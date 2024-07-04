Zenless Zone Zero – Anby build and promotion guide
Earn yourself all the movies and hamburgers in the world with the best Zenless Zone Zero Anby build. As a Stun character, she specializes in inflicting Daze on the enemy to interrupt them and clear the path for Chain Attacks.
Table of Contents
- Role: Stun
- Damage Type: Electric
- Faction: Gentle House aka. Cunning Hares
- Rarity: A-Rank
Anby’s Basic Attack unleashes up to four slashes with the first three dealing Physical DMG and the final one dealing Electric DMG. One of Anby’s core mechanics to master is her enhanced Basic Attack: Thunderbolt. To trigger Thunderbolt, first make three hits with her Basic Attack and then either hold the Basic Attack button or pause for a moment and then press the Basic Attack button again.
Hitting enemies with Basic Attack: Thunderbolt, Special Attack, or EX Special Attack after the third hit in Anby’s Basic Attack combo increases that move’s Daze infliction thanks to Anby’s Core Skill. In addition, this timing allows her to execute Special Attack and EX Special Attack faster than is normally possible.
When paired with a fellow Electric character or member of the Cunning Hares, Anby recovers Energy after triggering a Dodge Counter.
You can further boost Anby’s capabilities by completing her Mindscape Cinema through getting additional copies of her. Level 1 nets her even more Energy Generation, Level 2 increases the damage dealt by Basic Attack: Thunderbolt against stunned targets and the EX Special Attack’s Daze against targets that are not stunned. Level 4 recovers Energy for off-field Electric Agents after Anby launched as a Chain Attack or Ultimate, giving her some support capabilities. Level 6 allows Anby to stack and consume Charge to enhance her damage output.
Zenless Zone Zero – Anby: best W-Engines
In terms of stats, the two S-Rank Stun W-Engines Hellfire Gears and The Restrained are very strong picks for Anby, especially as their passive effects synergize well with her kit, too.
If you only have access to A-Rank W-Engines, then Anby’s signature equipment, the Demara Battery Mark II, is a fantastic choice: Providing Impact, Electric DMG, and Energy Generation, this W-Engine hits all the important spots.
Best W-Engines for Anby:
- Hellfire Gears (S-Rank)
- The Restrained (S-Rank)
- Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank)
- Precious Fossilized Core (A-Rank)
- Six Shooter (A-Rank)
- Steam Oven (A-Rank)
- [Vortex] Arrow (B-Rank)
Zenless Zone Zero – Anby: best Drive Discs
Anby’s role may be focused around inflicting Daze to stun the enemy and open the way to Chain Attacks, but you still want her to deal as much damage as possible in the meantime. Aside from stacking as much Impact as you can get your hands on, you should grab offensive stats such as ATK, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, and PEN.
Best Drive Disc sets for Anby:
- Shockstar Disco (4) + Thunder Metal (2): +6% Impact, +20% Daze inflicted by Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters, +10% Electric Damage.
- Shockstar Disco (4) + Swing Jazz (2): +6% Impact, +20% Daze inflicted by Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters, +20% Energy Regeneration.
Best Drive Disc stats for Anby:
- Partition 1 – HP (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 2 – ATK (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 3 – DEF (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 4 – ATK % (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, PEN, Anomaly Proficiency
- Partition 5 – Electric DMG % (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
- Partition 6 – Impact % (Primary), CRIT Rate %, CRIT DMG %, ATK %, PEN
Zenless Zone Zero – Anby: best teams
Anby is a solid character for interrupting the enemy thanks to her high Daze application and can also help by applying Shock to enemies, further stunning them if they’re weak to Electric DMG.
- Billy (Main DPS), Anby (Sub DPS), Nicole (Support)
- Bangboo: Revolver of Fortune
This Cunning Hares trio activates the full Core Skills of all party members thanks to their faction allegiances, which is especially useful for Billy and Anby. Billy is the team’s Main DPS and gains additional Ultimate DMG after initiating Chain Attacks – which Anby allows him to do frequently. Nicole is one of the strongest Support characters in the game thanks to her ability to reduce enemy DEF substantially and pull foes into one spot.
- Anton (Main DPS), Anby (Sub DPS), Grace (Sub DPS)
- Bangboo: Plugboo
This Mono-Electric team is all about inflicting Shock on the enemy consistently, which not only allows Anton to deal additional damage, but provides him with the necessary space to get his slower attack combo rolling. Grace is the main source for Anomaly Buildup here, while Anby contributes her Daze infliction as well as her own Electric DMG.
Zenless Zone Zero – Anby: promotion materials
After obtaining Anby, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible to make use of her talents in combat. Here are the materials required to upgrade her to Level 60:
- Basic Stun Certification Seal x4
- Advanced Stun Certification Seal x32
- Buster Certification Seal x30
- Dennies x800,000
You can obtain Certification Seals from the VR Combat Simulation. Advanced materials may be crafted using lower-level materials as well. Dennies can be earned in the VR Combat Simulation as well as through operating the Random Play video store.
Leveling Anby up is only half the game, though – you’ll want to upgrade all of her skills as well to get the most out of her performance in battle. Here are the materials required to max out her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack – we’re giving you the total you need, so just divide everything by five to get the materials needed for a single skill:
- Basic Shock Chip x25
- Advanced Shock Chip x75
- Specialized Shock Chip x250
- Hamster Cage Pass x5
- Dennies x2,500,000
Chips can be farmed in the VR Combat Simulation with Advanced and Specialized Chips also being available through crafting. Hamster Cage Passes are a rare material that can be grabbed from time-limited events as well as the New Eridu City Fund.
Finally, you can upgrade her Core Skill six times to make Anby stronger, for which you need the following materials:
- Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x60
- Ferocious Grip x9
- Dennies x405,000
Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary is available from the Expert Challenge: Notorious – Dullahan, while Ferocious Grip must be acquired through Notorious Hunt: Newborn Dead End Butcher.