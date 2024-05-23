Wuthering Waves: Jiyan build and materials guide
Stand at the forefront of Jinzhou’s defense with the best Wuthering Waves Jiyan build and let the power of dragons flow through your veins. This 5-Star Aero character is a powerful attacker who can act as a team’s main offensive force. He’s also very straightforward to play, as his damage isn’t dependent on any animation-canceling shenanigans.
Table of Contents
Jiyan’s Resonance Skill, Windqueller, allows him to dash forward – even mid-air – and deal Aero Damage to his target. Thanks to his Forte, this attack’s damage can be increased by amassing and consuming Resolve.
His Resonance Liberation, Emerald Storm: Prelude, allows Jiyan to enter Qingloong Mode. This state increases his resistance to interruption and replaces his Basic, Heavy, and Dodge Counter with the powerful Lance of Qingloong Heavy Attack. This, too, can consume Resolve to provide a damage boost.
With his two Inherent Skills boosting Attack and Critical Damage, Jiyan is a very basic attacker that doesn’t need much finesse to be effective. Another noteworthy feature of his is Discipline, his Outro Skill. It allows Jiyan to perform a Coordinated Attack when the character that’s been swapped in hits enemy targets with Heavy Attacks.
Jiyan’s Resonance Chain, which can be filled out by pulling more copies of him, provides even more power: Sequence Node (S1) allows Windqueller to be used two times in succession and reduces its Resolve cost, while S2 allows Jiyan to generate Resolve with his Intro Skill. S3 has massive Critical Rate and Critical Damage buffs in store. S4 provides a team-wide buff to the damage of Heavy Attacks upon using Jiyan’s Resonance Liberation. S5 strengthens both his Intro and Outro Skills with additional offensive power, while S6 allows Jiyan to gain an effect called Momentum, which is consumed by his Resonance Liberation to add damage to it.
Best Jiyan weapons – Wuthering Waves
Jiyan wields a broadblade in combat and has access to a signature weapon that’s been tailored to his needs in the form of Verdant Summit. Aside from increasing Critical Damage and Attribute Damage, Verdant Summit provides a hefty Heavy Attack Damage boost after the wielder uses their Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation – perfect for the Midnight Rangers’ commander, who is largely centered around using Heavy Attacks and his ultimate.
Best Jiyan weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Verdant Summit (5-Star)
- Lustrous Razor (5-Star)
- Autumntrace (4-Star)
- Helios Cleaver (4-Star)
- Guardian Broadblade (3-Star)
Best Jiyan Echoes – Wuthering Waves
Jiyan benefits most from the additional Aero Damage provided by a full set of Sierra Gale with, since all of his attacks will be strengthened by this. Your Main Echo should be Feilian Beringal, due to the additional Aero Damage and Heavy Attack Damage gained after using its active skill.
When it comes to the most desired stats for Jiyan, you’ll want to get your hands on additional Critical Rate and Critical Damage as well as more Energy Regeneration so that you can use your Resonance Liberation as often as possible.
Best Jiyan Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata: Sierra Gale (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Feilian Beringal
Best Echoes main stats for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: Critical Rate or Critical Damage
- 3 Cost: Energy Regeneration
- 3 Cost: Aero Damage
- 1 Cost: Attack %
- 1 Cost: Attack %
Best Echoes sub stats for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves:
- Energy Regeneration, Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Heavy Attack Damage
Best Jiyan teams – Wuthering Waves
Jiyan is destined to be a team’s Main DPS, though no character can do everything alone in this game, so even the general needs a solid team to support him.
- Jiyan (Main DPS), Mortefi (Hybrid), Verina (Support)
Mortefi is pretty much tailored towards being a good partner for Jiyan: He boosts Heavy Attack Damage with his Outro Skill and unleashes Coordinated Attacks with his Resonance Liberation, which are especially potent if triggered by the next character’s Heavy Attacks – perfect for Jiyan, whose own Resonance Liberation attacks count as such. Plus, Mortefi doesn’t need to be active on the field himself for long – which fits, since you’ll mostly want Jiyan to be out there.
Supporting this dynamic duo is Verina, the best character in her role at launch: She can keep the team alive and provide a variety of buffs – first and foremost through her potent Outro Skill. If you don’t have both 5-Star characters, Baizhi is a solid alternative in the third slot.
Jiyan ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Jiyan has joined your team, you’ll want to level him up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- LF Howler Core x4
- MF Howler Core x12
- HF Howler Core x12
- FF Howler Core x4
- Roaring Rock Fist x46
- Pecok Flower x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Howler Cores are a common material dropped by Tacet Discords roaming the map. Roaring Rock Fist can only be obtained from challenging Feilian Beringal, a giant creature at home in Huanglong's Dim Forest. Pecok Flowers grow around Taoyuan Vile northwest of Jinzhou and can be bought at Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou in limited quantities. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Jiyan up, you’ll need to upgrade all of his skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Howler Core x25
- MF Howler Core x28
- HF Howler Core x40
- FF Howler Core x57
- Waveworn Residue 210 x25
- Waveworn Residue 226 x28
- Waveworn Residue 235 x55
- Waveworn Residue 239 x67
- Monument Bell x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Waveworn Residue can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Eroded, which is accessible from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Monument Bells are dropped by the Bell-Borne Geochelone found in the Gorges of Spirit.