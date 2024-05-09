Asus ROG Ally 2 to be revealed this week
Asus will reveal its next handheld PC/console hybrid, the ROG Ally 2, tomorrow. The company will announce the new handheld on a livestream set to broadcast later tonight.
Asus had previously teased that the ROG Ally 2 would release later this year. The company's Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC division in India, Arnold Su, also revealed in an interview that it would still use Windows 11 and not the SteamOS.
“…we most likely will launch a second generation [handheld gaming console] this year. We will still keep the Windows features, but we will focus more on gaming,” he said. Su went on to reveal that the ROG Ally has done well in India, selling over 70,000 units thanks to an official presence in the country, though data from external sales analysts.
Asus will reveal the ROG Ally 2 on May 9 at 12pm PDT/9pm CEST. You can watch the live stream below:
The Ally 2 should be launching just in time for the original handheld's first anniversary. The handheld launched with a myriad of problems, though most of them have been fixed with updates. While it's not as efficient or feature-rich as the Steam Deck, it's a viable handheld for markets that Valve does not cater to like India.
If the ROG Ally 2 improves upon the original handheld's features, then it should make for a truly powerful Steam Deck alternative, something that the Ally 1 already came close to. Valve has publicly announced that a new version of the Steam Deck will be released, though it's anyone's guess when that will come to pass.
The ROG Ally 2 is expected to sport AMD's latest Zen 5 CPU, likely called the Ryzen Z2. After Intel's debut in the handheld space with the MSI Claw, it will be interesting to see how AMD will improve the portable gaming experience on Windows. Even if the ROG Ally 2 isn't as powerful as one would hope, it should hopefully make the first one cheaper to procure.