Stellar Blade: all costumes for Eve

Eve is the main character of PlayStation’s newest exclusive Stellar Blade, and one of the collectibles you can find are outfits for her. There are 30 outfits you can unlock in the base game, and a bunch more variants that you can pick up in New Game +. Here are the costumes you can unlock for Eve in the base game and a few from starting a second game.

Stellar Blade: Prototype Planet Diving Suit

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (17).png
Prototype Planet Diving Suit / 505 Games

This is the costume that Eve was wearing in the early promotional images, though it seems that Shift Up decided to give the default suit a bit more coverage in the final build.

Stellar Blade: Planet Diving Suit (3rd)

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (18).png
Planet Diving Suit (3rd) / 505 Games

This is the same as the early default outfit, but it comes with a nice bomber jacket.

Stellar Blade: Planet Diving Suit (7th)

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (15).png
Planet Diving Suit (7th) / 505 Games

This is the final design for Eve’s default outfit. It’s the one you can grab from the start, and removing it will give you the infamous Skin Suit, which will remove your shields and make you take more damage.

Stellar Blade: Planet Diving Suit (7th) V2

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (3).png
Planet Diving Outfit (7th) V2 / 505 Games

Essentially the default suit in orange.

Stellar Blade: Planet Diving Suit (7th) V3

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (8).png
Planet Diving Suit (7th) V3 / 505 Games

The same suit again but in red. This is a New Game + variant.

Stellar Blade: Raven Suit

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (23).png
Raven Suit / 505 Games

One of the last outfits you can earn, the Raven Suit is based on the Diving Suit that Raven wears. You see Raven in the holograms when you beat an Alpha Natyiba if you’re not sure who that is.

Stellar Blade: Racer’s High

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (27).png
Racer's High / 505 Games

Finally moving away from all of the Diving Suits, Racer’s High features what appears to be a distressed latex leotard with a crop hoodie on top to keep Eve’s modesty.

Stellar Blade: Keyhole Suit

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (6).png
Keyhole Suit / 505 Games

The Keyhole suit not only had a ‘keyhole’ through which you can see Eve’s bikini top, but the sides are also corseted so you can see her skin.

Stellar Blade: Stargazer Suit

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (26).png
Stargazer Suit / 505 Games

This is the same as the Keyhole Suit but in gold.

Stellar Blade: Blue Monsoon

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (5).png
Blue Monsoon / 505 Games

Shift Up showed some restraint and the Blue Monsoon is the only full bikini in blue and yellow.

Stellar Blade: Cybernetic Dress

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (13).png
Cybernetic Dress / 505 Games

Similar to Keyhole Suit and Stargazer Suit, the Cybernetic Dress has a similar tight fitting silhouette and long boots.

Stellar Blade: Orca Exploration Suit

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (12).png
Orca Exploration Suit / 505 Games

You can unlock the Orca suit early on, with billowy romantic sleeves and an extremely high cut at the pantline.

Stellar Blade: Moutan Peony

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (14).png
Moutan Peony / 505 Games

Moutan Peony is styled after a traditional Chinese dress only a lot more revealing.

Stellar Blade: Motivation

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (7).png
Motivation / 505 Games

Motivation is similar to the outfit a K-Pop idol would wear, but isn’t the only sailor-style suit on the menu. Daily Sailor is far less risqué, and features a sailor-style top with jeans.

Stellar Blade: Junk Mechanic

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (24).png
Junk Mechanic / 505 Games

Unlike any mechanic we’ve ever seen, Daily Mechanic is an asymmetrical outfit with a crop top and shorts.

Stellar Blade: Cyber Magician

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (20).png
Cyber Magician / 505 Games

Similar to an old school magician look, Eve’s sexy version of a suit also comes with a rabbit’s tail.

Stellar Blade: Holiday Rabbit

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (21).png
Holiday Rabbit / 505 Games

It’s not a bikini but the Holiday Rabbit is in the style of a bathing suit with a rabbit’s tail attached.

Stellar Blade: Fluffy Bear

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (2).png
Fluffy Bear / 505 Games

If you’re looking for full coverage then Fluffy Bear is for you, though Eve’s ponytail does appear out the back.

Stellar Blade: Daily Biker

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (16).png
Daily Biker / 505 Games

Another full coverage outfit, Eve rocks a simple black biker jacket with skinny black jeans.

Stellar Blade: Daily Denim

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (19).png
Daily Denim / 505 Games

This is the same as the Daily Biker just without the jacket.

Stellar Blade: Wasteland Adventurer

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (1).png
Wasteland Adventurer / 505 Games

The best of both worlds, the Wasteland Adventurer looks comfortable enough for combat while still showing a little skin.

Stellar Blade: Sporty Yellow

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (9).png
Sporty Yellow / 505 Games

A more stylish version of Uma Thurman’s iconic yellow jumpsuit in Kill Bill.

Stellar Blade: Black Full Dress

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (4).png
Black Full Dress / 505 Games

A gothic Lolita-style of dress with a high school twist.

Stellar Blade: Daily Knitted Dress

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (11).png
Daily Knitted Dress / 505 Games

A simple knit sweater dress, though it is a little on the short side. If you want a knitted outfit with a bit more coverage Daily Force has a cute knitted top and jeans.

Stellar Blade: Photogenic

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (22).png
Photogenic / 505 Games

The next few outfits feature a loose top to tighter bottom, with this one pairing a gold shirt with latex leggings.

Stellar Blade: Sky Ace

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (10).png
Sky Ace / 505 Games

Sky Ace features a looser pilot style coat with suspended tights underneath.

Stellar Blade: Daily Mascot

Stellar Blade Eve outfits (25).png
Daily Mascot / 505 Games

Another loose meets tight, this top is a sporty sweatshirt over suspended tights.

