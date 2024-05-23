Wuthering Waves: Verina build and materials guide
Cultivate the most beautiful of gardens with the best Wuthering Waves Verina build and nourish your party members so that they can withstand even the greatest foes. This 5-Star Spectro unit is the strongest support character Wuthering Waves has to offer in its launch version, thanks to its fantastic versatility.
Table of Contents
Verina’s Resonance Skill, Botany Experiment, deals Spectro Damage to enemies in range of its foliage-growing energy field.
Her Resonance Liberation, Arboreal Flourish, nourishes the foliage grown by Botany Experiment, dealing Spectro Damage and healing all allies in its vicinity. Targets gain a Photosynthesis Mark, allowing Verina to perform a Coordinated Attack against them when they’re hit by an ally as well as healing the attacking ally.
Verina’s Forte, Starflower Blooms, allows her to generate Photosynthesis Energy whenever she hits an enemy, which she can in turn consume to enhance Heavy Attacks and Mid-Air Attacks, allowing them to restore Concerto Energy and HP for the entire party. Her two Inherent Skill are equally useful, enabling Verina to save an ally from fatal damage every ten minutes and buffing the entire team’s Attack whenever Starflower Blooms, Arboreal Flourish, or her Outro Skill are used. Speaking of which: Her Outro heals the swapped-in ally based on her own Attack stat and provides a teamwide damage buff to all attributes.
Verina’s Resonance Chain, which can be filled out by pulling duplicates of her, further bolsters her effectiveness. Sequence Node 1 (S1) adds a continuous heal to her Outro, while S2 buffs Botany Experiment’s Photosynthesis Energy and Concerto Energy generation. S3 boosts the healing granted by Photosynthesis Mark, S4 adds a Spectro Damage buff to several abilities. S5 strengthens Verina’s healing when targeting a low HP ally, whereas S6 greatly buffs her Forte.
Best Verina weapons – Wuthering Waves
Verina isn’t on your team to deal massive amounts of damage herself – she’s there to enable the other two party members to do that without having to worry about their health. Key to this is solid Energy Regeneration, which is why Variation, a 4-Star rectifier, is the optimal choice for Verina. It provides Energy Regeneration as a stat and restores Concerto Energy when the wielder uses a Resonance Skill.
Best Verina weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Variation (4-Star)
- Cosmic Ripples (5-Star)
- Rectifier#25 (4-Star)
- Rectifier of Voyager (3-Star)
- Comet Flare (4-Star)
Best Verina Echoes – Wuthering Waves
Befitting her role as a healer, Verina’s best Sonata Effect is Rejuvenating Glow – it provides more healing and buffs the Attack of all allies after one has been healed. The Bell-Borne Geochelone is a potent Main Echo for support characters, allowing for the creation of a shield that protects party members, deals Glacio Damage, and contributes a damage buff.
Energy Regeneration is once again a top concern when it comes to the stats Verina wants. As a majority of her healing skills are based on her Attack, this is another key aspect to look for along with a Healing Bonus.
Best Verina Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Rejuvenating Glow (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Bell-Borne Geochelone
Best Echoes main stats for Verina in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: Healing Bonus
- 3 Cost: Energy Regeneration
- 3 Cost: Energy Regeneration
- 1 Cost: Attack %
- 1 Cost: Attack %
Best Echoes sub stats for Verina in Wuthering Waves:
- Energy Regeneration, Attack %, Attack, Defense %, HP %
Best Verina teams – Wuthering Waves
Verina is going to be strong with pretty much every team thanks to her overall package – healing is always good, offensive buffs are always good.
- Jiyan (Main DPS), Mortefi (Hybrid), Verina (Support)
One of the most potent teams you can build consists of Jiyan and Mortefi, who are a duo with very strong synergies. Verina provides them with healing and boosts their damage output on top of requiring very little field time herself, which allows the damage dealers to shine.
Verina ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Verina has joined your team, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- LF Howler Core x4
- MF Howler Core x12
- HF Howler Core x12
- FF Howler Core x4
- Elegy Tacet Core x46
- Belle Poppy x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Howler Cores drop from many of the Tacet Discords roaming the map. Elegy Tacet Cores only come from defeating Mourning Aix, a boss creature located at Mourning Aix’s Mire in the very south of Huanglong. Belle Poppies are a flower that grows near the Port City of Guixu, though you can also buy limited quantities at Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou. Check out the Belle Poppy locations guide for a more detailed overview. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Verina up, you’ll need to upgrade all of her skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Howler Core x25
- MF Howler Core x28
- HF Howler Core x40
- FF Howler Core x57
- Lento Helix x25
- Adagio Helix x28
- Andante Helix x55
- Presto Helix x67
- Monument Bell x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Helixes can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Misty Forest, which you can enter from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Monument Bells are dropped by the Bell-Borne Geochelone found in the Gorges of Spirit.