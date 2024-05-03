Anime-inspired platformer RKGK/Rakugaki gets release date
Latin American game developer Wabisabi Games revealed RKGK/Rakugaki during the triple-i initiative showcase last month and has now announced a release date for the same. The anime-inspired action platformer will launch on Steam on May 22.
RKGK will see players take on the role of Valah, a rebellious artist who fights back against a corporate overlord in the futuristic Cap City. Wabisabi Games, in partnership with Gearbox Publishing, also released a new gameplay trailer accompanying the announcement.
"We’re thrilled to give players a look at RKGK’s vibrant, platforming gameplay," said Anwar Noriega, CEO of Wabisabi Games in a statement. "As creators and artists ourselves, we’re incredibly inspired by the things we loved growing up – Japanese anime and manga, Mexican street art, and early platforming games. RKGK pays respects to our deepest childhood joys while also being the fast, colorful, wild platformer we always wanted to play. We can’t wait to finally share RKGK with players around the world when it launches on Steam later this month.”
“We are very grateful to have been trusted by them to be their partner in bringing RKGK to players around the world when it launches very soon," said Steve Gibson, Gearbox Publishing president.
The gameplay looks like a blend of Sunset Overdrive, Jet Set Radio, and Concrete Genie with stylized visuals. It also shows that it will feature boss battles, gliding sections, and plenty of collectibles as Valah paints the city in neon. The focus will be on keeping Valah moving by combining her momentum with different traversal abilities.
Of course, instead of shooting the mindless enemies, Valah will be spray-painting them. After landing enough attacks, the player can activate Defacer Mode, which gives Valah enhanced momentum to smash through enemies. RKGK will also include a high-score system for each level, motivating players to keep mastering their layouts and competing for the top spot on an online leaderboard.
RKGK/Rakugaki releases on May 22 on Steam.