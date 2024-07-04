Zenless Zone Zero – Lucy build and promotion guide
Lead the Sons of Calydon into a glorious future with the best Zenless Zone Zero Lucy build and show them what a princess can do. This Fire Support Agent summons allied units to the field of battle and increases the team’s offensive power at the same time.
Table of Contents
- Role: Support
- Damage Type: Fire
- Faction: Sons of Calydon
- Rarity: A-Rank
Lucy can summon Guard Boars to the field, who’ll automatically attack enemies with ranked and melee moves. These units inherit their ATK and Impact stats from Lucy – and if she’s placed in a team with fellow Sons of Calydon members or Fire Agents, the Guard Boars get her CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG as well.
Using her EX Special Attack triggers Cheer On! – a powerful buff that provides all friendly units on the field (Guard Boars, Bangboo, and Agents) with additional ATK based on Lucy’s ATK. On top of this, it increases the attack speed of all Guard Boars, who also get more of a benefit from Cheer On!’s effects in terms of stat gains. Holding the EX Special Attack button leads to a longer buff duration.
Obtaining duplicates of Lucy fills out her Mindscape Cinema and bolsters her skills. Level 1 nets Lucy some Energy when her Guard Boars execute a certain move, Level 2 automatically triggers Cheer On! after Lucy used a Chain Attack or Ultimate. Level 4 adds a CRIT DMG bonus to Cheer On!’s effects. Level 6 generates an automatic follow-up attack by a Guard Boar whenever an ally buffed by Cheer On! hits an enemy with an EX Special Attack. This follow-up deals Fire DMG based on the Guard Boar’s ATK and increases the duration of Cheer On! – this can be triggered up to three times or up to a maximum length of 30 seconds.
Zenless Zone Zero – Lucy: best W-Engines
Kaboom the Cannon provides Lucy with vital Energy Regen, which will allow her to frequently use her EX Special Attack and provide the Cheer On! buff to allies. In addition, it contributes a teamwide ATK boost, which can be activated and increased by any unit on the team.
Best W-Engines for Lucy:
- Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank)
- Weeping Cradle (S-Rank)
- Unfettered Game Ball (A-Rank)
- Slice of Time (A-Rank)
- [Reverb] Mark II (B-Rank)
Zenless Zone Zero – Lucy: best Drive Discs
Since Lucy’s Guard Boars can inherit stats like Impact, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG from her in addition to ATK, feel free to stack as much of those as you can on her to increase their effect in battle. Of course, ATK should be your main focus, since this will increase the buffs provided to allied Agents. If you feel like you don’t have Energy to trigger Cheer On! regularly, replace Impact on Partition 6 with Energy Regen.
Best Drive Disc sets for Lucy:
- Hormone Punk (4) + Swing Jazz (2): +10% ATK, +25% ATK for 10 seconds for the wearer after they enter combat (can trigger every 20 seconds), +20% Energy Regen.
Best Drive Disc stats for Lucy:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK
- Partition 4 – ATK % (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 5 – ATK % (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 6 – Impact or Energy Regen (Primary), ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK
Zenless Zone Zero – Lucy: best teams
Lucy is a fairly universal Support Agent with her mix of offensive buffs, damage output, and even Daze infliction.
- Nekomata (Main DPS), Piper (Sub DPS), Lucy (Support)
- Bangboo: Bangvolver
Nekomata wants quick stints on the field and benefits from Piper’s quick Anomaly Buildup, which makes them a solid combo to build a team around. Lucy doesn’t need all too much active time on the field and can somewhat fill in for the lack of a Stun Agent in this team thanks to her Guard Boars attacking all the time. Of course, she provides juicy ATK bonuses benefiting both Piper and Nekomata.
Zenless Zone Zero – Lucy: promotion materials
After obtaining Lucy, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible to make use of her talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade her to Level 60:
- Basic Support Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Support Certification Seal x32
- Ruler Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Lucy up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of her skills as well to get the most out of her performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single skill:
- Basic Burn Chip x25
- Advanced Burn Chip x75
- Specialized Burn Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can upgrade her Core Skill six times to make Lucy stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Steel Malice x60
- Ferocious Grip x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Steel Malice is available from the Expert Challenge: Hans – Energized, while Ferocious Grip must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Newborn Dead End Butcher.