chapters. The majority of these faces can be found in chapters 3 and 5, but we've collected them all in this comprehensive guide for your pleasure.
Hellblade 2 - all Hidden Face locations
Chapter 1 Hidden Face locations - Hellblade 2
There are no hidden faces in the first chapter.
Chapter 2 Hidden Face locations - Hellblade 2
Chapter 2 has two hidden faces. Here are the locations.
Return Home - After finishing this chapter’s first glyph puzzle, and exiting the hut with the hanging body, take a left and you’ll find the first hidden face.
Meeting the Stranger - Keep following Fargrimr till you reach a broken bridge, and then take a left to find the face at the edge of the cliff.
Chapter 3 Hidden Face locations - Hellblade 2
Rauoðhólar, the third chapter, has five hidden faces to find.
Red Hills - When following Thorgestr and Fargrimr, keep to the left when arriving in a ravaged settlement area, and follow the narrow path.
Red Hills - Go back to the diversion in the road when you took a left turn to find the previous face, and this time go right, along the narrow path.
On The Hill - After making your way down from Fargrimr’s hut to ground level, keep following the main path till you reach the first big puddle of water. Then, take a left along the main path to see this face.
On The Hill - This one is right after completing the first Hiddenfolk puzzle involving the altar. Take a right after going through the gate you unlocked.
On The Hill - After completing the second altar puzzle, keep following the main path till you see two ledges on your right. Just climb those to find the final hidden face of the chapter.
Chapter 4 Hidden Face locations - Hellblade 2
Chapter 4’s hidden faces are hard to find, as the entire chapter has Senua crawling through claustrophobic, dark caves. There are four faces to find here.
Enter the Caves - After entering the cave of the Hiddenfolk, take a left after getting the torch in the narrow area as Senua crouches down.
Enter the Caves - When you find and extinguish the first brazier with the green/blue flame, turn around and walk through the green mist to find this hidden face.
Enter the Caves - Right after Senua drops down to a large pool of water, turn around and walk to the end of the tunnel. You’ll find the next hidden face there.
Act of Sacrifice - After going through the game’s first big stealth section when following the glowing lights, Senua will squeeze through the cracks at the end. Following this, keep going forward till you see some floating rocks before the next turn. Look towards the left at the side of the walls here to find the hidden face.
Chapter 5 Hidden Face locations - Hellblade 2
The fifth chapter has the largest amount of hidden faces. Some of the final faces can be hard to track here due to the sheer length and complexity of this chapter, but here are the final six.
To the Sea - At the start of the chapter, keep going till you see a waterfall on the right. Look at the rocks near the waterfall to find the face.
Sjávarrisi - When reaching the second area to climb with Astriðr, marked by white paint, take a right and focus on the hidden face.
Sjávarrisi - This is after finishing the glyph puzzle of the chapter. After completing it, keep going forward till you reach the edge of the cliffs, and look towards the right to find the face.
Another Question - This one may be the toughest in the game. When completing the glyph puzzle, go near the shipwreck where the second glyph can be located. On the opposite side of the green orb, there is a gap between two rocks covered in green mist. Don’t focus on the blob, and go through the gap to emerge out of a cave. Here you’ll need to focus on a Lorestangir, and after doing so, turn around and go back into the cave to find the face on the left side.
Another Question - When walking through the settlement as it is ravaged by the giant, take a right on the far end when you start to see various torches near the huts.
Another Question - This one is after you find the last Lorestangir in this section. Towards the end of the linear path, take a left before reaching Astrid’s hut that is marked by a torch beside it. Then turn right, with the huts on your left. Look at the burning torch near the wall to find the final hidden face.
Chapter 6 Hidden Face locations - Hellblade 2
The final chapter has no hidden faces, so enjoy the conclusion of the story.
After finding all Hidden Faces, you'll unlock the "Glimpses of the Gods" achievement. Doing this also unlocks Landdísasteinar Stories in the Extras menu. You now have 10 other achievements to unlock.
After finding all Hidden Faces, you'll unlock the "Glimpses of the Gods" achievement. Doing this also unlocks Landdísasteinar Stories in the Extras menu.