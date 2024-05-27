Wuthering Waves: Jianxin build and materials guide
Become the ultimate master of martial arts with the best Wuthering Waves Jianxin guide. This 5-Star Aero character excels at crowd control and buffing, becoming a valuable party member for many of the game’s best DPS characters or taking over the show as its main star herself.
Table of Contents
You can hold Jianxin’s Resonance Skill, Calming Air, to enter the Parry Stance, negating all incoming damage and prompting a Chi Counter. You can also release the skill button to attack with Chi Parry.
Her Resonance Liberation, Purification Force Field, creates a stream of air that pulls enemies in and damages them.
Jianxin’s Forte allows her to stack up to 120 Chi. If this is maxed out, you can hold Heavy Attack to activate Primordial Chi Spiral and enter the Zhoutian Progress state. In this state, Jianxin has an increased interruption resistance and takes less damage. She continuously uses up Chi as she strikes, building up Zhoutian Progress over time, granting her a shield. Depending on how far she gets before Zhoutian Progress is interrupted, she ends the move with a different attack and once more gains a shield, which heals the active character.
Her Inherent Skills boost her Resonance Liberation’s damage and Zhoutian Progress’ shield strength. Jianxin’s Intro Skill has more crowd control, while her Outro increases the next unit’s Resonance Liberation Damage, making it a potent support option.
Jianxin’s Resonance Chain, which can be filled out by obtaining duplicates of her, provides a few additional boosts. Sequence Node 1 (S1) boosts her own Chi generation, while S2 allows for her Resonance Skill to be used a second time without any cooldown. S3 makes Chi Counter available without needing an attack to trigger it. S4 creates synergy between her Forte’s Heavy Attack and her Resonance Liberation, increasing the latter’s damage after Primordial Chi Spiral has been used. S5 enhances her Resonance Liberation’s range, while S6 adds Special Chi Counter to Zhoutian Progress, essentially allowing Jianxin to skip most of the move and gain the maximum benefits immediately, cutting down her on-field time.
Best Jianxin weapons – Wuthering Waves
Jianxin is a bit of a Swiss pocket knife, providing solid damage and quite valuable utility. The 5-Star gauntlets Abyss Surges support her kit by providing additional Energy Regeneration, Attack, and Resonance Skill Damage – it’s a well-rounded package, just like Jianxin herself.
Best Jianxin weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Abyss Surges (5-Star)
- Stonard (4-Star)
- Gauntlets#20 (4-Star)
- Marcato (4-Star)
- Gauntlets of Night (4-Star)
Best Jianxin Echoes – Wuthering Waves
Though Jianxin is ideally not your main damage dealer, you’ll still want to try and maximize the DPS of her time on the field – hence Sierra Gale is the best Sonata Effect for her, providing a sizable boost to Aero Damage. For the same reason, Feilian Beringal is the Main Echo of choice.
You’ll want to have a good deal of Energy Regeneration on Jianxin’s Echoes to reliably have her Resonance Liberation on hand for crowd control and additional damage. Aero Damage is very important as it’s also what her utility skills – the shield and heal from her Forte – are based on. Since nothing else is crucial for these abilities, you can fill out the rest of the stats with desirable offensive attributes.
Best Jianxin Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Sierra Gale (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Feilian Beringal
Best Echoes main stats for Jianxin in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: Critical Rate or Critical Damage
- 3 Cost: Aero Damage
- 3 Cost: Aero Damage
- 1 Cost: Attack %
- 1 Cost: Attack %
Best Echoes sub stats for Jianxin in Wuthering Waves:
- Energy Regeneration, Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Heavy Attack Damage
Best Jianxin teams – Wuthering Waves
Jianxin is a hybrid character that primarily slots into a Sub DPS role, though you can use her as a Main DPS if she’s your best Resonator for the position.
- Calcharo (Main DPS), Jianxin (Hybrid), Verina (Support)
This is an excellent party for making use of Jianxin as a Sub DPS: Calcharo is the star of the show and benefits massively from Jianxin’s crowd control abilities as well as buffs, while the ever useful Verina acts as the healer and second buffer.
- Jianxin (Main DPS), Mortefi (Hybrid), Baizhi (Support)
If you want to use Jianxin as a Main DPS, Mortefi is a great option for the second slot: He buffs Heavy Attack Damage with his Outro Skill, boosting the power of Jianxin’s Forte. Always keep in mind that you can use Baizhi as a solid healer in case you don’t have Verina, though the 5-Star character is preferable in any situation.
Jianxin ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Jianxin has joined your team, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- LF Howler Core x4
- MF Howler Core x12
- HF Howler Core x12
- FF Howler Core x4
- Roaring Rock Fist x46
- Lanternberry x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Howler Cores drop from many of the Tacet Discords roaming the map. Roaring Rock Fist can only be obtained from challenging Feilian Beringal, who’s at home under the Giant Banyan in the Dim Forest. Lanternberry exclusively grows around Hukou, the Tiger’s Maw. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Jianxin up, you’ll need to upgrade all of her skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Howler Core x25
- MF Howler Core x28
- HF Howler Core x40
- FF Howler Core x57
- Cadence Seed x25
- Cadence Bud x28
- Cadence Leaf x55
- Cadence Blossom x67
- Unending Destruction x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Cadence Seeds and its upgraded versions can be obtained from the Forgery Challenge: Moonlit Groves, which you can enter from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Unending Destruction can be farmed from Scar.