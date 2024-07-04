Zenless Zone Zero – Koleda build and promotion guide
Reclaim your rightful place in New Eridu with the best Zenless Zone Zero Koleda build and honor your father’s legacy. This Stun Agent dealing Fire Damage is a powerful inflictor of Daze and can put enemies to sleep very quickly.
Table of Contents
- Role: Stun
- Damage Type: Fire
- Faction: Belobog Heavy Industries
- Rarity: S-Rank
Koleda is all about acquiring and consuming an effect called Furnace Fire. You can gain this by executing an Assist Follow-Up Attack, EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, and Ultimate. Once you have Furnace Fire, it will automatically be consumed to enhance Basic Attacks, allowing them to inflict additional Daze. The same effect is gained from using the EX Special Attack.
Another key mechanic is unlocked by teaming up with fellow Belobog Heavy Industries members or Fire Agents and allows Koleda to inflict a debuff on enemy targets with her EX Special Attack. This debuff increases the damage stunned targets take from Chain Attacks, making Koleda a perfect Agent to initiate these.
Obtaining additional copies of Koleda allows you to upgrade her Mindscape Cinema. Level 1 increases the Daze inflicted by Special and EX Special Attacks if they’re being used quickly following the second or fourth move in Koleda’s Basic Attack sequence. Level 2 regenerates Energy for her after using her EX Special Attack, while Level 4 allows Koleda to obtain Charge when consuming Furnace Fire. Charge, in turn, is consumed to boost her Chain Attack and Ultimate DMG. Level 6 further increases the damage dealt by EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, and Ultimate.
Zenless Zone Zero – Koleda: best W-Engines
Koleda’s signature W-Engine, Hellfire Gears, packs the most punch for her particular needs. It not only provides Impact, but allows the wearer to regenerate additional Energy when off-field to allow for a quicker access to EX Special Attacks. In addition, this W-Engine further increases its wearer’s Impact after they’ve used an EX Special Attack.
Best W-Engines for Koleda:
- Hellfire Gears (S-Rank)
- The Restrained (S-Rank)
- Six Shooter (A-Rank)
- Precious Fossilized Core (A-Rank)
- Steam Oven (A-Rank)
- [Vortex] Revolver (B-Rank)
Zenless Zone Zero – Koleda: best Drive Discs
Impact is of prime importance for Koleda, as it increases the amount of Daze inflicted by attacks – that makes it all the more difficult to choose between Impact and Energy Regen on Partition 6 of her Drive Disc set. Impact is generally to be preferred, but if you feel like you can’t get the EX Special Attack up and running on a consistent basis, then you may want to switch Impact out for Energy Regen.
Best Drive Disc sets for Koleda:
- Shockstar Disco (4) + Swing Jazz (2): +6% Impact, +20% Daze inflicted by Basic Attack, Dash Attack, and Dodge Counter, +20% Energy Regen.
Best Drive Disc stats for Koleda:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 4 – ATK % (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, Anomaly Proficiency, ATK
- Partition 5 – Fire DMG % (Primary), ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 6 – Impact or Energy Regen (Primary), ATK %, CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, Anomaly Proficiency
Zenless Zone Zero – Koleda: best teams
Koleda is a powerful Stun Agent, who can enable Chain Attacks on a fairly consistent basis and deal a solid amount of damage with these by herself.
- Soldier 11 (Main DPS), Koleda (Sub DPS), Ben (Support)
- Bangboo: Rocketboo
Soldier 11 is this squad’s main source of damage. She causes additional pain to stunned foes, making Koleda a fantastic member for her party. Many of Koleda’s moves – such as her Ultimate – have special versions that are unlocked when Ben is on her team. These deal more damage than their regular counterparts, making Ben a great addition to any party with Koleda.
Alternatively, Lucy is a fantastic Fire Support who can provide plenty of offensive buffs.
Zenless Zone Zero – Koleda: promotion materials
After obtaining Koleda, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible to make use of her talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade her to Level 60:
- Basic Stun Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Stun Certification Seal x32
- Buster Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Koleda up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of her skills as well to get the most out of her performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single skill:
- Basic Burn Chip x25
- Advanced Burn Chip x75
- Specialized Burn Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can upgrade her Core Skill six times to make Koleda stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Steel Malice x60
- Living Drive x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Steel Malice is available from the Expert Challenge: Hans – Energized, while Living Drive must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Unknown Corruption Complex.