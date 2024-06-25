Wuthering Waves update 1.1 – release time and maintenance details

Video Games

Update 1.1 for Wuthering Waves is launching this week, bringing the first wave of fresh content for the open-world RPG from Kuro Games. Titled Thaw of Eons, the patch brings a new area in the form of Mt. Firmament, a continuation of the main story, a new companion story, and several fresh Resonators, Echoes, and weapons.

The upcoming Resonators for version 1.1 are Jinhsi and Changli, two 5-Star characters bringing their own signature weapons in the game.

Here are all the details on the Wuthering Waves update 1.1 start and server downtime.

Wuthering Waves update 1.1 – server downtime

The Wuthering Waves servers are scheduled to go offline on June 28, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 1.1. Here’s what that means for your timezone:

  • June 27, 3pm PT
  • June 27, 5pm CT
  • June 27, 6pm ET
  • June 27, 11pm BST
  • June 28, 12am CEST
  • June 28, 3:30am IST
  • June 28, 6am CST
  • June 28, 7am KST/JST
  • June 28, 8am AEST
  • June 28, 10am NZST

The Wuthering Waves servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of seven hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start diving into update 1.1’s additions.

Wuthering Waves update 1.1 – release time

Here’s when Wuthering Waves update 1.1 should be available in your timezone if everything with the update and its connected maintenance goes according to plan:

  • June 27, 10pm PT
  • June 28, 12am CT
  • June 28, 1am ET
  • June 28, 6am BST
  • June 28, 7am CEST
  • June 28, 10:30am IST
  • June 28, 1pm CST
  • June 28, 2pm KST/JST
  • June 28, 3pm AEST
  • June 28, 5pm NZST

Kuro Games will provide a downtime compensation of 300 Astrite and 2 Crystal Solvent once the servers are back up. You’ll be able to find your freebies in the in-game mail, where it will remain available for 30 days – so be sure to claim it before time runs out.

Wuthering Waves update 1.1 – preload

There is no preload option available for Wuthering Waves update 1.1, so you’ll need to grab the fresh files on update day – though with seven hours of downtime, everyone should be able to download the patch without missing too much of the action.

You’ll be able to begin the update process as soon as the servers have gone down.

Wuthering Waves update 1.1 – download size

It’ll depend on your installed language packages how big the update is going to be precisely, but you can estimate that Wuthering Waves update 1.1 will require the following amount of storage space on your device:

  • PC: 25 GB
  • Android and iOS: 15 GB

Make sure to be connected to Wi-Fi before downloading the update on mobile devices.

