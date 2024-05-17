These Star Wars games are being developed in 2024
Disney and Lucasfilm Games have opened the floodgates for games set in the galaxy far, far away by liberating the Star Wars license from its exclusivity deal with EA and the results are already kicking in, providing a starving fan base with some great video games to play. Whatever you think of the movies or streaming shows, Star Wars’ massive universe offers space for all kinds of stories and adventures, told in whatever form and genre you can imagine.
Table of Contents
Games, of course, are one of the most entertaining ways to immerse yourself in this epic space opera and there are currently quite a number of them in development across many different studios. Here’s an overview of every Star Wars game being developed in 2024.
Star Wars: Hunters
- Release Date: June 4, 2024
- Platforms: Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android
- Developer: Zynga
Zynga and NaturalMotion have been working on Star Wars: Hunters for quite some time now, with a release date originally planned for 2022. Delayed to some time in 2023 and later 2024 for the worldwide release, the mobile game is a multiplayer arena brawler featuring a roster of original hero characters with unique abilities. Hunters has already been soft-launched in a few select regions on Android devices.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Release Date: June 11, 2024
- Platform: PS4, PS5
- Developer: TBA
Originally released for the PS2, an emulated version of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is coming to PS4 and PS5. This is not a remake or remastered version with enormous visual improvements, but adds features like up-rendering, quick save, and rewind to the old title. Players will once more be able to control Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Mace Windu in the single-player story, fighting on foot or steering one of five vehicles. Four multiplayer modes will be included as well.
Star Wars Outlaws
- Release Date: August 30, 2024
- Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Developer: Ubisoft Massive
Fans are highly anticipating an open-world game in the Star Wars universe, so Ubisoft Massive will have great expectations to fulfill. The studio officially revealed Star Wars Outlaws during the Xbox Games Showcase in June 2023 with a cinematic trailer. The title is set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi from the original movie trilogy and follows the story of Kay Vess, a clever rogue wanting to escape the criminal underworld by pulling off the coup of a lifetime. She's helped by her cute animal companion Nix as well as a former Separatist commando droid. The game is being developed in Ubisoft’s own Snowdrop engine.
Knights of the Old Republic Remake
- Release Date: TBA
- Platforms: TBA
- Developer: Saber Interactive
This highly anticipated remake of one of the best RPGs of all time has been plagued with a host of issues during development, which led publisher Embracer Group to relieve the original developer Aspyr of the project. Instead, KOTOR Remake is now being worked on by Saber Interactive, which is currently still busy with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Sony even removed official marketing materials for the game from its channels, such as the embedded trailer below, which cast further doubts on the fate of the project.
However, after the split between Saber Interactive and Embracer Group, Saber’s CEO stated that KOTOR Remake is “alive and well” at the studio, indicating that development is ongoing.
Star Wars Eclipse
- Release Date: TBA
- Platforms: TBA
- Developer: Quantic Dream
Announced with a jaw-droppingly beautiful cinematic trailer at The Game Awards 2021, Star Wars Eclipse is a story-focused and decision-driven game from the developers of Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. The project was announced in its very early stages, which means that we are likely years away from its release. Eclipse is set in the High Republic era, a time featuring the Jedi Order and the Republic at the height of their power.
Untitled Star Wars strategy game
- Release Date: TBA
- Platforms: TBA
- Developer: Bit Reactor
Respawn Entertainment also has its fingers in this project, acting as producer. Bit Reactor is a new studio consisting of many former Firaxis members, the developer of XCOM and Civilization. Bit Reactor explicitly declared the creation of turn-based XCOM-like games as its goal, making it likely that the untitled strategy game will be inspired by the icon of the genre. In addition, remarks by the game director strongly indicate that the game will come to PC as well as consoles.
Untitled Star Wars action-adventure game
- Release Date: TBA
- Platforms: TBA
- Developer: Skydance New Media
Legendary writer Amy Hennig and Skydance New Media also jumped on the Star Wars train, working on an action-adventure game. This is Hennig’s second chance to write a story in the Star Wars universe after Visceral Games’ Project Ragtag, which she authored, was canceled several years ago.
Star Wars Jedi 3
- Release Date: TBA
- Platforms: TBA
- Developer: Respawn Entertainment
A third entry into the Star Wars Jedi series has been confirmed, continuing the story of Cal Kestis from Fallen Order and Survivor.
It’s still early days for a lot of these projects, which means Star Wars fans are likely in for a bit of a drought when it comes to game releases for the time being. However, if things go as planned for Star Wars Outlaws, fans can at least look forward to one big release in 2024.
2024 also saw a reduction in active projects, though: Respawn's first-person shooter led by Peter Hirschmann, a veteran of the original Battlefront games at Pandemic, has been canceled in the wake of massive layoffs at EA.
In the meantime, check out the best Warhammer 40k games for a different kind of space experience.