Zenless Zone Zero – Ben build and promotion guide
Become an iron bastion with the best Zenless Zone Zero Ben build and hold your ground in the face of adversity. Ben is a Defense Agent dealing Fire Damage, who can create shields to keep his team safe and unleash powerful Block Counters to punish enemies.
Table of Contents
- Role: Defense
- Damage Type: Fire
- Faction: Belobog Heavy Industries
- Rarity: A-Rank
Ben’s core mechanics revolve around his EX Special Attack. Once you have enough Energy, hold the EX Special Attack button to enter the blocking stance and tank incoming damage – a shield based on Ben’s Maximum HP will keep the Agent safe from harm. Tanking damage will enhance the damage dealt by Ben’s Block Counter. Press EX Special Attack again to launch a devastating follow-up attack.
This follow-up attack feeds into Ben’s other important area of expertise, as it will create a shield for all allies based on Ben’s DEF. If Ben is embedded in a party with other employees of Belobog Heavy Industries or Fire Agents, his shield increases the CRIT Rate of all allies who have it.
Getting duplicates of Ben upgrades his Mindscape Cinema and boosts his abilities further. Level 1 allows Ben to reduce the damage dealt by enemies whose attacks he blocked, while Level 2 and Level 4 strengthen the damage of his Block Counters. Level 6 increases the Daze inflicted by Ben’s Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters after using a Block Counter or follow-up attack.
Zenless Zone Zero – Ben: best W-Engines
Ben can make good use of most of the Defense W-Engines in the game, but Big Cylinder offers the best package for him at the moment, providing additional DEF, reducing incoming damage, and increasing the damage dealt by counters.
Best W-Engines for Ben:
- Big Cylinder (A-Rank)
- Bunny Band (A-Rank)
- Spring Embrace (A-Rank)
- Original Transmorpher (A-Rank)
- [Identity] Base (B-Rank)
- [Identity] Inflection (B-Rank)
Zenless Zone Zero – Ben: best Drive Discs
DEF is the most crucial stat for Ben, since it now only strengthens the shield he provides to his allies, but also increases his ATK value, thereby adding to the power of his counters. HP is very important as well, as this determines how much punishment Ben can take during his blocking stance – and remember: the longer he holds out, the more powerful his counters. Since his EX Special Attack is his key move, Energy Regen is another aspect to keep your eyes on.
Best Drive Disc sets for Ben:
- Swing Jazz (4) + Soul Rock (2): +20% Energy Regen, +15% DMG for all allies for 12 seconds after launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate, +16% DEF.
Best Drive Disc stats for Ben:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), DEF %, HP %, DEF, ATK %
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), DEF %, HP %, DEF, HP
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), DEF %, HP %, HP, ATK %
- Partition 4 – DEF % (Primary), HP %, DEF, HP, ATK %
- Partition 5 – DEF % (Primary), HP %, DEF, HP, ATK %
- Partition 6 – Energy Regen (Primary), DEF %, HP %, DEF, HP
Zenless Zone Zero – Ben: best teams
Ben is a powerful option as a supporting character, in particular if you’re fighting enemies with an attack pattern you find very difficult to counter. If you simply can’t nail the dodges, then Ben is the perfect solution with his blocking stance.
- Soldier 11 (Main DPS), Koleda (Sub DPS), Ben (Support)
- Bangboo: Rocketboo
Ben provides shields and additional CRIT Rate to this party, while Koleda inflicts massive Daze, stunning the enemy and launching Chain Attacks. Ben and Koleda are one of the duos that can initiate special Coordinated Attacks dealing additional damage, so pairing them up in the same team is always a good idea. Soldier 11 is an excellent Fire-type DPS and deals extra damage to stunned enemies, creating synergy with Koleda (and Ben on Mindscape Cinema Level 6).
Zenless Zone Zero – Ben: promotion materials
After obtaining Ben, you’ll want to level him up as quickly as possible to make use of his talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade him to Level 60:
- Basic Defense Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Defense Certification Seal x32
- Defender Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Ben up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of his skills as well to get the most out of his performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out his Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single move:
- Basic Burn Chip x25
- Advanced Burn Chip x75
- Specialized Burn Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can level up his Core Skill six times to make Ben stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Steel Malice x60
- Living Drive x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Steel Malice is available from the Expert Challenge: Hans – Energized, while Living Drive must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Unknown Corruption Complex.