Stellar Blade: Simple Puzzle and Wisdom Puzzle solutions

How to solve the Simple Puzzle and Wisdom Puzzle in Stellar Blade

Sony

In Stellar Blade the best parts of the game are in the side stories, where you get to know more about the world and its characters. Many of these can be found from the Bulletin Board in Xion and you’ll need to accept them before they are completed. Most of them are simple, but the Simple Puzzle and the Wisdom Puzzle are a little more devilish as they force you to do math.

If you’re struggling with these two puzzles then here are the solutions.

Stellar Blade: Simple Puzzle solution

The Simple puzzle requires some basic maths / Sony

As the name suggests the Simple Puzzle is easier than the Wisdom Puzzle. The Puzzle reads:


4@7@8 = 285684
9@3@5 = 271542
6@2@7 = 121426
5@6@7 = ?

To solve this puzzle you have to follow these steps:

Multiply the first and second numbers together. The answer is the first and second numbers of the solution, then multiply the second and third numbers together. The answer is the third and fourth numbers of the solution. Finally, add the two results for the fifth and sixth numbers of the solution.

If you follow these steps you should come up with the number 304272 which you can input in the console in the room to the North of Xion. The exact location will be marked on your map.

The code is 304272 / Sony

Stellar Blade: Wisdom Puzzle solution

The Wisdom Puzzle requires a bit more advanced math / Sony

The Wisdom Puzzle is significantly more difficult. The puzzle reads:

37#21 = 928
77#44 = 3993
123#17 = 14840
71#6 = ?

To solve the puzzle follow these steps:

  • Square the first number
  • Square the second number
  • Subtract the second result from the first

If you follow these steps correctly you should get the number 5005 which you can enter into the console. After entering the answers into the console don’t forget to return to the bulletin board to receive your rewards.

The code is 5005 / Sony
Published
