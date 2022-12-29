Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games

Here's how to claim the stealth masterpiece and some more titles at no cost

Dishonored 2 is widely regarded as a masterpiece stealth game.

Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away 10 games, including stealth action-adventure Dishonored 2, which subscribers to the service can download for free in the next few days.

If you are subscribed to Amazon Prime or Prime Video, you have until December 31, 2022, to can claim the games. To do so, you'll need to log in with your Amazon account on the Prime Gaming website and follow the instructions.

Right now the other free games also appear in the Amazon Games app, but to claim Dishonored 2, you'll need to access the service through a web browser.

Upon claiming the game, it will be added to your GOG library, so you'll also need an account on CD Projekt's game distribution platform, if you don't already have one.

Dishonored 2 is widely regarded as one of the best stealth games ever made, so this week's free Prime offering is a must-have. You play as one of two supernatural assassins in a game that gives you a plethora of choices to fit your playstyle as you make your way through its meticulously crafted levels.

The rest of the freebies in this batch are mainly SNK arcade games. Here is the full list of games you can claim via Amazon Prime right now:

Dishonored 2 (in GOG.com)

Metal Slug

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug X

Twinkle Star Sprites

The Last Blade



The Last Blade 2

King of Fighters 2003

Real Bout Fatal Fury

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

The Metal Slug games and Twinkle Star Sprites are side-scrolling shooters, while King of Fighters and The Last Blade are fighting games. Just like many old arcade games, these are all quite difficult.

The rest of this week's free games are arcade classics from SNK, including the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, featuring vertically-scrolling, run-and-gun shooter Ikari Warriors.

The SNK 40th Anniversary Collection includes 25 arcade games, among them old-school classics like Crystalis, Ikari Warriors, Vanguard, Psycho Soldier, and Street Smart.

Don't forget to claim all free goodies before this year is out.