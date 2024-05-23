Wuthering Waves Pecok Flower locations guide
Wuthering Waves’ sprawling open world is home to many different materials, which can be used for cooking and crafting. However, another important use of materials you find in the overworld is the ascension of playable Wuthering Waves characters. As you level up your Resonators, you’ll notice that you can’t raise their level above specific limits unless you ascend them first – this is a common mechanic in gacha games like this one.
Specific characters require different materials found in the world to go through this ascension – such as Pecok Flowers. This species of flower is needed to upgrade three characters: Jiyan, Encore, and Rover. Jiyan and Encore are two of the strongest 5-Star characters at launch and Rover is going to be a staple in many players’ rosters for a long time due to their status as the game’s main character, making Pecok Flowers an especially valuable material.
This Wuthering Waves Pecok Flower locations guide will show you where to find the material in an efficient manner.
Wuthering Waves: Pecok Flower locations
Pecok Flowers grow northwest of Jinzhou, in and around Taoyun Vile. You can use the waypoint north of the little farming village and then glide down. The Pecok Flowers can be found within and right outside of the village’s confines, so don’t waste your time searching for them on the higher ground eastwards. However, the waypoint on the other side of the gulf does provide access to a few more of the plants, which grow on the southern tip of this landmass next to some buildings.
Though this is where the highest concentration of Pecok Flowers can be found, a few more of them flourish northeast of Jinzhou around the waypoint found near some coastal facilities. All in all, there aren’t too many of the flowers to be found, so you’ll have to be patient for a few days as you harvest them and wait for regrowth.
Once you’ve got enough Pecok Flowers, make sure you check our Wuthering Waves Jiyan build guide to extract the best performance from the powerful damage dealer.