Stellar Blade: all costumes for Eve
Eve is the main character of PlayStation’s newest exclusive Stellar Blade, and one of the collectibles you can find are outfits for her. There are 30 outfits you can unlock in the base game, and a bunch more variants that you can pick up in New Game +. Here are the costumes you can unlock for Eve in the base game and a few from starting a second game.
Stellar Blade: Prototype Planet Diving Suit
This is the costume that Eve was wearing in the early promotional images, though it seems that Shift Up decided to give the default suit a bit more coverage in the final build.
Stellar Blade: Planet Diving Suit (3rd)
This is the same as the early default outfit, but it comes with a nice bomber jacket.
Stellar Blade: Planet Diving Suit (7th)
This is the final design for Eve’s default outfit. It’s the one you can grab from the start, and removing it will give you the infamous Skin Suit, which will remove your shields and make you take more damage.
Stellar Blade: Planet Diving Suit (7th) V2
Essentially the default suit in orange.
Stellar Blade: Planet Diving Suit (7th) V3
The same suit again but in red. This is a New Game + variant.
Stellar Blade: Raven Suit
One of the last outfits you can earn, the Raven Suit is based on the Diving Suit that Raven wears. You see Raven in the holograms when you beat an Alpha Natyiba if you’re not sure who that is.
Stellar Blade: Racer’s High
Finally moving away from all of the Diving Suits, Racer’s High features what appears to be a distressed latex leotard with a crop hoodie on top to keep Eve’s modesty.
Stellar Blade: Keyhole Suit
The Keyhole suit not only had a ‘keyhole’ through which you can see Eve’s bikini top, but the sides are also corseted so you can see her skin.
Stellar Blade: Stargazer Suit
This is the same as the Keyhole Suit but in gold.
Stellar Blade: Blue Monsoon
Shift Up showed some restraint and the Blue Monsoon is the only full bikini in blue and yellow.
Stellar Blade: Cybernetic Dress
Similar to Keyhole Suit and Stargazer Suit, the Cybernetic Dress has a similar tight fitting silhouette and long boots.
Stellar Blade: Orca Exploration Suit
You can unlock the Orca suit early on, with billowy romantic sleeves and an extremely high cut at the pantline.
Stellar Blade: Moutan Peony
Moutan Peony is styled after a traditional Chinese dress only a lot more revealing.
Stellar Blade: Motivation
Motivation is similar to the outfit a K-Pop idol would wear, but isn’t the only sailor-style suit on the menu. Daily Sailor is far less risqué, and features a sailor-style top with jeans.
Stellar Blade: Junk Mechanic
Unlike any mechanic we’ve ever seen, Daily Mechanic is an asymmetrical outfit with a crop top and shorts.
Stellar Blade: Cyber Magician
Similar to an old school magician look, Eve’s sexy version of a suit also comes with a rabbit’s tail.
Stellar Blade: Holiday Rabbit
It’s not a bikini but the Holiday Rabbit is in the style of a bathing suit with a rabbit’s tail attached.
Stellar Blade: Fluffy Bear
If you’re looking for full coverage then Fluffy Bear is for you, though Eve’s ponytail does appear out the back.
Stellar Blade: Daily Biker
Another full coverage outfit, Eve rocks a simple black biker jacket with skinny black jeans.
Stellar Blade: Daily Denim
This is the same as the Daily Biker just without the jacket.
Stellar Blade: Wasteland Adventurer
The best of both worlds, the Wasteland Adventurer looks comfortable enough for combat while still showing a little skin.
Stellar Blade: Sporty Yellow
A more stylish version of Uma Thurman’s iconic yellow jumpsuit in Kill Bill.
Stellar Blade: Black Full Dress
A gothic Lolita-style of dress with a high school twist.
Stellar Blade: Daily Knitted Dress
A simple knit sweater dress, though it is a little on the short side. If you want a knitted outfit with a bit more coverage Daily Force has a cute knitted top and jeans.
Stellar Blade: Photogenic
The next few outfits feature a loose top to tighter bottom, with this one pairing a gold shirt with latex leggings.
Stellar Blade: Sky Ace
Sky Ace features a looser pilot style coat with suspended tights underneath.
Stellar Blade: Daily Mascot
Another loose meets tight, this top is a sporty sweatshirt over suspended tights.