Video Games

Wuthering Waves: Jiyan build and materials guide

Find the best weapons and Echoes for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves

Marco Wutz

Kuro Games

Stand at the forefront of Jinzhou’s defense with the best Wuthering Waves Jiyan build and let the power of dragons flow through your veins. This 5-Star Aero character is a powerful attacker who can act as a team’s main offensive force. He’s also very straightforward to play, as his damage isn’t dependent on any animation-canceling shenanigans.

Table of Contents

  1. Best Jiyan weapons – Wuthering Waves
  2. Best Jiyan Echoes – Wuthering Waves
  3. Best Jiyan teams – Wuthering Waves
  4. Jiyan ascension materials – Wuthering Waves

Jiyan’s Resonance Skill, Windqueller, allows him to dash forward – even mid-air – and deal Aero Damage to his target. Thanks to his Forte, this attack’s damage can be increased by amassing and consuming Resolve.

His Resonance Liberation, Emerald Storm: Prelude, allows Jiyan to enter Qingloong Mode. This state increases his resistance to interruption and replaces his Basic, Heavy, and Dodge Counter with the powerful Lance of Qingloong Heavy Attack. This, too, can consume Resolve to provide a damage boost.

With his two Inherent Skills boosting Attack and Critical Damage, Jiyan is a very basic attacker that doesn’t need much finesse to be effective. Another noteworthy feature of his is Discipline, his Outro Skill. It allows Jiyan to perform a Coordinated Attack when the character that’s been swapped in hits enemy targets with Heavy Attacks.

Jiyan’s Resonance Chain, which can be filled out by pulling more copies of him, provides even more power: Sequence Node (S1) allows Windqueller to be used two times in succession and reduces its Resolve cost, while S2 allows Jiyan to generate Resolve with his Intro Skill. S3 has massive Critical Rate and Critical Damage buffs in store. S4 provides a team-wide buff to the damage of Heavy Attacks upon using Jiyan’s Resonance Liberation. S5 strengthens both his Intro and Outro Skills with additional offensive power, while S6 allows Jiyan to gain an effect called Momentum, which is consumed by his Resonance Liberation to add damage to it.

Best Jiyan weapons – Wuthering Waves

Jiyan wields a broadblade in combat and has access to a signature weapon that’s been tailored to his needs in the form of Verdant Summit. Aside from increasing Critical Damage and Attribute Damage, Verdant Summit provides a hefty Heavy Attack Damage boost after the wielder uses their Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation – perfect for the Midnight Rangers’ commander, who is largely centered around using Heavy Attacks and his ultimate.

Best Jiyan weapons in Wuthering Waves:

  • Verdant Summit (5-Star)
  • Lustrous Razor (5-Star)
  • Autumntrace (4-Star)
  • Helios Cleaver (4-Star)
  • Guardian Broadblade (3-Star)
Wuthering Waves screenshot showing Jiyan in battle.
Jiyan is the brave general of the Midnight Rangers. / Kuro Games

Best Jiyan Echoes – Wuthering Waves

Jiyan benefits most from the additional Aero Damage provided by a full set of Sierra Gale with, since all of his attacks will be strengthened by this. Your Main Echo should be Feilian Beringal, due to the additional Aero Damage and Heavy Attack Damage gained after using its active skill.

When it comes to the most desired stats for Jiyan, you’ll want to get your hands on additional Critical Rate and Critical Damage as well as more Energy Regeneration so that you can use your Resonance Liberation as often as possible.

Best Jiyan Echoes in Wuthering Waves:

  • Sonata: Sierra Gale (5-Set)
  • Main Echo: Feilian Beringal

Best Echoes main stats for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves:

  • 4 Cost: Critical Rate or Critical Damage
  • 3 Cost: Energy Regeneration
  • 3 Cost: Aero Damage
  • 1 Cost: Attack %
  • 1 Cost: Attack %

Best Echoes sub stats for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves:

  • Energy Regeneration, Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Heavy Attack Damage

Best Jiyan teams – Wuthering Waves

Jiyan is destined to be a team’s Main DPS, though no character can do everything alone in this game, so even the general needs a solid team to support him.

  • Jiyan (Main DPS), Mortefi (Hybrid), Verina (Support)

Mortefi is pretty much tailored towards being a good partner for Jiyan: He boosts Heavy Attack Damage with his Outro Skill and unleashes Coordinated Attacks with his Resonance Liberation, which are especially potent if triggered by the next character’s Heavy Attacks – perfect for Jiyan, whose own Resonance Liberation attacks count as such. Plus, Mortefi doesn’t need to be active on the field himself for long – which fits, since you’ll mostly want Jiyan to be out there.

Supporting this dynamic duo is Verina, the best character in her role at launch: She can keep the team alive and provide a variety of buffs – first and foremost through her potent Outro Skill. If you don’t have both 5-Star characters, Baizhi is a solid alternative in the third slot.

Jiyan ascension materials – Wuthering Waves

Once Jiyan has joined your team, you’ll want to level him up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:

  • LF Howler Core x4
  • MF Howler Core x12
  • HF Howler Core x12
  • FF Howler Core x4
  • Roaring Rock Fist x46
  • Pecok Flower x60
  • Shell Credits x170,000

Howler Cores are a common material dropped by Tacet Discords roaming the map. Roaring Rock Fist can only be obtained from challenging Feilian Beringal, a giant creature at home in Huanglong's Dim Forest. Pecok Flowers grow around Taoyuan Vile northwest of Jinzhou and can be bought at Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou in limited quantities. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.

In addition to leveling Jiyan up, you’ll need to upgrade all of his skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:

  • LF Howler Core x25
  • MF Howler Core x28
  • HF Howler Core x40
  • FF Howler Core x57
  • Waveworn Residue 210 x25
  • Waveworn Residue 226 x28
  • Waveworn Residue 235 x55
  • Waveworn Residue 239 x67
  • Monument Bell x26
  • Shell Credits x20,300,000

For the materials already mentioned, check above. Waveworn Residue can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Eroded, which is accessible from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Monument Bells are dropped by the Bell-Borne Geochelone found in the Gorges of Spirit.

Published |Modified
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg